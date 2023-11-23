What is lis pendens? , SmartAsset

‘Lis pendens’ is a Latin word which translates to “pending litigation”. And in real estate, it refers to a notice that a legal dispute has been filed involving a property. Essentially, it alerts buyers or lenders to a legal dispute over the property, which may indicate a potential risk to ownership or transfer of the property. If this occurs, you may want to consult an attorney or financial advisor for legal advice to evaluate the impact on your finances.

How does lis pendens work?

The lis pendens process is initiated when a lawsuit involving property is filed. A notice is later filed in the county where the property is located. This raises warning bells about ongoing legal concerns for potential buyers or lenders. This can help potential buyers know if there are any complications in purchasing a property so that they can evaluate the risk of investing in a property that may have a claim on it by someone else.

The effect of lis pendens resonates deeply with the filer and the receiver as well. For the filer, lis pendens places a ‘cloud on title’, which is a term used to describe any irregularity in the chain of title to a property. This will alert others to their claim on the property. Meanwhile, for the recipient, it may be difficult to sell or refinance the property until the problem is resolved.

When lis pendens is usually used

Lis pendens usually finds its place in legal disputes related to real estate. These may include divorce, contract disputes, and mortgage default. As an example, consider a divorce case where one spouse may file a lis pendens to prevent the other from selling the property before the court decides on property division. They take this step to ensure that the property, which is an important asset, remains intact.

In situations of mortgage default, a lender may resort to filing a lis pendens at the beginning of the foreclosure process. This will alert interested parties that the lender is pursuing legal remedies for the unpaid debt. As a result, it may also indicate that the property may soon open for sale.

How to file a lis pendens

The act of filing a lis pendens requires the initial step of filing a lawsuit involving property. The preparation and recording of lis pendens notices in the county recorder’s office follows suit, informing everyone of a pending legal case. This notice contains details of the lawsuit, the parties involved, and the property in question.

However, one cannot ignore the legal considerations associated with filing a lis pendens, which include ensuring that the lawsuit is closely tied to the property and the understanding that an incorrect filing may bring the title claim into disrepute. Is. Potential filing barriers may take the form of filing costs and potential counterclaims from the property owner.

What to do if you receive a lis pendens

Lis pendens can be difficult to obtain, at which point immediate consultation with a real estate attorney may be beneficial to understand the implications and prepare a response line. It is important to seek professional legal advice when faced with a lis pendens as it can have a significant impact on property rights. These may include settling a lawsuit, terminating or extinguishing a lis pendens, or losing rights to the property.

Amidst these legal consequences, a financial advisor can be useful, who can provide guidance for good financial management during these struggles. Additionally, an advisor can provide a strategic approach toward mitigating the potential financial impact of lawsuits, showing a complete, clear picture of the financial landscape and impacts. However, any legal questions should be asked of a lawyer.

Additionally, the impact of a lis pendens on property value can be substantial. Potential buyers may be discouraged, making the property less marketable. And legal disputes can also have a direct impact on the value of the property.

ground level

A lis pendens can make or break a real estate transaction. Therefore, you should carefully consider the legal and financial consequences associated with buying or selling a property when this notice is issued.

Tips for Real Estate Investing

Photo credits: ©iStock.com/Worawee Meepian, ©iStock.com/photobyphotoboy, ©iStock.com/ArLawKa AungTun

Source