October 29, 2023
What is the average monthly retirement income in each state?


Average retirement income varies widely across the US. In the state with the highest-earning retirees, the average retired household earns more than twice as much as in the state with the lowest retirement income figures. Differences are due to local variations in wages and salaries, cost of living, tax regulations, incidence of pension plans, and other factors. Knowing your state’s averages can provide a helpful reference when evaluating your retirement preparedness. Knowing what other states are like can help you decide where to retire. Discuss with a financial advisor how your retirement savings compare to your state’s average.

Retirement income varies widely by state

The median household retirement income in the United States is $27,617, according to an analysis by WiseVoter of data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. However, depending on where you live, your local average may be much higher or lower.

Broken down by state, the average ranges from a low of $20,542 in Indiana to a high of $43,080 in the District of Columbia. Retirees in the District of Columbia earn significantly more than those in the second-place state, Alaska, with $36,023.

The District of Columbia is likely to be left out of this ranking partly because it is a high-cost urban area. It also has many well-educated high-income people, including retired government employees with generous government pensions.

In general, states in the Northeast and West Coast have higher incomes. Southern and Midwestern states lag when it comes to average retirement income.

Here’s a full breakdown of average retirement income by state:

State average retirement income
alabama $24,896
alaska $36,023
Arizona $28,725
arkansas $21,967
California $34,737
colorado $32,379
connecticut $32,052
delaware $31,283
District of Columbia $43,080
Florida $30,158
Georgia $27,961
Airport $32,294
idaho $24,752
Illinois $31,223
Indiana $20,542
iowa $22,308
kansas $23,294
kentucky $24,419
louisiana $26,512
I $25,545
maryland $35,732
Massachusetts $31,198
michigan $24,389
minnesota $26,385
mississippi $23,347
missouri $24,125
Montana $25,463
nebraska $23,821
nevada $31,171
new Hampshire $26,395
new Jersey $30,660
new Mexico $29,707
New York $30,326
North Carolina $25,324
North Dakota $23,347
ohio $26,316
oklahoma $23,963
oregon $28,565
pennsylvania $24,392
Rhode Island $27,118
South Carolina $26,227
South Dakota $24,020
tennessee $23,715
texas $27,471
utah $28,632
Vermont $24,870
Virginia $35,306
Washington $29,351
West Virginia $21,118
wisconsin $25,378
Wyoming $26,465

Using State Average Retirement Income Data

A senior is looking at the average monthly retirement income for his or her state.

Average retirement income by state can help guide retirement planning. Here are three common ways someone planning for retirement can use these data:

  • As a benchmark to evaluate whether your savings are on the right track. Comparing your expected retirement income to your state’s average lets you know how you measure up. This may motivate you to increase retirement contributions if you fall short.
  • To understand how retirement expenses can vary by location. The wide variation in average income shows that the cost of living and taxes in retirement vary greatly depending on where you live. This may influence decisions about where to retire.
  • Estimating limits for budget purposes. Provides a ballpark estimate of state average retirement income ranges to consider when planning a monthly budget in retirement. This can help you set savings goals tailored to your state.

    • Plan Limitations with Average Retirement Income

    While averages provide helpful context, your specific circumstances are likely a more important consideration than your state. Within each state, there may be many outliers who earn much more or less than the average, and you may be at one extreme or the other.

    Cost of living, taxes, and the lifestyle you want after retirement may also differ significantly from your state’s average. In that case, you’ll need a higher than average income to retire comfortably. Averages give useful perspective. However, your specific retirement preparation depends on your own income, assets, expenses, and retirement timeline.

    ground level

    A senior couple is comparing their monthly retirement income to the state average.

    State averages for retirees’ income vary widely, likely due to differences in costs, salaries, taxes, pensions, and other factors. Information about averages can guide savings plans and suggest places to retire. However, every retirement is unique. Time, income, expenses, and sources of retirement income all determine retirement income. Two people with the same size but different planned retirement ages or pension benefits may have very different incomes.

    financial planning tips

  • Ask a financial advisor to run a projection to estimate your potential retirement income and shortfalls. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be difficult. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with three verified financial advisors serving your area, and you can have a free introductory call with one of their advisors to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
  • Use SmartAsset’s cost of living calculator to see how much you’d need to earn to get the same standard of living in another city.

    • Photo credits: ©iStock/fizkes, ©iStock/DrgonImages, ©iStock/Dean Mitchell

    Source

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related News

    Bitcoin’s Bullish Surge: Analysis of Network Fees, Price Trends and More

    Bitcoin’s Bullish Surge: Analysis of Network Fees, Price Trends and More

    October 29, 2023
    The Underground Empire: How America Weaponized the World Economy

    The Underground Empire: How America Weaponized the World Economy

    October 29, 2023

    You may have missed

    Bitcoin’s Bullish Surge: Analysis of Network Fees, Price Trends and More

    Bitcoin’s Bullish Surge: Analysis of Network Fees, Price Trends and More

    October 29, 2023
    The Underground Empire: How America Weaponized the World Economy

    The Underground Empire: How America Weaponized the World Economy

    October 29, 2023
    South Korea's Crypto Craze: 6 Million Investors and the Rise of Centralized Exchanges (Survey)

    South Korea’s Crypto Craze: 6 Million Investors and the Rise of Centralized Exchanges (Survey)

    October 29, 2023

    A short list of inspiring Indian business women

    October 29, 2023
    People with schizophrenia have a genetic predisposition for smoking and a reduced risk of obesity

    People with schizophrenia have a genetic predisposition for smoking and a reduced risk of obesity

    October 29, 2023
    How To Build A Dividend Portfolio With $50,000 Among 20 Dividend Paying Companies/ETFs

    How To Build A Dividend Portfolio With $50,000 Among 20 Dividend Paying Companies/ETFs

    October 29, 2023