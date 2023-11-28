What is estate planning? A Guide and FAQs for Investors

Intelligent investors will recognize the benefits of estate planning getty

Estate planning is an often overlooked topic during the financial planning process. Discussing estate planning with others can be uncomfortable and easily avoided, yet it is an important part of financial planning. Every adult who has at least a modest net worth or who is in the process of building one should have a solid estate plan. The pandemic and inflation that followed have led more Americans to realize the need for an estate plan for their own security and well-being, as well as that of their potential beneficiaries. Read on to learn what estate planning is, so you can begin to determine how it may apply to you.

What is estate planning?

Estate planning includes a “last will and testament” as well as key elements, such as powers of attorney, trusts, and medical directives (also known as living wills). This process enables a family to ensure that their investments and other assets will be protected during disability or illness, and distributed appropriately after their death while taxes and probate are minimized or avoided. .

key takeaways

Completing an estate plan is important for most people with financial assets.

There are five key components to consider when planning an estate, and a sixth is a key component if provision needs to be made for underage children.

Estate planning provides many benefits to both the individual and their beneficiaries. The most important of these is to provide relief from stress and uncertainty during difficult times.

There are many options and ideas for each property. More complex properties may require professional guidance to ensure everything is covered.

Key Components of Estate Planning

There are five major components of estate planning for an investor: last will and testament, trust, power of attorney, medical directives, and beneficiary designation. If there are also underage children, guardian designation is the sixth component that needs to be considered so that custody of the children does not become a protracted and expensive court battle.

1. Last will and testament

A will is a legal document that ensures that property, assets and investments are distributed according to a person’s wishes. If there is no will, the state decides how the assets will be distributed and this can be a lengthy and expensive process (known as probate) for the beneficiaries of the will. The will is also where the designation of guardian is written.

2. trust

Trust is a legal agreement between two parties. A trustee is the person or entity that manages property according to the instructions of the trustor. Trusts can be used to hold and manage assets if the trustee becomes incapacitated, and they can be used to pass assets to beneficiaries without probate (the process used to prove the validity of a will). Can also be done for.

Trusts can also be used to hold assets for minor children so that they can be transferred to them at a specific age. With careful planning, trusts can minimize estate and gift taxes. There are several types of trusts, the most commonly used ones are:

Marital trust (“A” trust): Used to transfer property to a spouse without being taxed on the estate.

Bypass Trust (“B” Trust): Used to hold assets for the surviving spouse’s use, but keep them out of the surviving spouse’s estate, passing the assets on to the next beneficiaries without paying estate taxes. Are being given.

Charitable trust: Creates a charitable legacy by transferring property or specific assets to an established charity.

Generation-skipping trust: Allows assets to be transferred to grandchildren, rather than to children, to save estate taxes. The trustor may still choose to allow children access to the income generated from the asset.

3. Power of Attorney

A power of attorney (POA) gives someone the legal authority to act on behalf of the person setting up the estate plan, in the event they become unable to act for themselves. The POA is able to make financial, legal and health-related decisions on the person’s behalf.

4. Medical Instructions

A medical directive is how a person can ensure that he or she gets the medical treatment he or she wants when needed, if he or she is unable to make decisions at the time. A medical directive may be in the form of a document, or another person, called a healthcare proxy, may be chosen to make these decisions.

5. Beneficiary Designation

Beneficiary designations are not necessarily part of estate planning, but now is a good time to make sure they are up to date. It is essential to have a named beneficiary in retirement plans and life insurance plans because assets from these can be passed directly to the beneficiary outside the will.

Benefits of estate planning

There are several key benefits of estate planning for every investor to consider. The protection of a person’s property also includes care and provision for the next generation. A solid estate plan will ensure that the property transfer is as stress-free and cost-efficient as possible.

1. Asset Protection

This is an important benefit of estate planning. It doesn’t matter whether the assets are large or small, protecting them from being used up in court battles, attorney fees and taxes is an important benefit of all carefully crafted estate plans.

2. Minimum tax liabilities

A well-structured estate plan will include measures such as trusts that minimize tax liabilities for the beneficiaries of the estate. There are many ways to minimize gift taxes and estate taxes when transferring property and these will be factored into a solid estate plan.

3. Easy money transfer

An estate plan—not just a will—can be structured to avoid probate. A complete estate plan will have provisions in place to ensure that money and assets are transferred to the right beneficiaries quickly, easily, and without losing the value of fees and attorneys.

4. Caring for loved ones

An estate plan is the best way to ensure that loved ones and heirs are provided for after death, and a well-crafted estate plan also ensures less stress and conflict between caregivers and loved ones. , if the person is unable to make decisions or care for himself. / Due to the illness itself.

Importance of vocational guidance

There are many online tools that can help you set up an estate plan on your own, however, if an individual has multiple investments and other assets, and/or needs to set up a trust, or property related It’s a good idea to hire a professional to guide you through the entire process of developing and implementing an estate plan, depending on the laws of your state. By hiring a professional, you can rest assured that all taxes, finances, and legalities have been taken into account and that the best possible scenario for the beneficiaries will be implemented.

ground level

Estate planning may seem daunting, but every wise investor will recognize the benefits of estate planning and the importance of transferring your assets and wealth with the least amount of headache and stress to your beneficiaries. An estate plan is much more than a will, and professional guidance may be necessary to ensure that all bases are covered and a solid plan is prepared and implemented. Once an estate plan is in place, it should be reviewed regularly to ensure that nothing needs updating.

Estate Planning FAQs

Why is estate planning important?

Estate planning is important to ensure the transfer of wealth and assets to beneficiaries without unnecessary taxation, fees and probate.

Who needs estate planning?

Every adult with any assets should have an estate plan. Even if assets only include a car, a house, and a small 401(k), there should still be an estate plan.

How much does estate planning cost?

The cost of estate planning varies from state to state and also depends on whether one has a complex estate and needs an estate lawyer to sort out everything. An attorney’s fees and billable hours can add up quickly, but a person can reduce it through careful planning and preparation. A basic will can vary widely from $150-$600, while a complete estate plan can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000 or more, as the hourly rate of a qualified attorney can be expensive. Every investor interested in estate planning should carefully research the laws and requirements for estate planning in their state.

Is estate planning tax deductible?

As of 2022, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act changed the tax laws in the United States, and estate planning fees are no longer tax deductible. However, it’s a good idea to keep this in mind and contact your accountant, as this may change again in the future.

Read further

