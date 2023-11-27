What is Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year for 2023?

An appropriate word of the year from Merriam-Webster, reflecting one of the main issues of 2023: distinguishing between “real” and “fake”…

The word of the year reflects the preoccupations of the time… and in this age of post-truth, ChatGPT and deepfakes, the line between “real” and “fake” has become increasingly blurred.

How fitting then that American publishing company Merriam-Webster has chosen “authentic” as the word of the year for 2023.

According to Merriam-Webster, “authentic” has several meanings including “not false or imitated”, which is synonymous with genuine and real; And also “true to one’s own personality, spirit or character”.

Although clearly a desirable quality, authenticity is difficult to define and is a subject of debate.

According to lexicographer and editor Peter Sokolowski, lookups for the word on the dictionary company’s site are routinely heavy, but were boosted to new heights throughout the year.

“We see a kind of crisis of authenticity in 2023,” he said ahead of today’s announcement of this year’s word. “We realize that when we question authenticity, we value it even more.”

Indeed, Authentic saw substantial growth in 2023, driven by stories and conversations about AI, celebrity culture, identity, and social media. This was the year of artificial intelligence, after all, but it was also a moment when ChatGPT-maker OpenAI faced a leadership crisis.

Elsewhere, Elon Musk urged company heads, politicians, ministers and other leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai in February to “speak authentically” on social media by running their own accounts.

What would you do considering the rampant misinformation on the platform as well as the increase in anti-Semitic content on X since the start of the Israel Hamas war. According to anti defamation leagueAnti-Semitic content on X has increased by more than 919 percent since the October 7 attacks.

“Authentic” follows “Gaslighting” picks of 2022 And 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Merriam-Webster’s top word picks.

Sokolowski and his colleagues have a series of runners-up for word of the year, which have also attracted unusual traffic.

These include “X” (increased lookups in July) After rebranding Twitter by Musk), “EGOT” (in February when the increase was Viola Davis achieves rare quadruple award status with grammy) and fundamentalThe title of a new Pixar film whose lookup was teased in June.

The company’s top buzzwords for 2023 are:

Ridge: slang for “romantic appeal or attraction” and appears to be short for charisma.

deepfake: The dictionary definition of company is “an image or recording that has been altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said.” Interest increased after Musk’s lawyers in the Tesla lawsuit said he is often the subject of deepfake videos and then after Ryan Reynolds’ image appeared in a fake, AI-generated Tesla ad.

Coronation:King Charles III posted one on May 6, which increased looks for this term by 15,681% compared to the previous year.

the wretched:Climate chaos generated interest in this term. The purpose of books, movies, and TV was also to entertain.

burst: The explosion of the Titan submersible on June 18, on a commercial expedition to locate the wreck of the Titanic, led to a search for this word, which means “to burst inward.”

carbon copy: Merriam-Webster defines it as a “double”, “alter ego” or “ghostly counterpart”. It originates from German folklore. Interest in the term is linked to Naomi Klein’s latest book, “Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World”, released this year.

covenant: Following a deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27, searches for the meaning of the term “usually a formal, solemn, and binding agreement” increased. The shooter was a former student who was killed by police after killing three students and three adults.

Charge in: Former President Donald Trump was indicted in four separate cases, which are now moving through the legal system, and increased by 9440% on March 30, when a New York City grand jury indicted the former President. Accused in money case. Indictment is defined as “the charging of an offense by a finding or presentation to a jury (such as a grand jury) in proper form at law.”

kibbutz: There was a massive increase in searches for “a communal farm or settlement in Israel” following the Hamas attacks on 7 October.

dead name: Interest was high in what Merriam-Webster defines as “the name given to a transgender person at birth and no longer used at the time of transition.” The lookup followed an onslaught of legislation aimed at reducing LGBTQ+ rights in the US.

