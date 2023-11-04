viktor aheyev

In my latest Federal Reserve Watch post, I argued that the Federal Reserve had made little change to its stance in early April in response to commercial bank failures.

That change, as I showed in the post, changed a lot of statistical series around that time and I continue to see these changes coming in more and more different places.

Today, I will discuss some of the changes that have been reflected in the bond markets recently.

In fact, since the beginning of April there has been a definite change in the way investors look at things.

From late March until market close on Friday, the yield on both the 5-year US Treasury note and the 10-year US Treasury note has increased by about 100 basis points.

The yield on the 5-year Treasury note has risen from about 3.6 percent to about 4.5 percent.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has risen from about 3.5 percent to about 4.5 percent.

Here we look at the fluctuations in the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note (Federal Reserve)

You can see that the growth has been quite stable since the end of March.

Next, we look at fluctuations in the yield on the 5-year US Treasury note.

The yield on the 5-year US Treasury note (Federal Reserve)

This yield increase roughly follows the path of the yield on the 10-year.

Now, what is interesting is that the yields on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), both 5-year maturity and 10-year maturity, increased by almost 100 basis points during this time period.

Yield on 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (Federal Reserve)

The chart of the yield on the 5-year TIP was almost identical and I have decided not to present it at this time.

So, what are we trying to say here?

Well, it looks like during this time period, the yield on 5-year US Treasury notes and the yield on 10-year US Treasury notes rose by…about…100 basis points.

During the same period, the yield on 5-year US Treasury inflation protected notes and the yield on 10-year US Treasury inflation protected notes also increased by…about…100 basis points.

fantastic.

Going a little further, we attempt to estimate the inflation expectations built into market yields by investors by subtracting the yield on the TIP security from the nominal yield on the note.

Thus, if the nominal yield on the current 10-year US Treasury note is 4.5 percent and the yield on the 10-year US Treasury inflation protected security is currently 2.1 percent as they were at market close on November 3, 2023, then the built in nominal yield Inflation expectation is 2.4 percent.

When we compare this to the estimate of inflation expectations built into the end-March numbers, we find that inflation expectations are very similar to the current numbers.

That is, over the past seven months, investors still have roughly the same expectations about inflation as they did at the end of March.

And, at the end of March, inflationary expectations built into the yield on the 5-year US Treasury note have not changed over the past seven months.

Thus, with everything that is going on in the US economy and the world, investors in the US bond markets have not changed their outlook for inflation over the next 5-year period and the next 10-year period.

That is, investors expect the compound inflation rate in the US economy to be approximately 2.3 percent over the next five to ten year period.

Note that this is above the target level of inflation that the Federal Reserve is aiming for…but it is not “much higher” than the target level of inflation that the Federal Reserve is aiming for.

US economic growth

So what does this say about investors’ view of the future of economic growth?

Well, continuing the approach already started, we come to the conclusion that the investment community believes that the US economy will experience compound rates of growth over the next five years…and the next ten Over the years…about 2.2 percent.

Note that I’m writing about the compound rate of growth over the next 5 to 10 years, and I’m not saying anything about whether there will be one or more recessions over this time period.

What the markets are telling us is that we can expect the economy to end up over the next ten years at a level that can be achieved by a compound growth rate of 2.2 percent each year.

not too shabby.

For example, the US economy grew at 2.3 percent per year from the end of the Great Recession in 2009 to the beginning of the COVID-19 recession in March 2020.

Therefore, investors in the bond market are saying that the next ten years of economic growth will not be much different from what was achieved in the 2010s.

And, inflation remained low at about 2.2 percent per year over this period.

Another note, the compound rate of inflation was almost at the same level in the 2010s.

most interesting

However, the most interesting thing I found from these data is that over the past seven months, there has been a really remarkable change in bond market investors’ view of the outlook for the economy.

In late March, just before the Federal Reserve’s change in behavior, bond investors were expecting the economy to grow at a rate of about 1.2 percent to 1.3 percent over the next five to ten years.

The stance changed in April and we now see that bond investors are expecting about 100 basis points of growth in the economy over the next five to ten years.

That’s quite a remarkable change!

The bond market is saying that the Fed will bring inflation down to roughly a level not much above its target rate of inflation.

And, the bond market is saying that the economic growth achieved over the next decade will be around the level that was achieved in 2010.

Overall, not too bad.

But, what has changed in the confidence of investors. Investors were looking at a very gloomy path for the US economy during the first half of the year.

Now, the path they are looking at is not too bad…not much different from the 2010 experience.

interesting…

Source: seekingalpha.com