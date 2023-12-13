What is misoprostol? Important questions about other abortion medications.

A series of legal challenges are working their way through the federal courts Now the Supreme Court has taken the decision Questions have been raised about the future of access to mifepristone, an abortion drug that is used in more than half of all U.S. abortions with high effectiveness and few serious side effects.

Mifepristone is the first of two medications usually given together to induce an abortion. However, another, misoprostol, can be used to end a pregnancy on its own. The fate of mifepristone has been hanging in the balance since April, and abortion providers have since scrambled to prepare for a new set of logistics and side effects that can only occur with a misoprostol abortion — all while maintaining the legality of providing such a drug. The risks have been assessed as it is now certain to face increased scrutiny.

Challenges to the availability of mifepristone began when a federal judge in Texas, Matthew Kaksmarick, ruled to suspend Food and Drug Administration approval for the drug, which has been on the market in the US for more than 20 years. The Supreme Court eventually intervened and ordered that the drugs remain available until the case was resolved by lower courts. In December, the High Court announced that it would hear two consolidated challenges to the availability of mifepristone, FDA vs. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine And Danco Laboratories v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, Completely – This is the biggest case that will be heard after the overthrow of power. roe vs wade In June 2022.

The Texas lawsuit was heard by Kaxmaric and filed by the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, an anti-abortion group that also sought to ban the use of misoprostol in abortion, but the group asked the judge to block the drug’s FDA approval and Kaxmaric. Did not ask to cancel the decision. Addressed only mifepristone. However, abortion rights groups say they expect opponents of the procedure to continue efforts to ban the use of misoprostol in abortion.

“Anything could happen,” Farrah Diaz-Tello, senior counsel and policy director at the reproductive justice legal group If/When/How, told Vox this spring. “I wouldn’t put anything past them at this point.”

With potentially another major change in abortion access, here are answers to some common questions about the drug.

What is misoprostol?

Before the Texas lawsuit, the FDA-approved protocol for medication abortion consisted of a single dose of mifepristone to stop the pregnancy from growing, followed 24 hours later by two doses of misoprostol to induce contractions and empty the uterus.

The two drugs work together to terminate pregnancy, but they have very different histories. Mifepristone was developed in France in the 1980s specifically as an abortion medication, and was approved for use in the US in 2000. However, misoprostol was developed in the 1970s to treat stomach ulcers. Its use in abortion was pioneered by a group of feminists in Brazil, where surgical abortion was largely inaccessible, said Ushma Upadhyay, a professor of Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health at the University of California San Francisco.

While mifepristone was strictly regulated even before the Texas lawsuit, misoprostol is available with a prescription in most US pharmacies. It is also available over the counter in many other countries, including Mexico. “It has been used for abortion around the world for many years because it is much more readily available and cheaper than mifepristone,” Upadhyay said.

Can misoprostol terminate pregnancy on its own?

Misoprostol alone is slightly less effective at terminating a pregnancy than the combination of the two drugs. While mifepristone and misoprostol together successfully cause an abortion in 95 to 97 percent of cases, misoprostol on its own may be up to 93 percent effective, Upadhyay and colleagues wrote in a recent paper.

Is misoprostol safe?

According to the paper, misoprostol-only abortion is also largely safe, with only 0.7 percent of patients requiring hospitalization or a blood transfusion. The World Health Organization includes only misoprostol procedures among its recommended methods of abortion, and this drug is commonly used alone throughout the world.

The biggest concern with misoprostol abortion alone is its side effects. “When mifepristone doesn’t act to initiate the process of separating the pregnancy,” Upadhyay told Vox, “you’re just relying on those uterine contractions.” This means more intense pain and bleeding over a longer period of time, and in some cases diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Because many patients, especially in more conservative states, have to travel long distances to obtain abortion medication, the increase in side effects is particularly difficult. Patients may face the prospect of driving themselves hundreds of miles while experiencing intense bleeding and pain. “It’s a lot for one patient,” Upadhyay said. “It could make the entire journey impossible.”

How will patients get misoprostol?

In the current chaotic environment over abortion access, there is also the question of obtaining the pills. Some abortion providers have said they will not offer misoprostol-only procedures “because they feel they are being forced to provide care to patients that is not within their comfort zone,” Upadhyay said. Other providers, such as Trust Women’s Clinic in Wichita, Kansas, have said they will only offer misoprostol abortion if mifepristone becomes unavailable. However, they will need to retrain staff to administer the new protocol, which involves higher doses of misoprostol, and inform patients about side effects.

Several telehealth companies, including Hey Jane and Carafem, provide abortion medication by mail in states where it is legal and say they are prepared to provide only the misoprostol regimen if mifepristone is removed from the market. As Vox’s Rachel M. Cohen reports, patients can continue to get both drugs from the nonprofit Help Access, which avoids U.S. sanctions by prescribing pills from overseas.

As access to mifepristone decreases, Diaz-Tello said, more patients will likely choose to manage their abortions themselves, obtaining the pills online, through friends or in another country where they are more readily available. . While data on self-managed abortion with misoprostol alone is hard to come by, “it’s definitely something that people already know about,” he said. “The history of using misoprostol to terminate pregnancy is deeply intertwined with self-managed abortion and people finding ways to self-determine their reproductive lives in the face of restrictive abortion laws.”

Diaz-Tello said self-managed abortion can be a safe option, but it puts people at legal risks. Although it is not explicitly illegal in most states, prosecutors have used feticide laws and other statutes to charge people who take abortion pills outside of a clinical setting. The Texas decision does not change the laws surrounding self-managed abortion nor make mifepristone or misoprostol illegal, Diaz-Tello said. But the case could result in additional scrutiny about abortion medication, making people self-administered “criminals, regardless of what the law says.”

Will anti-abortion groups try to ban misoprostol?

Abortion opponents have indicated their eagerness to stop medication abortion, and they may continue to target misoprostol as well as mifepristone. It may be more difficult to completely remove misoprostol from the market due to its common use as an ulcer drug, but anti-abortion lawmakers could still restrict its use.

For example, a recent Kentucky law requires health care providers to document the indications for which abortion-inducing medications were prescribed, Diaz-Tello said. Other states may follow suit and try to ban misoprostol from being prescribed for use in abortion. Cohen pointed out that anti-abortion groups have also employed other strategies, including petitioning the FDA to require doctors who prescribe abortion pills to bag any fetal tissue as medical waste. Such a requirement would likely have a devastating impact on abortion because it would be nearly impossible for providers to comply.

Indeed, the cases the Supreme Court will consider do not directly target misoprostol, a sign of where the anti-abortion movement is headed, Diaz-Tello said. “What this lawsuit is telling us is that there is no strategy under consideration.”

