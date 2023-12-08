What is FINTRAC and why is it fining some of Canada's biggest banks?

breadcrumb trail link

More than $8.5 million in fines were levied against two of our largest banks by this national watchdog

Published Dec 08, 2023

FINTRAC is Canada’s primary financial intelligence unit, reporting to the Minister of Finance. Photo Peter J. By Thompson/National Post

Financial penalties of more than $8.5 million were imposed against Canada’s two largest banks by the national watchdog tasked with tracking suspicious transactions that may be linked to money laundering and terrorist financing. Two days after the Nov. 5 announcement that Royal Bank of Canada would pay an administrative fine of approximately $7.5 million, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada, or FINTRAC as it is commonly known, also said, Canadian Imperial The Bank of Commerce was also said to have failed to fully comply with the Proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing Act and must pay a fine of $1.3 million. Here’s what you need to know about FINTRAC and its mandate.



What is FINTRAC?

FINTRAC is Canada’s primary financial intelligence unit, reporting to the Minister of Finance. It is also the country’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing supervisor. Based in Ottawa, with three regional offices across the country, its mandate is to ensure compliance of businesses subject to the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act and related regulations. FINTRAC also collects financial intelligence for police, law enforcement and national security agencies to assist in the investigation of money laundering and terrorist activity financing crimes or threats to the security of Canada. It could impose administrative financial penalties, as it did with the two banks, or make non-compliance disclosures to law enforcement. According to FINTRAC’s website, “Proceeding one way prevents you from proceeding the other way.”

Is FINTRAC part of the police?

No, it is independent and operates at “arm’s length” from the police and others to whom it discloses financial intelligence. FINTRAC is one of 13 federal departments and agencies that play a role in Canada’s anti-money-laundering and anti-terrorist-financing regime.

Is the fine for money laundering?

No, the banks did not launder money and are not accused of any criminal acts. These are civil penalties FINTRAC has at its disposal to ensure that banks are making every possible effort to detect and report suspicious transactions that may indicate money laundering or terrorist financing. Under FINTRAC’s mandate, financial penalties are not meant to be penalties, but rather inducements to bring banks and individuals into compliance with the Act, which aims to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. FINTRAC only requires a “reasonable basis to believe” that the requirement has been violated.

What did FINTRAC say the banks did wrong?

Among other things, FINTRAC said that RBC failed to submit 16 suspicious transaction reports where there were reasonable grounds to suspect that the transactions were related to the commission or attempt of a money laundering or terrorist activity financing crime. CIBC also failed to submit a Suspicious Transaction Report when there were grounds to suspect that it was related to money laundering or terrorist activity, and also failed to report information related to large money transfers from outside Canada.

How serious are the bank issues?

It’s hard to know exactly because FINTRAC looks at the history of noncompliance and the damages it has caused, and has a sliding scale for dealing out financial penalties. RBC had three different categories of violations and both banks paid huge fines. This was much larger than many charges levied in the past by FINTRAC, which has had the power to mete out administrative monetary penalties since 2008. However, an RBC spokesperson said in a Dec. 5 statement that the bank also decided not to appeal FINTRAC’s penalty. However “the fine is not commensurate with any administrative case where there is no connection to money laundering or terrorist financing offences.”

Severity from FINTRAC’s perspective can be derived, in part, from its sliding penalty scale. Fines ranging from $1 to $1,000 per violation can be imposed for minor violations and up to $500,000 per violation for an entity committing a “very serious violation.” For individuals, very serious violations are capped at $100,000 per violation. FINTRAC also has built-in mechanisms to impose larger fines for repetition of the same violation. This is done by reducing the number if there is a first or second occurrence of a violation – two-thirds for the first occurrence and one-third for the second occurrence.

Why wouldn’t banks report these suspicious transactions?

There are no details on this in the FINTRAC report or the banks’ statements. However, FINTRAC’s review found deficiencies in RBC’s methods for developing, updating and enforcing policies and procedures to protect against money laundering and terrorist financing, so it is possible that some of these transactions may have been missed. Furthermore, banks walk a fine line when it comes to customer relations, and standard inquiries aimed at eliminating money-laundering may irritate wealthy customers who are not involved in such activities. This may come in handy in instances where an internal investigation was closed stating that no report to FINTRAC was required without sufficient review of customer activity. Another factor that may play a role is that money laundering receives greater attention in the United States, where authorities routinely take harsh action against financial institutions for omissions and commissions. For example, Toronto-Dominion Bank disclosed in August that it was responding to both formal and informal inquiries from regulators and law enforcement, including the U.S. Department of Justice, regarding its Bank Secrecy Act and AML (anti-money laundering) compliance program. Was. However, Canadian banks and officials dispute this, saying it is not taken as seriously in Canada.

Was FINTRAC involved in the crackdown on crowdfunding during the truck drivers’ protests?

Yes. Crowdfunding and certain other payment service providers became subject to FINTRAC registration and reporting requirements under the Crime and Terrorist Financing Act, which they were not previously. This meant they had to report suspicious and large value transactions just like banks. The increased scope gives FINTRAC access to more financial information that, as part of its mandate, can be provided to law enforcement.

Why are we just hearing about it?

In the past, FINTRAC imposed administrative penalties, but without naming the bank or financial institution involved, leading to complaints that the fines were too small and that any potential money laundering facilities were being shrouded in secrecy by larger banks. The now added transparency may be a result of earlier criticism or due to the fact that other oversight bodies for Canadian financial institutions such as the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions are increasing scrutiny of related matters such as foreign interference and are openly Discussing more. Robert Colangelo, vice president and senior credit officer in the financial institutions group at Moody’s Investors Service, said transparency is needed when it comes to the stress tests they conduct on banks. He said the FINTRAC designation brings Canada closer to the transparency displayed by authorities in the United States when it comes to cracking down on money laundering.

