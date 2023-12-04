A total of 90 schools have made the flagship Financial Times list, with French, British and Spanish institutions at the top.

France’s HEC Paris has been named the best business school in Europe, followed by London Business School and Spain’s IESE Business School, according to the Financial Times rankings.

IESE managed to climb up from sixth place in last year’s Financial Times European Business School Rankings, yet overall, the top of the list sees little change compared to 2022: France’s ESCP, as the first business school in 1819 Was created, then finished third. But this year it is in fourth place.

Still, if it were evaluated solely on the basis of its Executive MBA program it would have been in the top position.

In the 20th ranking of its kind, the Financial Times not only rates the best business schools in Europe, but also ranks the different programs offered by each institution.

In the final evaluation of each school, the MBA, EMBA and MIM (Master in Management) rankings all contribute, with each program accounting for 25%. The remaining 25% is allocated for custom and open executive education programs.

The FT uses a variety of factors to evaluate the different courses of study seen at business schools in Europe, including career progression, salary expectations and the extent to which climate change-related topics are included in teaching.

It bases its survey on voluntary participation of schools and their alumni.

HEC Paris offers a MIM program with alumni reporting the highest average salaries in Europe. However, the institution’s EMBA salaries are ranked fourth best, and post-MBA salaries are the sixth highest in Europe.

France is the most widely represented country on the list: 23 French schools are included, five of which are in the top 10. Next in the ranking is the UK with 15 schools, followed by Germany in the bronze position with eight schools.

Spain and Portugal have five schools each in the list, while other institutions from Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia and the Czech Republic also feature in the 90. Featured.

