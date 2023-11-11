What is opportunity cost? How to use it to increase side gig income

scyther5 / iStock.com

What got away may refer to more than just romantic endeavors. In fact, it can often be part of the larger capital structure of your business or personal finances. Holding off on investment or business decisions should not be a permanent situation, however, it will help you choose a better financial path if you consider all your options.

What is opportunity cost?

Essentially, opportunity cost is the potential profit or gain that an investor, consumer or business forgoes when one option is chosen over another option. Here are some highlights:

You cannot calculate opportunity cost in exact numbers, so it should only be used as an internal measurement. However, including them can help you make more financially profitable business decisions.

Proper evaluation of explicit and implicit costs involves weighing the benefits of the chosen option against all other options.

In relation to the stock market, the concept of opportunity cost compares the expected returns on investing in one stock or another.

Think of marginal opportunity cost as forgone profits or sunk costs of time or money compared to what you could have gained from alternative investments.

How opportunity cost affects your side gig

Your time spent or opportunity to earn are important factors in determining how much money you can make. As economic theories go, this may seem a bit existential and difficult to calculate. To help, here’s a loose formula.

To maximize your side gig earning potential, you should use this formula when choosing one over the other. See where you can save and then assess your risk tolerance so you can make the right investment decision for you. There isn’t always a right or wrong answer, but there is usually an answer that makes the most sense for your financial situation.

opportunity cost example

Opportunity cost can also be thought of as the value of a resource in its next best use or next highest-value alternative. Here are some examples to help you better understand opportunity cost:

If you spend time and money going to a concert, you can’t spend that time on household chores, and you can’t spend that money on other resources. If you take a gap year before going to college to work and earn money, you are potentially giving up the education that will allow you to earn more money in the future. Alternatively, if you use that gap year to travel instead of working, you’re missing out on money that you could have put towards your tuition. Either way, you are giving up one option to gain another. The choice to keep your money in a high-yield savings account rather than investing that money in the stock market comes with the opportunity cost of losing profits shared by the company and the increase in share value over time. Conversely, if you invested your money in the stock market instead of putting it into savings, the opportunity cost is losing the potential interest earned on the account. It may be cheaper to choose public transportation rather than driving a car, but the opportunity cost may include your comfort or the time it takes to get to the location.

last attempt to go

When it comes to making decisions in life, especially financial decisions, you will always have multiple paths to take. When it comes to maximizing the earning potential of your side gig or in general, be sure to assess the value of all your options before landing on one. Evaluating your opportunity cost not only helps make better decisions, but also reduces regrets because you know you’ve considered all your options.

general question

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about opportunity cost and maximizing your earning potential.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What is Opportunity Cost? How to use it to increase side gig income

