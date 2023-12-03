What is General Ledger? How it works, importance, examples

From sole proprietorships to multinational corporations, every business needs an accurate way to record, classify, and track finances. The general ledger (GL) is a comprehensive accounting document that helps you do all of the above – but how do GLs work, and what’s the easiest way to create one for your own business?

We answer these and other questions in our article below.

What is general ledger?

A general ledger (GL) is a comprehensive document composed of individual accounts that lists every financial transaction that occurs during your organization’s existence.

Maintaining general ledgers is fundamental to the financial success of your business. It tells you how much money you have at any time, where your cash is flowing and what your main expenses are. It contains all the information needed to prepare important accounting reports, including your balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement.

Because general ledgers provide accurate records of every financial transaction that occurs in your business, they are also essential for catching potential accounting errors that could result in massive financial (and even legal) consequences for your business. Can. An accurate bookkeeping is also a good defense against issues like embezzlement and fraud.

How does the general ledger work?

General ledgers are the cornerstone of double-entry accounting. With this accounting method, each financial transaction is posted twice to the general ledger: once as a credit and once as a debit. Recording each transaction twice helps you catch errors and ensure accuracy. Additionally, since transactions are always debited from one account and credited to another, this method shows you where your money comes from and where it goes.

The general ledger is organized into accounts, each account representing a different type of transaction. (We talk more about the most common general ledger accounts below.)

Individual transactions are recorded in the general ledger as “journal entries.” You can create journal entries by hand and enter them manually into your GL, or you can use an automated accounting program that automatically generates journal entries with each transaction. Syncs with credit cards.

Recap: GL Terminology at a Glance General Ledger (GL): A document that records every financial transaction made during the lifetime of a business.

A document that records every financial transaction made during the lifetime of a business. double-entry bookkeeping: A type of bookkeeping where each transaction is recorded twice in the GL, once as a credit and once as a debit.

A type of bookkeeping where each transaction is recorded twice in the GL, once as a credit and once as a debit. GL account: Organizational structure of general ledger. Each account represents a different type of financial transaction (e.g., assets, revenue, or equity).

Organizational structure of general ledger. Each account represents a different type of financial transaction (e.g., assets, revenue, or equity). GL Sub-Account or Sub-Account: A subsidiary account that contains more accurate details about individual transactions.

A subsidiary account that contains more accurate details about individual transactions. Chart of Accounts (COA): A list of every account in the general ledger, somewhat comparable to a table of contents.

A list of every account in the general ledger, somewhat comparable to a table of contents. Journal entry: Record of a single transaction.

Why do companies use general ledger accounts?

Checking your business bank account gives you a quick look at how much money you have on hand at a specific time – but that’s the only real information it gives you.

In contrast, a general ledger tells exactly how much money your business makes, shows how you spend that money and documents how much you owe your creditors and, in turn, owe you. How much is due?

Also, since the general ledger is essential to double-entry bookkeeping, it helps companies ensure financial accuracy. Recording every transaction twice, in two different accounts, lets you know where your money comes from and where it goes, but it also keeps you from overspending or increasing balances that you actually don’t have. Cannot afford.

General ledgers are also important for producing financial documents that show you, your shareholders, and other stakeholders in your business how well you are performing financially. These documents include the following:

income statements Also known as a profit and loss statement, which lists your income (profit) and expenses (loss) over a specific time period.

Also known as a profit and loss statement, which lists your income (profit) and expenses (loss) over a specific time period. Balance sheet Which presents a snapshot of your assets and liabilities at a given point in time.

Which presents a snapshot of your assets and liabilities at a given point in time. cash flow statementWhich outlines where cash is flowing into your business and where it is flowing out of your business.

Without these basic accounting reports, you will have difficulty gaining insight on issues such as where you need to cut costs and which operations you should invest more in to increase your profit margins. And because they provide a quick overview of your business’s financial condition, these financial reports are important for applying for business loans and maintaining transparency with your shareholders.

Recap: Top Benefits of General Ledger Maintaining a clear and accurate financial record.

Avoiding problematic accounting errors.

Detecting potential fraud.

Preparing major financial reports.

Categorizing expenses and revenues for faster tax filing and more informed financial decisions.

Types of General Ledger

General ledgers are composed of (and organized by) accounts or subsections that classify financial transactions by type. Accounts in turn may include sub-accounts or sub-accounts, which record more precise details about each transaction.

Every business customizes its accounts to its specific needs, so your general ledger may or may not have all of the accounts listed below. Still, these are the most common types of general ledger accounts:

asset accounts Which may include cash accounts and accounts receivable.

Which may include cash accounts and accounts receivable. liability accounts Which may include accounts payable and loans.

Which may include accounts payable and loans. equity accounts Which may include stocks and retained earnings.

Which may include stocks and retained earnings. operating revenue accounts Which may include sales and fees.

Which may include sales and fees. operating expense accountsWhich may include salaries and equipment depreciation.

General Ledger Reconciliation Process

What is GL reconciliation?

General ledger reconciliation is the process of making sure your GL is accurate. You (or your accountant) will check the transactions recorded in your general ledger against primary documents such as receipts, tax documents, invoices and other records. You will ensure that each transaction is accurate and correctly recorded as both a credit and a debit to the appropriate accounts.

Benefits of General Ledger Solution

This process will uncover any financial errors and help you catch transactions you forgot to record (or recorded incorrectly). Importantly, this should give you – and other stakeholders in your business, such as lenders and co-owners – peace of mind knowing that you can trust the records you use to make important business decisions.

Reconciling your general ledger is similar to balancing a checkbook. To put it as simply as possible, you want to make sure that all of your accounts are balanced, meaning your debits and credits are completely balanced.

4 Steps to General Ledger Reconciliation

If you use accounting software, the software should guide you through the reconciliation process. (If you work with an accountant, they’ll perform the same process, depending on whatever accounting software their company works with.) Generally, you’ll follow these steps to reconcile your ledgers.

Gather financial documents such as your credit card statements, bank statements, customer invoices, bills and any other records of transactions since your last general ledger reconciliation. Look over your general ledger accounts, starting with the asset accounts, and verify that each transaction is recorded correctly. If you find incorrect transactions, generate correct journal entries to bring your books back into balance. Once you’ve verified that everything is accurate and you’ve fixed any mistakes, you can close the books, i.e. officially end this financial recording period and start the next one. .

Ideally, you should reconcile your general ledger accounts once a month. It’s much easier to reconcile transactions when they’re still fresh in your mind, which won’t be the case if you put off reconciling your books once a year for tax season.

How to Find General Ledger Software

Most accounting software programs come pre-programmed with a general ledger and chart of accounts, including free software like Wave Accounting. Accounting software automates some of the most difficult aspects of general ledger reconciliation, such as automatically generating journal entries and streamlining bank reconciliation.

However, not all accounting programs include all accounts. For example, QuickBooks Online only includes accounts receivable and payable with its higher-tier plans.

Additionally, not all plans offered by the same accounting company include a general ledger. For example, unlike FreshBooks’ higher-tier plans, its cheapest plan (FreshBooks Lite) doesn’t include double-entry accounting. Although you can certainly track income and expenses with FreshBooks Lite, you can’t break down transactions by account and you won’t have a general ledger to reconcile.

Learn more about how to find and choose the best GL software for you by reading our complete guide to accounting software. You can also achieve your goal by checking out our top accounting software recommendations below.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is general ledger in simple words?

A general ledger is a master accounting record used by businesses to document and classify their financial transactions. General ledger accounting is an essential component of double-entry accounting. The general ledger is organized into types of accounts or transactions, which are listed in the general ledger’s chart of accounts.

What are the items in the general ledger?

A general ledger records transactions. In addition to the dollar amount, the GL also includes transaction details such as the date the transaction occurred. Most general ledgers are organized into five main types of accounts: assets, liabilities, owner’s equity, operating expenses, and operating revenues.

