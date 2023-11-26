What is the Directional Movement Index (DMI) indicator? , SmartAsset

Directional Movement Index (DMI) is a way to predict price fluctuations of an asset, often for technical analysis in market trading, by combining a few individual metrics. Using historical price movements and current conditions, investors can use the DMI to predict the direction and strength of an asset’s price. While it can provide some context for advanced traders, DMI is not risk free. Here’s what you need to know.

dmi components

DMI works by comparing the high, low and closing prices of an asset. The two major components are the Positive Directional Indicator (+DI) and the Negative Directional Indicator (-DI). The Average Directional Index (ADX) compares the two.

+di

+DI measures the current high price of an asset against its previous high price over a specified period. This shows increasing pressure (if any) on the asset. If the current high is higher than the previous high, it indicates a positive trend. If the current high is lower than the previous high, there is no upward movement and +DI is 0.

di

-DI measures an asset’s current low price against its previous low price. It shows downward pressure (if any) in the asset. If the current low drops below the previous low, it signals a negative trend. If the current low is higher than the previous low, there is no downward movement and -DI is 0.

ADX

Finally, the ADX compares positive and negative directional indicators over time, typically 14 periods. It reflects the strength of a given movement, indicating whether the data suggests a significant trend or a “ranging” market.

Using DMI Indicators

On technical charts, the DMI will usually appear below the asset’s price information. This graph will include lines for +DI in green, -DI in red, and ADX in black.

To use DMI, compare the +DI line to the -DI line. For any period where +DI is greater than -DI, ​​it indicates upward pressure on the price. This indicates a buy signal. For any period where -DI is greater than +DI, it indicates downward pressure on the price. This indicates a sell signal.

Wherever the two lines cross represents a change in the asset’s momentum.

Again, ADX indicates the strength of the asset’s momentum. It is a neutral value that indicates the relationship between the current high/low and the previous high/low. A high ADX indicates a strong correlation between past and current data, suggesting that the current price pressure is likely to continue. A low ADX indicates a weak correlation between past and present data, suggesting there is no reason to think the current price pressure will continue.

Traders generally consider any ADX value above 25 to represent a strong trend, and any value below 20 to represent no significant trend. Between 20 and 25 suggests a market with existing, but potentially weak, relationships. This does not mean that a lower ADX represents less volatility. It simply means that the market is not trending in a consistent direction.

Together, investors use these indicators to make trading decisions. When +DI exceeds -DI, ​​and ADX is above 25, it suggests a strong trend towards higher prices. When -DI exceeds +DI, and ADX is above 25, it suggests a strong trend towards lower prices. In all cases, when the ADX is low, it suggests that current prices are not strongly indicative of future performance.

Calculating DMI Indicators

Directional movement index indicators can rely on a complex series of calculations, and the full calculus exceeds the scope of this article.

In broad strokes, to calculate +DI and -DI, ​​you start by calculating each day’s directional movement (DM). You cannot have +DM and -DM on the same day. Instead, for each day, (+DM/-DM) will be either (+DM/0) or (0/-DM) value.

+DM exists if: Current High – Previous High > Previous Low – Current Low

+DM = Absolute value of (Current High – Previous High)

-DM exists if: Current High – Previous High < Previous Low – Current Low

-DM = Absolute value of (previous low – current low)

From there, you will calculate each day’s +DI and -DI based on the historical values ​​of the asset’s directional movement and its strongest price changes. This will give you +DI/-DI for each day, even though a DM value for any given day will be zero.

You then calculate a directional index (DX). It is based on positive and negative direction indicators for each day. The greater the difference between an asset’s directional indicators, generally the larger the DX. Again, the ADX is based on the historical average of the directional index.

Bottom-line

Directional Movement Index is used to gauge potential upward pressure – or downward pressure – on the price of an asset and the strength of this movement. Investors use it to tell where an asset is moving and whether that momentum is likely to continue.

technical trading tips

Technical indicators can help guide market trading. Although they are not infallible, they can provide context and identify patterns within the market.

