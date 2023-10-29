What is China's National Financial Working Conference? Major decisions since 1997

China is expected to hold its sixth national financial work conference this week, an important opportunity for regulators to assess the current crisis in the property sector and small banks, as well as the state of local government financing vehicles.

The high-profile financial meeting, which is often chaired by top leaders and takes place once every five years, can decide whether Beijing will take any steps to address asset and local government debt problems as well as any threats to the country’s financial stability. How to deal with danger.

Since the first meeting in 1997, which was a direct response to the Asian financial crisis, the National Financial Action Conference has made important decisions to plan China’s financial direction.

1997: Coping with the Asian financial crisis

The first meeting was a direct response to the Asian financial crisis in 1997–98, when China’s big four state-owned banks had a capital adequacy ratio of only 3.5 percent – ​​well below the international standard of 8 percent.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) and the Bank of China were called technically bankrupt by some Western economists due to bad loans.

The meeting decided to establish the Central Financial Services Commission, China Securities Regulatory Commission and China Insurance Regulatory Commission to supervise the financial system.

It also set up four asset management companies to take over non-performing assets from banks.

2002: Financial regulatory overhaul

At the second meeting in 2002, the idea of ​​”transforming banks into modern financial enterprises” was proposed.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission was established to deal with banks’ increasing debt loads, undercapitalization and non-transparent business practices.

In late 2003, Central Huijin Investment was also established to lead the restructuring and listing of China’s banks and help reduce the risks of the banking industry.

The meeting also drafted a series of key policies to support joint-stock reform and the overseas listing of China’s Big Four banks.

2007: Establishment of Sovereign Wealth Fund

The third meeting in 2007 highlighted the reform of the financial system and management of foreign exchange reserves in rural areas.

The Finance Ministry also issued 1.55 trillion yuan of special government bonds to help establish the China Investment Corporation to carry out international investment operations.

2012: Supporting the real economy

The 2012 work conference emphasized that “finance must serve the real economy” and that “preventing financial risks is the lifeline of financial work”.

This was the first time that resolving local government debt risks was mentioned.

Local governments were instructed to properly handle existing debt and incorporate debt classification into budget management.

Then-Prime Minister Wen Jiabao also said that controls on local government debt scale and a risk warning mechanism should be created.

2017: Mission to reduce risk

The 2017 meeting set the tone for China’s de-risking campaign and financial opening-up.

At the time, China’s economic growth had slowed and there was tension between financial innovation and supervision.

President Xi Jinping said that preventing systemic financial risks is an eternal theme of financial work, making it necessary to strictly regulate financial market transactions and strengthen Internet financial supervision.

Following the meeting, the Financial Stability and Development Committee was established to serve as China’s highest decision-making body on national financial matters.

Emphasis was also placed on the internationalization of the yuan and promoting financial innovation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

2023: What to expect from this year’s conference?

The conference was pushed back a year to 2022 for various reasons, including ensuring that policies would be set by new leadership – which was installed in March – which would oversee their implementation.

The new commission, which began operations in September, is under the direct supervision of the Central Committee, the party’s top decision-making body, and serves as the primary planner for the country’s financial system.

Source: www.scmp.com