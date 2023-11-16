What is Iran's axis of resistance?

America says that since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, its soldiers have been attacked at least 55 times in Syria and Iraq. Blaming Iran and its proxies throughout the Middle East, he is striking back: On November 12, the US launched its third set of airstrikes in eastern Syria since late October. Iran’s proxies have so far stopped short of carrying out attacks that could draw the United States into a full-scale war. But their firepower is a clear threat to America as well as its allies. What is this self-proclaimed axis of resistance and how powerful is it?

After the Islamic Revolution of 1979, Iran tried to export its ideology and build its political power throughout the Middle East. One of its tools for doing this was a network of violent proxies and allies that stretched across Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere. Although not every member of this group shares Iran’s religious fundamentalism – even Sunni members do not share its creed – they have common goals: resisting Western influence and confronting Israel.

The pivot has long been coordinated by Iran’s Quds Force, a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the regime’s Praetorian Guard. Force preys on weak states. In 1982 it began training young Shia militants in Lebanon to harass Israeli troops occupying the south of the country. During the 1990s the Quds Force provided significant support to Palestinian Islamic groups, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas. It also supported the Northern Alliance, a loose group in Afghanistan that opposed the Taliban takeover in 1996.

In 2002, US President George W. Bush warned of a new “axis of evil” consisting of North Korea, Iran, and Iraq. after Al-Zahf Al-AkhdarAfter a Libyan newspaper wrote a widely read editorial condemning the phrase, some Arab and Iranian media began using the phrase “axis of resistance” to describe the growing network of anti-American militias in the region. done.

In the late 1990s, the Quds Force began expanding its network after Qassem Soleimani (pictured on poster), a prominent Iranian security official who was later assassinated by the US, took command of the group. Gave. It supported Shia opponents of Saddam Hussein’s regime, including the Badr Organization, a powerful militia that later claimed to have between 10,000 and 50,000 people under arms. Following the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, the Quds Force established armed groups in the country to fight American and British troops.

In the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011, the Quds Force trained and armed militias allied with the country’s President Bashar al-Assad. According to Iranian officials, it mobilized about 70,000 armed men from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Lebanon and Iraq to fight in Syria in the 2021s. In Yemen, the Quds Force backed the Houthis, a Shia group that has rebelled against the Saudi-backed government and taken control of large parts of the country.

The US State Department estimated that Iran spent $700 million a year supporting the militias before sanctions hit the country’s revenues in 2019. A large portion of these funds were devoted to stocking the arsenals of Iran’s long-term partners. Hezbollah, which has regularly exchanged fire with Israel along the Lebanese border since the Hamas attack, is believed to have a stockpile of 150,000 rockets.

Since the assassination of Soleimani in 2020, more powerful members of Iran’s axis such as Hezbollah have become more autonomous. Iran says that it had no prior warning of Hamas’ attack on Israel. But it has nevertheless used this conflict to create more chaos in the region. And it has paid off in other ways: The fighting in Gaza has stalled diplomatic efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Iran’s arch rival Saudi Arabia.

Iran has much more to gain from this turmoil. Anger in the Middle East over Western support for Israel could help some Iran-sponsored groups attract more disaffected recruits, and the prominence of the Sunni group Hamas in fighting Israel could reduce sectarian tensions within the network. And if the fighting spreads beyond Gaza, rising oil prices will fill Iran’s coffers. A full-scale war in the Americas would be disastrous for the entire region; On that, at least, Iran appears to see eye to eye with the Great Satan. But don’t expect it to play the role of peacemaker.

