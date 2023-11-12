What is dYdX? All about modern decentralized crypto exchanges

The decentralized exchange, a peer-to-peer marketplace made crypto trading seamless with no third party interference. The launch of Ethereum-based DEXs was met with several issues such as high gas fees and long waiting times. To overcome such issues and provide open, secure and powerful financial services, dYdX was introduced in the market. The dYdX exchange blends the security and transparency features of decentralized exchanges and the speed and usability of a centralized exchange.

Let’s take a complete overview of dYdX and its governance token.

What is dYdX? a complete overview

dYdX, the decentralized exchange platform emerged as one of the largest DEXs worldwide, dealing with around 35+ cryptocurrencies. The platform was introduced in July 2017 by California-based entrepreneur Antonio Juliano, offering comprehensive services such as trading, lending and borrowing facilities on Ethereum layer-1. dYdX’s native currency DYDX was introduced in August 2017 with the offering of cross-margin perpetual trading.

Perpetual trading is a type of derivative contract that allows traders to speculate about the future values ​​of cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, in cross-margin trading, traders are allowed to reuse their available balances to provide liquidity to existing trades.

dYdX exchanges are based on the Ethereum layer-2 system StarkWare, which is based on zero-knowledge proof (ZK) technology to create a secure, private-centric and decentralized platform. However, the exchange left the Ethereum platform and moved to its Cosmos-based blockchain. The action took place in June 2022 with the aim of providing better user experience considering transaction fees and optimized fee structure.

Trading Options and Key Products

dYdX is emerging as one of the leading DEXs in the crypto world, offering a wide range of trading options including perpetual trading, staking, governance, and NFTs.

Year after year, the platform continues to achieve its goals with an incredible vision of introducing new services and offerings. Perpetual trading allows traders to trade in the open market without any expiring contracts, offering non-custodial and decentralized margin products. Additionally, Native Token allows individuals to earn tokens with trading activities on the DEX. DYDX is also used for community voting and governance initiatives.

dYdX also explored opportunities in the NFT space, introducing a collection called Heggies, an animated hedgehog designed by two individual digital artists. Additionally, the exchange uses Ethereum smart contracts to leverage margin and spot trading.

How to get DYDX token?

From Ethereum Layer 1 to Ethereum Layer 2 and the launch of the utility token DYDX, the platform came with a lot of advancements. There is fire on the platform and there is more room to walk.

Using the right tools and relevant knowledge can help anyone buy this cryptocurrency easily. However, buying DYDX is easy and straightforward and involves choosing an exchange, creating an account if you are new to the exchange, adding funds, and making the final purchase. Some of the platforms offering DYDX token are OKX, MEXC, Kraken, KuCoin, Binance, CoinEX, gate.io, and Bybit.

One thing to keep in mind here is thorough research and analysis of the respective platforms. Comparing fees, supported currencies, and security features will help you choose the most applicable platform. Furthermore, crypto storage, investment approach and other aspects related to crypto trading and purchasing also matter. To account for the conflicting needs of traders, different exchanges have different features.

Once selected, creating and verifying an account will serve as the final step for investing. Before doing so, you should be clear about your investment budget, and researching dYdX investments will help you proceed as planned.

Buying anything requires money, so the next step is to deposit it into the relevant exchange account.

How to buy? You can use different payment modes like cash or bank transfer, credit card or debit card, or any other online payment source like PayPal. However, PayPal is only acceptable for US customers as transaction availability depends on the region. It is entirely up to you how much you want to spend on the coin in question.

Once you’ve transferred enough funds, you’re all set to take your plan to its final destination. To make a purchase you just need to follow the instructions of the exchange. Last hit select DYDX coin in the buy section with the amount you want to invest.

You can store the purchased DYDX tokens in the wallet of the exchange as well as other wallets that support the corresponding coin. Ledger, Trezor, MetaMask, WalletConnect, Coinbase Wallet, and ImToken are some good options that offer a high level of security.

dYdX protocol update

In recent years, the platform has launched a new community grants program, which provides funding to developers who are developing innovative projects on the dYdX protocol. The decentralized trading landscape has also partnered with Chainlink to offer price feeds and perpetual contracts to ensure accuracy and transparency in trading operations.

Keeping a good grip on performance, the platform is now available in over 100 countries with more room to run.

conclusion

With an aim to provide better user experience considering the transaction fees and optimized fee structure, the dYdX platform carved an unbeatable place in the crypto world as well as in the minds of traders. The exchange works with approximately 35+ digital assets and holds its native token. Low trading fees, zero gas fees and low trade sizes make dYdX a strong player in the crypto world.

questions to ask

Who is the founder of dYdX?

The next generation decentralized exchange was introduced by Antonio Juliano in July 2017. Previously, he was a software engineer at Uber and Coinbase.

How secure is the dYdX network?

The platform does not consider the concept of centralization or central arbitrators who hold private keys. With dYdX, funds are protected by smart contracts at all times.

Where can I buy DYDX token?

DYDX token can be purchased from any crypto exchange that supports the respective token. The total supply of DYDX tokens is 1 billion and the circulating supply is 183.7 million.

Latest posts by Ritika Sharma (view all)

Source: www.thecoinrepublic.com