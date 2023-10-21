Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company’s record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of because any purchases of stock made on or after this date may mean late settlements that are not reflected on the record date. Thus, you can buy Metro shares before October 26 to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on November 14.

The company’s next dividend payment will be CA$0.30 per share, compared to last year when the company paid a total of CA$1.21 to shareholders. Based on the last year’s worth of payments, Metro has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price CA$70.13. Dividends are an important source of income for many shareholders, but the health of the business is vital to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

See our latest analysis for Metro

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That’s why it’s good to see that Metro is paying out a modest 29% of its earnings. A useful secondary check might be to evaluate whether Metro generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 26% of its free cash flow last year.

It’s encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don’t decline significantly.

Click here to see the company’s payout ratio and analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Are earnings and dividends growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they generally find it easier to grow the dividend per share. If the business enters a recession and the dividend is cut, the company may see its value decline rapidly. For this reason, we’re pleased to see that Metro’s earnings per share have grown 10% per year over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; An attractive combination that could indicate the company is focusing on reinvestment to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are attractive from a dividend perspective, especially since they can increase payout ratios later on.

Many investors will assess a company’s dividend performance by evaluating how much dividend payments have changed over time. Metro has delivered an average of 14% dividend growth per year over the last 10 years. Both earnings and dividends per share have been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

to sum it up

Has Metro got the capacity it needs to maintain its dividend payments? We like that Metro is growing earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest that the company is reinvesting to grow its business, while the conservative payout ratio also indicates a low risk of future dividend cuts. It’s a promising combination that should make this company worth paying close attention to.

Want to know what other investors think about Metro? See what analysts are forecasting with this visualization of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flows.

In general, we wouldn’t recommend buying the first dividend stock you see. is here A curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source