What is Moonbeam Crypto (GLMR)? How does this relate to Polkadot and others? Everything explained. CRYPTONEWSBYTES.COM

Moonbeam is an Ethereum-compatible smart contract parachain on Polkadot. Moonbeam makes it easy to use popular Ethereum developer tools to create or redeploy Solidity projects in a Substrate-based environment.

Moonbeam is more than just an EVM implementation. This is a highly specialized paragraph series that mirrors Ethereum’s Web3 RPC, accounts, keys, subscriptions, logs, and more. The platform extends the base Ethereum feature set with additional features such as on-chain governance, staking, and cross-chain integration.

Founder of Moonbeam Crypto (GLMR)

derek uPureStack’s CEO founded Moonbeam Network. PureStake is a platform dedicated to providing secure and trustworthy public blockchain infrastructure for blockchain app developers, projects, and enterprises.

Stephen Mehlhorn, renowned for his expertise in early-stage company management and operations, is the Chief Operating Officer at both Moonbeam and PureStake. With a rich professional background, including roles at Samsung Pay, Candibel Inc., LoopPay, Parmesa and Thinking Phone Networks, Stephen brings valuable experience to the team.

Leading the marketing and business development teams for Moonbeam Network, Katie Butler and Nate Hamilton, both from PureStake, contribute their skills and insight to further the development and outreach of the platform.

Moonbeam Architecture

Moonbeam is a parachain on the Polkadot network. This means that it is a blockchain that is connected to the Polkadot relay chain. The Relay Chain is the central blockchain in the Polkadot network, and it is responsible for coordinating other parachains.

It uses a shard architecture. This means that the network is divided into multiple pieces, each of which can process transactions in parallel. This makes the platform much faster and more scalable than Ethereum, which uses a single-chain architecture.

Moonbeam’s consensus mechanism

Moonbeam employs a hybrid consensus protocol derived from Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPOS). DPoS is based on Polkadot’s Named Proof of Stake (NPoS), empowering token holders. Delegates can choose and influence which candidate they support, actively determining the extent of their support. This system enhances the role of token holders in shaping the dynamics of the network. In NPoS, users stake their DOT tokens to nominators. Nominators then select validators to secure the network. Validators create blocks and verify transactions.

Here’s a more detailed explanation of how NPOS works.

To bet: Users stake their DOT tokens to nominees. By staking their DOT tokens, users are supporting the security of the network and are eligible to earn rewards.

Enrollment: Users enroll validators to secure the network. Validators are responsible for creating blocks and verifying transactions.

Election: The network selects a group of validators to create the block. The number of validators selected is determined by the amount of DOT tokens staked for each validator.

Block Production: Validators create blocks and verify transactions. Validators are rewarded for creating blocks and verifying transactions.

Last: Once a block is created and verified by validators, it is considered finalized. Finality means that the block is immutable and cannot be changed.

NPOS has several advantages over traditional proof-of-stake (POS) mechanisms. One advantage is that NPoS is more decentralized. In traditional PoS mechanisms, validators with the most stake have the most power. In NPoS, users can delegate their stake to nominators, which gives them a voice in the election of validators. This makes NPoS more resistant to centralization.

Another advantage of NPOS is that it is more efficient. In traditional PoS mechanisms, validators are required to maintain a copy of the entire blockchain. In NPoS, validators are only required to maintain a copy of a small portion of the blockchain. This makes NPoS more efficient and scalable.

Overall, NPOS is a secure, efficient, and decentralized consensus mechanism. Moonbeam’s use of NPoS makes it a good choice for developers and users looking for a fast, secure, and scalable platform to build or deploy Ethereum-based applications.

Moonbeam’s smart contracts

Moonbeam is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This means that Ethereum smart contracts can be deployed on Moonbeam with minimal changes. EVM establishes precise guidelines for transferring states from one block to another. This makes it easier for developers to migrate their existing Ethereum applications to Moonbeam.

via Ethereum

It also supports many smart contract development tools like Hardhat, Truffle, and Remix. This makes it easier for developers to start building smart contracts on Moonbeam.

Moonbeam’s cross-chain compatibility

Moonbeam is connected to the Polkadot network, giving it access to all other chains connected to Polkadot. This makes it easier for Moonbeam to communicate with other chains and exchange data and assets.

https://twitter.com/MoonbeamNetwork/status/1719383830757294294

Via @MoonbeamNetwork

Moonbeam also has several bridges that connect it to other blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin. This makes it even easier for developers to create cross-chain applications.

Moonbeam’s native tokens (GMLR and GLMR)

GMLR and GLMR are both ERC-20 tokens, meaning they can be traded on Ethereum-based exchanges. However, they also have many unique features. For example, GMLR can be used to pay transaction fees on the Moonbeam Network. This means that users can interact with the Moonbeam dApp without holding any ETH.

GLMR can be staked on the Moonbeam Network to secure the network and earn rewards. GLMR holders also have the right to participate in Moonbeam’s governance. Moonriver (MOVR) is the token equivalent of the Kusama parachain Moonriver. MOVR is used on Moonbeam for the same purposes as GMLR.

GMLR and MOVR holders can also stake their tokens to secure the Moonbeam and Moonriver networks and earn rewards, respectively. Staking is essential for the security and decentralization of the network. Finally, GMLR and MOVR holders have the right to participate in the governance of the Moonbeam and Moonriver networks, respectively. This involves voting on proposals to change the parameters and policies of the network.

Moonbeam Tokenomics

When Moonbeam launched, it had one billion Glimmer tokens. Some tokens were set aside for Polkadot slots. Additionally, some portions were reserved for the Tech Flight event (10%), the 2021 Moonbeam Crowdloan (15%), and subsequent parachain bond funding (3%).

As of now, Moonbeam (GMLR) has a market cap of $156,845,222 with a circulating supply of 774,360,777 GLMR. Moonbeam GLMR’s tokens were distributed as shown in the chart.

Via Moonbeam Foundation

Moonbeam’s projects

1. Sushi Swap

SushiSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows users to trade assets on Moonbeam. It is a popular choice for users as it offers low fees and a wide variety of assets to trade.

SushiSwap also offers several features that make it unique, such as the ability to stake SUSHI tokens to earn rewards and the ability to participate in governance.

2. curve finance

Curve Finance is another popular DEX on Moonbeam. It is known for its low slippage and focus on stable coins. Curve Finance is a good option for users who want to trade stablecoins or who want to avoid high slippage.

3. Moonbeam Borrow

Moonbeam Lending is a decentralized lending platform that allows users to borrow and lend assets on Moonbeam. This is a good option for users who want to earn interest on their assets or who need to borrow assets.

Moonbeam Lending is still under development, but it has the potential to become a major player in the decentralized lending sector.

4. Moonbeam Bridge

Moonbeam Bridge is a bridge that allows users to transfer assets between Moonbeam and other blockchains such as Ethereum and Bitcoin. It is a convenient way to transfer assets between blockchains without going through a centralized exchange.

Moonbeam Bridge is a valuable tool for users who want to use Moonbeam DApps but who also want to access assets from other blockchains.

5. moonbeam name service

Moonbeam Name Service is a decentralized naming service that allows users to create and manage human-readable names for Moonbeam addresses. It is a convenient way for users to interact with Moonbeam DApp and send and receive assets.

Moonbeam Name Service is a valuable tool for users who want to make using Moonbeam dApps easier.

6. Moonbeam NFT Marketplace

Moonbeam NFT Marketplace is a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs on Moonbeam. This is a good option for users who want to buy or sell NFTs on a decentralized platform. The roadmap includes three phases. The first phase is about launch and expansion. The second phase, as shown below, is about nutrition and propagation. The third step is to root and install.

via moonbeans

The Moonbeam NFT marketplace is still under development, but it has the potential to become a major player in the NFT space.

7. Moonbeam collectibles

Moonbeam Collectables is a platform for collecting and displaying NFTs on Moonbeam. This is a good option for users who want to collect NFTs and who want to share their collection with others.

Moonbeam Collectables is still under development, but it has the potential to become a popular platform for NFT collectors.

8. Moonbeam Gaming

Moonbeam Gaming is a platform for playing blockchain-based games on Moonbeam. This is a good option for users who want to play blockchain games without using a centralized exchange.

Moonbeam Gaming is still under development, but it has the potential to become a major player in the blockchain gaming sector.

Conclusion: Uncovering the future potential of Moonbeam

Moonbeam is a smart contract platform that brings Ethereum compatibility to Polkadot. This means that developers can easily port their existing Ethereum applications to Moonbeam, and users can access their favorite Ethereum dApps on a more scalable and secure network.

Moonbeam has several advantages compared to other smart contract platforms. Moonbeam works well with Ethereum, so developers can migrate their apps to Moonbeam without any major changes. It’s also friends with other blockchains in Polkadot, allowing users to easily move things between Moonbeam and elsewhere like Ethereum and Cosmos. Moonbeam can handle a lot of tasks without slowing down because it is part of Polkadot, which is good at managing multiple tasks. Moonbeam keeps things like money and information safe, as it is built on a secure system called Polkadot. This makes Moonbeam a reliable option for users.

Overall, Moonbeam is a promising smart contract platform with several advantages compared to other platforms. It is still under development, but has already attracted a large number of users and developers. As Moonbeam continues to mature, it is expected to become one of the leading smart contract platforms in the world.

Suggested reading on Moonbeam:

Disclaimer: CryptoNewsBytes does not provide investment, financial or legal advice. The content of the Website should not be construed as professional advice and should not be relied upon for making financial decisions. It is advisable to consult a qualified professional for advice regarding your particular situation.

