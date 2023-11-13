What is Bitcoin Ordinal – The New Look of BTC - techbuzzireland.com

Decentralized economies have been growing over the past few years, and more technologies have emerged to play major roles in the crypto world. NFTs, DEXs, and blockchain are some examples of technologies associated with cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Ordinal is one of the recent introductions to the crypto world, arriving in late 2022. Many people associate Bitcoin Ordinal with NFTs because of the similarities between them.

This term can be challenging to understand because it involves some technicalities. However, we will simplify the meaning of Bitcoin ordinals as follows.

Understanding Bitcoin Ordinals

Bitcoin ordinals are the smallest denominations of Bitcoin, called Satoshi units, which can be used to carry and store textual information.

One Bitcoin is equal to 100 million Satoshi Units (SATs). Thus, they allow buying and selling fractions of Bitcoin without trading the value of the entire coin. Developers discovered that the inscription capability of those smaller units could carry other data such as text and other multimedia.

These features may seem similar to the way NFTs work, which are digital creations represented in images, video, or text. However, SATs can only carry text as their size is limited to 4 megabytes.

This introduction is still in its early stages and has the potential to provide more utility to crypto enthusiasts and Bitcoin holders.

NFT Vs. bitcoin ordinal

Despite similar functionality between Bitcoin ordinals and NFTs, there are several differences that should be pointed out.

Creating an NFT requires mining on a selected blockchain like Ethereum, where digital information and ownership details are stored. Furthermore, non-fungible tokens can be interoperable, meaning working on multiple chains and not losing some of their blockchain characteristics.

BOs, on the other hand, are denominated units of Bitcoin itself and on the blockchain mainnet without compromising any security and persistence features. However, given the size limitation they provide little utility.

conclusion

Bitcoin Ordinals is a new introduction derived from the most prominent cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. However, this solution faces limitations compared to NFTs. SAT can only store textual information, while NFTs can be minted with images, videos, GIFs, and text. This innovation is still premature, and further discoveries may reveal expanded use cases for BTC holders.

Source: techbuzzireland.com