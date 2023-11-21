What is Binance, why is it in so much trouble and what does it mean for crypto?

New York CNN –

There are few figures in crypto who have been bigger over the past few years than Changpeng Zhao – better known as CZ – and the company he founded in 2017, Binance.

Binance is not only the largest crypto exchange in the world, but it is also bigger than its rivals. Until recently, Binance claimed about 60% market share for crypto spot trading. Even if that share has come down to around 40% Since US regulators have increased pressure on the company since June, no other exchange has come even close. According to crypto news site CoinDesk, Seychelles-based OKEx is in second place in market share with 5.44% and US exchange Coinbase is in third place with 5.37%.

But Binance’s future at the top of the crypto world is no longer certain as it has to pay a record $4.3 billion to US authorities to settle criminal charges.

Zhao resigned as CEO on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to federal money laundering charges. US officials described the settlement as the largest corporate settlement ever involving criminal charges for an executive.

After several years of investigation, US authorities said that Binance allowed bad actors on the platform, enabling transactions linked to child sexual exploitation, narcotics and terrorist financing.

Furthermore, according to the Justice Department, Binance did not have protocols in place to flag or report transactions for money laundering risks, and employees were well aware that such monitoring would invite criminals to the platform. As one compliance employee wrote, according to court documents: “We need a banner ‘Drug money is being laundered very hard these days – come to Binance, we’ve got cake for you.’”

Zhao faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, although his final sentence will likely be much less. He also agreed to pay a criminal penalty of $50 million and a civil penalty of $150 million.

“I made mistakes, and I must take responsibility,” Zhao Posted on X. “This is what is best for our community, Binance, and me. Binance is no longer a child. Now it’s time for me to let it go and run.”

Binance, like its notorious former rival FTX, is quick to point out that it has rapidly grown its business in a chaotic, largely unregulated industry.

“While Binance is not perfect, it has striven to protect users since its early days as a small startup and has made tremendous efforts to invest in security and compliance,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. ” “Binance grew at a very fast pace globally… [and] Made wrong decisions along the way. Today, Binance takes responsibility for this last chapter.”

This is a common practice among crypto firms that find themselves under scrutiny. But federal authorities have made it clear that they will leave no stone unturned when it comes to corporate crime in crypto or elsewhere.

Analysts see the deal as a partial victory for Binance and Zhao.

“The ability for CZ to avoid jail time and continue operating the exchange, even without CZ’s CEO, is the best outcome given the seriousness of the allegations against Binance,” said Robert Ley, crypto analyst at PitchBook. ” “Binance’s early ‘move fast and break things’ approach, which included offering products that were illegal or entering the market without proper licensing, has led to its current predicament.”

Initial market reaction to the Binance news was muted, with Bitcoin slipping just over 1% on Tuesday afternoon – hardly a shock in a notoriously volatile market.

Investors and entrepreneurs in the crypto space just want to see the industry move beyond the early days of idolizing founders.

“The question is really whether or not crypto is really growing in a way that is allowing it to exist beyond its influential founders who are taking care of the brand, taking care of innovation, these The institutions are advocating,” said Yesha Yadav, a law professor at Vanderbilt University and an expert on financial regulation. “This is something that will have to be looked at over the next few months.”

Yadav says the $4.3 billion deal for Binance reflects its status as a systemically important institution – potentially too big to fail.

“This plea deal gives Binance a chance to live another day,” Yadav said. “I think this reflects the concern that if Binance was killed, it would cause more harm to average people who keep money in the industry as a whole.”

