What is Mycoplasma Pneumonia? Dubbed 'walking pneumonia' or 'white lung pneumonia' and linked to pediatric outbreaks in Ohio and Massachusetts

Top Line

A surge in cases of mycoplasma pneumonia in children has led to outbreaks in Ohio, Massachusetts, China and Denmark, although officials say they are not linked to or linked to a “new or novel” virus.

important facts

This disease is caused by a bacteria called “Mycoplasma pneumoniae”. And it usually results in mild respiratory infections, although according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illness can turn into a serious lung infection that requires hospitalization. Mycoplasma pneumoniae is sometimes called “white lung pneumonia” because of the white spots the disease causes on the lungs when seen on X-rays. The Warren County Health District in Ohio issued a statement Thursday indicating that a pneumonia outbreak that began in August has affected at least 145 children ages three to 14. “Mycoplasma pneumonia” The WCHD indicated in a separate statement released Wednesday that one of the samples was at fault, along with “Streptococcus pneumoniae” and adenovirus, all of which cause pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses. The WCHD said the increase in pneumonia cases is not linked to any “new or novel” respiratory disease, but rather an increase in general pediatric cases, and said the outbreak is not related to any other outbreaks statewide, nationally or globally. Is. Massachusetts is also reporting an outbreak of cases of “walking pneumonia” in pediatrics — which often refers to mild pneumonia infections caused by “mycoplasma pneumonia” — as well as other respiratory illnesses such as respiratory syncytial virus. developed.

main background

Mycoplasma pneumoniae is also spreading in China and Denmark. Researchers at Denmark’s Statens Serum Institute have said that Mycoplasma pneumoniae infection has reached epidemic status in the country. The increase began during the summer, but accelerated over the past five weeks. More than 540 cases were recorded last week – triple the number recorded in mid-October. According to the World Health Organization, Chinese officials reported during a health conference in November that respiratory illnesses had increased since mid-October. However, he attributed the surge to the lifting of Covid restrictions and said it was linked to known diseases like Covid, RSV, flu and mycoplasma pneumonia. WHO echoed China’s sentiments, saying that although the surge is at the beginning of the normal flu season, it is not unexpected as Covid restrictions are being lifted in the country. Republican lawmakers on Thursday questioned CDC Director Mandy Cohen about China’s credibility in reporting the increase in infections. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) compared the surge and the alleged lack of information from China to “a disturbing parallel to 2020” in the context of the early days of the COVID pandemic. Cohen said the increase in cases is not linked to a “new or novel” virus, but rather to respiratory diseases such as Mycoplasma pneumoniae, consistent with China and WHO.

tangent line

According to the New York State Department of Health, mycoplasma infection is most common in the fall and late summer, and although anyone can become infected, it primarily affects children and younger adults. Common symptoms include sore throat, sneezing, cough, runny nose, wheezing, headache, ear infection and chest pain, according to a study published in StatPearls report. Symptoms usually last a few days but can extend for more than a month, and they usually begin between two and three weeks after exposure. Although most infections are mild, they can cause serious complications such as lung abscess, respiratory failure, fluid build-up in the lungs, and pus in the lungs. There is no vaccine to prevent mycoplasma infection, but it can be treated with antibiotics because it is a bacterial infection, unlike COVID and flu.

Further reading

