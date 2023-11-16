What is DragGAN AI Photo Editor and how to use it?

Welcome to our comprehensive guide on DragGen AI, the Max Planck Institute’s cutting-edge photo editing tool. This guide dives into the core of DragGAN AI, an open-source platform that revolutionizes image editing through its AI-powered technologies. Working on both Windows and Linux, and requiring a high-end NVIDIA GPU, DragGAN AI stands out for its user-friendly interface, making advanced photo manipulation accessible to all skill levels.

Whether you’re a professional looking to streamline your workflow or a hobbyist wanting to explore creative editing, this guide covers installation, usage, and comparison with other editing software, highlighting the unique capabilities and future of DragGen AI. Throws light on the possibilities.

What is Draggan AI?

DragGAN AI is an advanced, open-source photo editing tool developed by the Max Planck Institute. It leverages artificial intelligence to transform and modify images, providing a user-friendly experience even for beginners. The tool works on Windows and Linux systems and requires 1-8 high-end NVIDIA GPUs with at least 12 GB of memory.

Key features of DragGAN AI include:

Drag and place points for precise editing.

Flexible image manipulation techniques.

Efficient editing process.

Ability to handle challenging scenarios with accurate results.

3D image transformation capabilities.

DragGAN AI uses a two-step method with a special technology called CNN to work with images. First, it detects important parts of an image and then it can render these parts in 3D. It lets you manipulate your photos in amazing ways, like moving things around or resizing them.

It also includes some additional tricks. You can change the appearance of things, make them bigger or smaller, add or remove stuff, and even change the background. Plus, you can create completely new photos and resize them without losing their original appearance.

How to install Dragon AI

To install DragGAN AI, you can follow these steps for different methods of installation:

for Windows:

Install Required Software: Python, Git, and Nvidia CUDA (specifically CUDA 11.8 for DragGAN). download draggain, Use the DragGAN installation URL provided on the DragGAN site.

Download the Draggan_install.zip file. install draggain, Extract files from zip (password: urthebest).

Run “DragGan_UI” file to install. Download Draggan Model, Get the model from the link provided on the DragGAN site. execute draggain, Open the “DragGan_UI” file and follow the on-screen instructions.

For Google Colab:

Access the Draggan AI GitHub page: Search “DragonAI GitHub” and find the Google Colab link. Change runtime type to GPU: In Google Colab, select “GPU” as the hardware accelerator. connect to runtime: Click “Connect” to execute the command. clone draggain repository:use !git clone Navigate to draggain directoryUse :cd/content/draggain. install dependenciesRun: !pip install -r require.txt. Download Pre-Trained Weights:Use !sh scripts/download_model.sh. Launch Draggan AIRun :!python /content/DragGAN/visualizer_drag_gradio.py. access interface: Use the generated link to access the DragGAN AI interface.

How to use Draggan AI

Using DragGAN AI is very straightforward. Here’s how you do it:

upload your picture: Go to the DragGain website and upload the photo you want to edit. This can be any type of image, such as landscape, portrait, or product photo. drag and place points: In the image, click and move small dots to make changes. You can resize, move, or resize objects. This is a flexible way to modify your photo as per your liking. Witness changes happening in real time: As you move a point and drop it, DragGan AI updates the picture in real time. You can see the changes you’ve made immediately. Fine-tune as needed: If you want to adjust your edits further, keep moving the points around until you’re satisfied with the result. Save your edited image: When you are finished editing, press the Save button. DragGAN AI will save your edited image, and then you can download or share it

Is Dragon AI Tool free?

Yes, DragGAN AI is free. It is an open-source tool, which means it is available for anyone to use at no cost. This makes it accessible to a wide range of users, from hobbyists to professionals, who are interested in exploring advanced photo editing using artificial intelligence.

Draggan vs other AI image editing software

Draggan AI differentiates itself with its AI-powered approach, specifically in manipulating images through the point-and-drag method. This allows seamless and real-time changes to images, which is especially useful for tasks such as changing the pose, size, and shape of objects in photos. It offers a unique blend of ease and precision in editing, making it user-friendly for both beginners and professionals.

On the other hand, traditional image editing tools like Photoshop offer a wide variety of features for photo editing, graphic design, and digital art. Photoshop is known for its extensive toolset, including layers, masks, brushes, and more. It meets a wide range of needs from simple photo retouching to complex graphic design and digital painting.

In short, while DragGen AI provides an innovative, AI-powered approach to specific image manipulation tasks, tools like Photoshop provide a more comprehensive suite of features for a wider range of image editing purposes. The choice between them will depend on the specific needs and skills of the user.

draggain use cases

DragGAN AI offers several interesting use cases in the field of image editing:

photo editing : Enhances and converts standard photographs.

: Enhances and converts standard photographs. image manipulation : Provides flexible manipulation of objects within images, including changing size, shape and position.

: Provides flexible manipulation of objects within images, including changing size, shape and position. generating photorealistic images :Able to create lifelike images from scratch.

:Able to create lifelike images from scratch. 3d image transformation :Adds a new dimension to image editing by enabling 3D transformations.

:Adds a new dimension to image editing by enabling 3D transformations. creative artistic editing: Ideal for artists and designers to experiment and create unique artistic creations.

These use cases demonstrate the versatility and capability of DragGen AI in various image editing and creative scenarios.

Conclusion: The Real Potential of DragGen AI

The potential of DragGen AI lies in its innovative approach to image editing, which leverages AI to make photo manipulation more intuitive and accessible. Unlike traditional tools that rely on complex toolsets, DragGain’s point-and-drag method simplifies the process, making it attractive to both novices and professionals. It excels in photorealistic transformations, 3D image manipulation and creative artistic editing, showcasing its versatility.

As AI continues to evolve, DragGen could set a new standard in image editing, blending a user-friendly interface with sophisticated editing capabilities. Its future could see widespread applications in areas such as graphic design, virtual reality and interactive media, where its AI-powered approach could provide unprecedented creative freedom and efficiency. This establishes Dragan not just as a tool, but as a harbinger of a new era in digital imaging and design.

All investment/financial opinions expressed by NFTevening.com are not recommendations.

This article is educational material.

As always, do your own research before making any type of investment.

Source: nftevening.com