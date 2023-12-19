What is the Helium Mobile and why is it exploding by over 800%?

Smaller cryptocurrencies are attracting more attention from investors, while larger well-known cryptocurrencies are taking a break after significant growth. One of the lesser-known altcoins is making big noise: Helium Mobile (MOBILE) is up nearly 1,000% in the past seven days.

Leading the dynamic trend towards small-cap cryptocurrencies in the cryptocurrency market is Helium Mobile, whose price has increased by 32% in the past day to $0.0072. The altcoin’s trading volume has increased by nearly 200% to $20 million, reflecting its recent growth. The coin’s market valuation has topped $500 million.

Within the Helium Mobile network, the Helium Mobile token is a native protocol token. The Helium Network Token (HNT) provides support for mobile tokens due to the strong correlation between the two.

Mobile tokens surge as Helium expands

The mobile token was issued and launched on August 12, 2022. However, it did not begin trading on public exchanges until 2023, when its starting price was around $0.0002821. As of the first week of December, the mobile token was trading in the same range.

Helium’s recent introduction of competitively priced $20 monthly nationwide unlimited mobile services is the reason for the company’s sharp price increase. This calculated approach has resulted in mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) acquiring an estimated 8,000 subscribers.

HNTUSD is currently trading at the $8.74 area. Chart: tradingview.com

The inclusion of blockchain technology in Helium Mobile’s service is a distinctive feature that gives users the opportunity to earn “mapping rewards.”

According to data from its platform, there are currently over 363,000 Helium hotspots around the world, and this trend may continue as the price of the HNT token increases.

About 34,000 users downloaded the app and chose to map, but have not yet subscribed to Helium’s services, while 8,000 have already done so. It is remarkable for a new application to reach these remarkable figures in just a few days.

Source: HeliumGeek

Helium mobile boom defies crypto bearishness

Helium Mobile and its mapping service have gained thousands of new customers as a result of MOBILE’s explosive price increase this month – increasing by more than 2,000%. According to data portal HeliumGeek, more than 6,700 wallets received mobile rewards on Sunday – more than double the number from a week earlier.

Despite the overall decline in the cryptocurrency market, Helium Mobile’s value is performing better than most of its competitors.

