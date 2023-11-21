What is ELF Beauty's latest entrepreneurial skill game? All about the new Roblox experience

Elf Beauty is launching Elf UP!, a Roblox game to help the younger generation strengthen their entrepreneurship skills. In the Roblox game, players can custom-build their dream startup and learn key entrepreneurial skills while increasing financial literacy and awareness through gamified experiences.

The Big Mood, which is a recording studio, and Holy Hydration!, which is an underwater marine life charity and animal rescue, are two of several Business Tycoon gameplay experiences that were inspired by Elf Beauty’s flagship products.

According to the latest data from Roblox, 67% of its users are under the age of 16, of which there are 70.2 million daily active users who have collectively spent nearly 16 billion hours on the platform. This is the result for the third quarter of this year according to Roblox’s financial report released on November 8, 2023.

Roblox creators like It’s Funneh, The Crew, and Lana Rae will promote the immersive elf beauty game on Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube.

Elf Beauty’s Roblox experience aims to simplify the dry topic of entrepreneurship for Gen Z

Roblox has a strong hold on Gen Z and Gen Alpha which makes this platform ideal for reaching a large audience. This is one of the main reasons why beauty brands are collaborating with platforms in the metaverse, making these brand partnerships an effective and successful marketing strategy.

To entice more Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha users to play in the new Roblox space, Elf Beauty is giving away one million user-generated content items (UGC) that are the equivalent of virtual goods that users can collect in the world. Roblox.

Corey Marchisotto, chief marketing officer of Elf Beauty, commented on the brand’s entry into the Roblox arena, saying:

“Our community has been asking us to stay on Roblox. This is part of our journey to break norms, shape culture and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. We did this first on TikTok with Elf YES, then on Twitch with Elf YOU and Elf UP! It will be no different on Roblox.”

He continued:

“This time we are able to create an experience where our community can follow their entrepreneurial dreams and empower the next generation of change-makers who thrive in these digital economies.”

Elf beauty roblox game. ELF UP! That being said, it is about building self-confidence and entrepreneurial skills. It is designed to help young players develop the soft and hard skills required to get jobs in the market. The Elf

The beauty brand’s Roblox game allows players to create their own start-up business that reflects personal values ​​through a series of interactive game levels. The game’s main focus is on personalization and self-expression, with the added benefit of allowing players to explore games inspired by the beauty brand’s hero products.

Following launch, there will be new product launches and additional areas inspired by the launch, a multilingual rollout, new game mechanics, a pet adoption center where users can adopt animals to accompany them on their adventures, and much more. .

Elf Beauty’s Roblox endeavor joins the list of cosmetic brands like Essence Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty that have launched their own Roblox games this year (2023). Additionally, brands like Urban Decay, Nars, Gucci Beauty, and Givenchy Beauty have been key players in the Roblox X Beauty category since 2022.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda

Source: www.sportskeeda.com