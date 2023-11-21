Best wishes if you are on your way to retirement. Now you can pay to see a Taylor Swift era tour. , [+] getty images

One of the most common questions people hear when they hear I’m a financial planner is “Do you think I’m on track for retirement?” The reality is that most people could save more, but keep reading as we share average retirement savings by age. Hopefully, this will help you realize whether you’re on the right track or need to increase your savings for retirement.

What is the average retirement savings by age?

If you’re trying to see if you’re on track for a secure retirement, you may be surprised by how much other people your age have stashed away. Although I would love for everyone to (eventually) become a 401(k) millionaire, many people need to save more and invest wisely to reach this big financial milestone.

Here are some numbers from Fidelity Investments that show the average 401(k) balance by age range.

-Ages 20-29 average 401(k) balance $12,800

-Ages 30-39 average 401(k) balance $43,100

-Ages 40-49 Average 401(k) balance $100,300

-Ages 50-59 average 401(k) balance $175,400

I will point out that these are just averages. Even if your 401(k) balance is above these numbers, if your income is also above average, you may still fall short of reaching financial independence and a secure retirement.

Take steps now to avoid going bankrupt in retirement. getty

What is the average retirement savings by age?

High and low savers can drastically reduce average retirement savings. Some high income earners or super savers are probably bringing up the average. On the other hand, many people probably have an older 401(k) with only a few dollars in it, making the average lower. The median is the balance at which half the people have saved more and half have saved less in a 401(k).

-Ages 20-29 Median 401(k) balance $4,600

-Ages 30-39 Median 401(k) balance $16,200

-Ages 40-49 Median 401(k) balance $32,100

-Ages 50-59 Median 401(k) balance $53,400

As a retirement planner, it’s scary to see how low the average 401(k) balance is compared to the average 401(k).

What is the recommended retirement savings by age?

Recommended retirement savings will depend on three main factors: your age, when you want to retire, and your income. Other things to consider are how much you’ll receive from Social Security, how much you’ll need/want to spend in retirement, as well as other sources of income.

Keep reading as we share some targeted retirement savings recommendations by age.

Married couples should plan for retirement together. getty

What is the average retirement savings for married couples by age?

Married couples have some advantages and disadvantages when it comes to retirement planning. The good thing is that many expenses are the same whether you live alone or with a spouse. On the other hand, the chances are much higher that at least half of the couple will need long-term care.

Nevertheless, the general rules below can be used for singles or couples. However, if one spouse does not work, this may reduce the ideal amount of retirement savings for married couples by age.

How much should I have for retirement by 30?

How much you should save for retirement by age 30 depends on how much you earn. You should try to save at least one year’s salary for retirement by the time you reach 30 years of age. The average salary for people ages 25 to 34 is around $55,000. Ideally, you’ll be at least this number, especially if your income is high.

How much should I have for retirement by 40?

For people who have reached the age of 40, aim for four times your annual salary. For example, if you earn $100,000, you should have at least $400,000 in your retirement account by age 40. If you’re behind, now’s the time to supercharge your 401(k) contributions.

How much should I have for retirement by 50?

If you are crossing 50, you should have about 7 times your salary in your retirement accounts. From the average and median retirement account numbers listed above, there are a lot of people needing to catch up when it comes to achieving this retirement account goal. The age of 50 seems to be when many people become serious about making work a choice.

There’s some good news for those 50 and older who need to supercharge their retirement savings: The 401(k) contribution limit increases at age 50. For 2023, you can contribute an additional $7,500 to your 401(k) through catch-up contributions. , This contribution amount is on top of the $22,500 regular 401(k) contribution limit. This total rises to $73,500 for some self-employed business owners.

More from Forbes5 Ways to Have More Tax-Free Income in Retirement

How much should I have for retirement by 60?

To keep on pace for your dream retirement or maintain your standard of living as you age, your salary by age 60 should be at least 11 times that. Even more so if you want to retire before age 67.

The above numbers are just retirement-planning criteria. How much you need for retirement will depend on your lifestyle and debt level (if any). If you’ve paid off your mortgage and/or have a large pension, you’ll need to generate less income from your other retirement accounts to make ends meet. On the other hand, if you like to get a new car every couple of years and are renting your apartment, neither of those expenses are likely to decrease much after you leave the workforce. They are likely to continue to increase over time. This means you will need more money to maintain your standard of living in retirement.

The important thing is, if for no other reason than that you want to reduce your tax bill by opening a retirement account, get started. Be sure to get every penny of your employer’s matching contribution. It’s like free money from your boss. Becoming a 401(k) millionaire is actually easier than it seems.