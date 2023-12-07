Blake Lively, famous for her charming acting on the big screen, has also made a name for herself in the business world. Beyond her acting career, Lively ventured into entrepreneurship, setting up her own business and becoming a successful businesswoman.

What is Blake Lively’s occupation?

Blake Lively is the proud owner of a lifestyle and e-commerce brand called “Preserve”. Launched in 2014, the Preserve aims to showcase and promote unique, handmade products from various artisans across the United States. The brand focused on offering a curated selection of fashion, home decor and lifestyle items.

Preserve aims to provide a platform for artisans to share their stories and sell their products directly to consumers. Lively’s vision was to create a community that celebrates craftsmanship and supports small businesses.

general question

1. Is Preserve still on?

No, the Preserve ceased operations in October 2015. Despite its early buzz and Lively’s involvement, the brand faced challenges and struggled to gain traction in the competitive e-commerce market. However, Lively remains active in the business world and continues to explore new opportunities.

2. What other business ventures has Blake Lively pursued?

Apart from preserves, Blake Lively has also ventured into the world of beauty. In 2013, she became the face of Gucci’s fragrance, Gucci Premiere. Lively’s partnership with Gucci demonstrated her influence and appeal in the fashion and beauty industry.

Additionally, Lively has expressed her interest in the food and beverage industry. She shares her passion for cooking and baking, often posting recipes and culinary adventures on her social media platforms.

Although Lively’s business ventures have evolved over time, her entrepreneurial spirit and drive have continued to shine through. Be it on the silver screen or in the boardroom, Blake Lively has proven that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Source: ticker.tv