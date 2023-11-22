What is the bright ‘star’ that shines in the east every evening?

The bright “star” shining in the east right now in the evening is Jupiter. getty

Go outside any time after sunset tonight, and you won’t miss a bright “star” shining above the eastern horizon. It appears unusually bright and dominates half of the sky. There is no other bright light that can compete with it in the night sky.

It’s Jupiter, the “King of the Planets,” nearing its best performance of the year. At the moment, some bright stars around it are disturbing it. Technically in the constellation of Aries, the dim stars of Pisces and Cetus are close together. Of course, it’s much closer to you than any star far away in the background.

More from ForbesThe hottest meteor shower of the year has begun: When to see the Geminids at their best

fifth planet from the sun

Jupiter, the fifth planet from the Sun and by far the largest, is at about four Earth-Sun distances this week. This is about as close as it ever gets. Jupiter reached Oppose November 2 is the name of the moment when the Earth comes between the Sun and Jupiter. This happens because Earth revolves around the Sun 13 times faster than Jupiter.

Oppose That’s when Jupiter is at its largest, brightest and brightest of the year. We’re no longer at that point, but in the 99%-light stage, the giant planet is still shining at magnitude -2.8. Jupiter becomes more noticeable in the month following Oppose Because it is high in the sky in the evening.

Jupiter and its four giant Galilean moons. (Photo by Jamie Cooper/SSPL/Getty Images) SSPL via Getty Images

outer solar system

If you’ve got a pair of binoculars, point them quickly back at Jupiter, and you’ll see at least three of its giant Galilean moons – Ganymede, Callisto, Europa and Io.

As you look at Jupiter shortly after sunset tonight, you are looking in the opposite direction to the Sun in the outer Solar System. You’re looking at the Solar System’s main asteroid belt, between Mars and Jupiter, where millions of asteroids orbit the Sun.

Jupiter below the Pleiades. getty

four moons and seven sisters

As the twilight fades and the night window remains open, you’ll notice another beautiful object close to Jupiter – a faint patch of light to the planet’s lower left, almost due east. These bright blue stars, six or seven in number, easily seen with the naked eye, are the Pleiades, also known as the “Seven Sisters”.

They travel together through space and slip through an interstellar cloud of dust. The dust illuminated by the Pleiades stars gives the object its brightness. Look a little further away from it – perhaps back at Jupiter – and you’ll see it twinkling in the corner of your eye.

Give it some time, and the wonders of the night sky will reveal themselves to you. All you need is a glowing “star” to set up.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.