What is the average monthly retirement income in each state?
Average retirement income varies widely across the US. In the state with the highest-earning retirees, the average retired household earns more than twice as much as in the state with the lowest retirement income figures. Differences are due to local variations in wages and salaries, cost of living, tax regulations, incidence of pension plans, and other factors. Knowing your state’s averages can provide a helpful reference when evaluating your retirement preparedness. Knowing what other states are like can help you decide where to retire. Discuss with a financial advisor how your retirement savings compare to your state’s average.
Retirement income varies widely by state
The median household retirement income in the United States is $27,617, according to an analysis by WiseVoter of data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. However, depending on where you live, your local average may be much higher or lower.
Broken down by state, the average ranges from a low of $20,542 in Indiana to a high of $43,080 in the District of Columbia. Retirees in the District of Columbia earn significantly more than those in the second-place state, Alaska, with $36,023.
The District of Columbia is likely to be left out of this ranking partly because it is a high-cost urban area. It also has many well-educated high-income people, including retired government employees with generous government pensions.
In general, states in the Northeast and West Coast have higher incomes. Southern and Midwestern states lag when it comes to average retirement income.
Here’s a full breakdown of average retirement income by state:
|State
|average retirement income
|alabama
|$24,896
|alaska
|$36,023
|Arizona
|$28,725
|arkansas
|$21,967
|California
|$34,737
|colorado
|$32,379
|connecticut
|$32,052
|delaware
|$31,283
|District of Columbia
|$43,080
|Florida
|$30,158
|Georgia
|$27,961
|Airport
|$32,294
|idaho
|$24,752
|Illinois
|$31,223
|Indiana
|$20,542
|iowa
|$22,308
|kansas
|$23,294
|kentucky
|$24,419
|louisiana
|$26,512
|I
|$25,545
|maryland
|$35,732
|Massachusetts
|$31,198
|michigan
|$24,389
|minnesota
|$26,385
|mississippi
|$23,347
|missouri
|$24,125
|Montana
|$25,463
|nebraska
|$23,821
|nevada
|$31,171
|new Hampshire
|$26,395
|new Jersey
|$30,660
|new Mexico
|$29,707
|New York
|$30,326
|North Carolina
|$25,324
|North Dakota
|$23,347
|ohio
|$26,316
|oklahoma
|$23,963
|oregon
|$28,565
|pennsylvania
|$24,392
|Rhode Island
|$27,118
|South Carolina
|$26,227
|South Dakota
|$24,020
|tennessee
|$23,715
|texas
|$27,471
|utah
|$28,632
|Vermont
|$24,870
|Virginia
|$35,306
|Washington
|$29,351
|West Virginia
|$21,118
|wisconsin
|$25,378
|Wyoming
|$26,465
Using State Average Retirement Income Data
Average retirement income by state can help guide retirement planning. Here are three common ways someone planning for retirement can use these data:
Plan Limitations with Average Retirement Income
While averages provide helpful context, your specific circumstances are likely a more important consideration than your state. Within each state, there may be many outliers who earn much more or less than the average, and you may be at one extreme or the other.
Cost of living, taxes, and the lifestyle you want after retirement may also differ significantly from your state’s average. In that case, you’ll need a higher than average income to retire comfortably. Averages give useful perspective. However, your specific retirement preparation depends on your own income, assets, expenses, and retirement timeline.
State averages for retirees’ income vary widely, likely due to differences in costs, salaries, taxes, pensions, and other factors. Information about averages can guide savings plans and suggest places to retire. However, every retirement is unique. Time, income, expenses, and sources of retirement income all determine retirement income. Two people with the same size but different planned retirement ages or pension benefits may have very different incomes.
