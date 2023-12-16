What is Ripple UBRI?

Well-known cryptocurrency and blockchain technology leader Ripple has embarked on an important educational journey. Through its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), Ripple is revolutionizing blockchain education and research in Europe. The Ripple UBRI initiative is not only a leap forward in crypto innovation, but also a bridge connecting academia and the ever-evolving world of blockchain.

Blockchain Research with Top European Universities

The UBRI program has been instrumental in fostering partnerships with top universities across Europe. Institutions such as Trinity College Dublin, EPITA, IE Madrid, and the University of Trento have joined Ripple’s mission.

This expansion brings together more than ten European university partners dedicated to advancing blockchain studies and education. Since 2018, Ripple’s commitment of $11 million to its academic partners underlines its determination to make Europe a hub of blockchain progress.

These partnerships are not just about traditional education. They dive deep into the latest trends in fintech and crypto, such as decentralized networks, quantum research, and verification of blockchain smart contracts. The goal is to keep Europe at the forefront of technological progress in these important areas.

Students participating in Ripple UBRI courses gain invaluable real-world experience. They are not only learning from textbooks, but also engaging in practical use cases, working in grant-funded labs and accelerators. This practical approach is important to understand the complexities and potential of blockchain technology.

Early Ripple UBRI Success Stories: Oxford and Zurich

Take, for example, the University of Oxford, which was one of Ripple’s early European partners. Here, Ripple supports a team led by Professor Pinar Ozcan in the Oxford Future of Finance and Technology Initiative. Funding from UBRI has also facilitated the hiring of a postdoc focusing on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Similarly, the University of Zurich offers a comprehensive master’s course in blockchain, which encourages students to create blockchain startups.

Ripple’s impact extends beyond Europe, with over 500 university-level courses around the world funded by Ripple UBRI grants. These courses cover a range of topics from sustainable finance and artificial intelligence to cryptocurrency and digital finance. In 2022 alone, the program enrolled 97 students and launched over 1000 blockchain research projects, awarding 739 scholarships and fellowships.

The Ripple UBRI program doesn’t just educate students; It prepares them to become future leaders in fintech and policy-making. Collaboration, an essential aspect of blockchain, is promoted at the academic level, thereby fostering innovation and creativity among newcomers to the industry.

Grants supporting diverse research projects

Ripple’s grants have supported a variety of interesting projects. For example, at Trinity College, a grant supports the ADAPT Center in the School of Computer Science and Statistics. In France, it supports the Laboratoire de Recherche et Développement de l’Epita, focusing on smart contracts. Other support areas include quantum research at the University of Trento and the Digital Built Environment project at UCL, which aims to improve urban planning through blockchain.

The program has already seen notable successes. Carnegie Mellon University alumnus Eugene Leventhal moved from leading the university’s blockchain group to managing projects at CMU SciLab and now plays a key role in the metagovernance project.

Environmental considerations are also a part of Ripple’s vision. For example, the Green Fintech Project of the University of Zurich has developed a Sustainable Fintech Map. Furthermore, it contributes to the green fintech network in Switzerland.

