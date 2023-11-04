November 4, 2023


viktor aheyev

In my latest Federal Reserve Watch post, I argued that the Federal Reserve had made little change to its stance in early April in response to commercial bank failures.

That change, as I showed in the post, changed a lot of statistical series around that time and I continue to see these changes coming in more and more different places.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note (Federal Reserve)

The yield on the 5-year US Treasury note (Federal Reserve)

Yield on 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (Federal Reserve)

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

FinOps matters, but we’re not cashing in yet

FinOps matters, but we’re not cashing in yet

November 4, 2023
Losing belly fat, intermittent fasting, mindful eating for weight loss – doctor and YouTube star ‘Dr Pal’ uses humour to sell healthy living message

Losing belly fat, intermittent fasting, mindful eating for weight loss – doctor and YouTube star ‘Dr Pal’ uses humour to sell healthy living message

November 4, 2023

You may have missed

FinOps matters, but we’re not cashing in yet

FinOps matters, but we’re not cashing in yet

November 4, 2023
Losing belly fat, intermittent fasting, mindful eating for weight loss – doctor and YouTube star ‘Dr Pal’ uses humour to sell healthy living message

Losing belly fat, intermittent fasting, mindful eating for weight loss – doctor and YouTube star ‘Dr Pal’ uses humour to sell healthy living message

November 4, 2023
Newcastle United star faces one-match suspension ahead of Arsenal match

Newcastle United star faces one-match suspension ahead of Arsenal match

November 4, 2023

Santa Claus Rally for Stocks Came Early?

November 4, 2023
How Britain’s £1.6 trillion commercial property market could ‘get very ugly very quickly’

How Britain’s £1.6 trillion commercial property market could ‘get very ugly very quickly’

November 4, 2023

40-year-old dad with $200k household earnings can’t save enough to buy a home

November 4, 2023