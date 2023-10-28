What is the average monthly retirement income in each state?

Average retirement income varies widely across the US. In the state with the highest-earning retirees, the average retired household earns more than twice as much as in the state with the lowest retirement income figures. Differences are due to local variations in wages and salaries, cost of living, tax regulations, incidence of pension plans, and other factors. Knowing your state’s averages can provide a helpful reference when evaluating your retirement preparedness. Knowing what other states are like can help you decide where to retire. Discuss with a financial advisor how your retirement savings compare to your state’s average.

The median household retirement income in the United States is $27,617, according to an analysis by WiseVoter of data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. However, depending on where you live, your local average may be much higher or lower.

Broken down by state, the average ranges from a low of $20,542 in Indiana to a high of $43,080 in the District of Columbia. Retirees in the District of Columbia earn significantly more than those in the second-place state, Alaska, with $36,023.

The District of Columbia is likely to be left out of this ranking partly because it is a high-cost urban area. It also has many well-educated high-income people, including retired government employees with generous government pensions.

In general, states in the Northeast and West Coast have higher incomes. Southern and Midwestern states lag when it comes to average retirement income.

Here’s a full breakdown of average retirement income by state:

State average retirement income alabama $24,896 alaska $36,023 Arizona $28,725 arkansas $21,967 California $34,737 colorado $32,379 connecticut $32,052 delaware $31,283 District of Columbia $43,080 Florida $30,158 Georgia $27,961 Airport $32,294 idaho $24,752 Illinois $31,223 Indiana $20,542 iowa $22,308 kansas $23,294 kentucky $24,419 louisiana $26,512 I $25,545 maryland $35,732 Massachusetts $31,198 michigan $24,389 minnesota $26,385 mississippi $23,347 missouri $24,125 Montana $25,463 nebraska $23,821 nevada $31,171 new Hampshire $26,395 new Jersey $30,660 new Mexico $29,707 New York $30,326 North Carolina $25,324 North Dakota $23,347 ohio $26,316 oklahoma $23,963 oregon $28,565 pennsylvania $24,392 Rhode Island $27,118 South Carolina $26,227 South Dakota $24,020 tennessee $23,715 texas $27,471 utah $28,632 Vermont $24,870 Virginia $35,306 Washington $29,351 West Virginia $21,118 wisconsin $25,378 Wyoming $26,465

Using State Average Retirement Income Data

Average retirement income by state can help guide retirement planning. Here are three common ways someone planning for retirement can use these data:

As a benchmark to evaluate whether your savings are on the right track. Comparing your expected retirement income to your state’s average lets you know how you measure up. This may motivate you to increase retirement contributions if you fall short.

To understand how retirement expenses can vary by location. The wide variation in average income shows that the cost of living and taxes in retirement vary greatly depending on where you live. This may influence decisions about where to retire.

Estimating limits for budget purposes. Provides a ballpark estimate of state average retirement income ranges to consider when planning a monthly budget in retirement. This can help you set savings goals tailored to your state.

Plan Limitations with Average Retirement Income

While averages provide helpful context, your specific circumstances are likely a more important consideration than your state. Within each state, there may be many outliers who earn much more or less than the average, and you may be at one extreme or the other.

Cost of living, taxes, and the lifestyle you want after retirement may also differ significantly from your state’s average. In that case, you’ll need a higher than average income to retire comfortably. Averages give useful perspective. However, your specific retirement preparation depends on your own income, assets, expenses, and retirement timeline.

State averages for retirees’ income vary widely, likely due to differences in costs, salaries, taxes, pensions, and other factors. Information about averages can guide savings plans and suggest places to retire. However, every retirement is unique. Time, income, expenses, and sources of retirement income all determine retirement income. Two people with the same size but different planned retirement ages or pension benefits may have very different incomes.

