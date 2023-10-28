What is ChatGPT? A Beginner's Guide with Simple Explanations

How does ChatGPT work?

ChatGPT is powered by the GPT family of language models. When it was initially released, it used the GPT-3 large language model to generate responses. Now, the free version of ChatGPT operates using GPT-3.5, while the paid version operates using GPT-4.

As we’ve covered, GPT stands for Generative Pre-Trenched Transformer, which is a type of big language model, GPT models are trained on a collection of text data that includes Internet resources such as webpages, documents, files, books, and stories.

GPT-4 has more “parameters” than GPT-3.5. Parameters are adjustable components of larger language models that play a central role in transforming inputs into outputs. The more parameters, the larger and more powerful the model will be.

GPT models use finely tuned, specialized algorithms to visualize Pattern and Sequence In training data – the underlying structures that exist in all written text.

This is an example of “unsupervised learning” – This is the type of learning that ChatGPT does. When it is trained, the inputs (i.e. the text to respond to) are not linked to any specific output. This is why ChatGPT is better at understanding the complexities of human thought, speech, and written messages, unlike a “help” bot you might find on a website.

For comparison, this customer support chatbot – which are simpler and more limited – use a method called “”supervised learning” – where inputs and outputs are tied together. This is why they appear more mechanical and do not often provide clear answers to questions like ChatGPT.

Although ChatGPT is extremely capable and useful due to its complex training processes, they are not perfect, nor is ChatGPT powered by the human brain.

Logical and factual inconsistencies are common, as well as the generation of misinformation. Examples of this are usually called nightmare, Some requests that pit different parts of ChatGPT’s logical infrastructure against each other can also produce strange output.

This is a simple explanation of an incredibly complex process, but at its core, this is how ChatGPT works. Due to the fact that human experience is full of biases, ChatGPT will and does exhibit some bias Because it strips away the underlying structures on which written text is based.

This is one of many Ethical issues related to the continued use of artificial intelligence,

Posing an ethical question to ChatGPT.

Source: tech.co