Creditors send adverse action notices when they reject your credit application.

The adverse action notice includes the reason for the denial and which credit bureau provided the credit report.

An unexpected adverse action may indicate incorrect information on your credit report, which you can dispute.

If you have been denied credit, you are not alone. According to recent data released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 21.1% of people who applied for credit last year through October 2023 were rejected.

When creditors reject your application, they can’t leave you in the dark about their decision. Federal law requires creditors to provide detailed disclosures, also known as adverse action notices. Learn more about what an adverse action notice includes and what steps you need to take if you receive a notice in the mail.

What is an adverse action notice?

In finance an adverse action notice is a document that explains why a creditor has rejected your application for financing based on your credit history. This notice is required under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) when a creditor uses your consumer report to make credit decisions. Adverse action notices are usually mailed within seven to 10 business days after your denial.

As defined by the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) and the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), adverse actions may include:

Rejection of credit application

Refusing to grant credit in the amount or terms requested

Negative changes to account terms following an unfavorable review of a consumer’s account

What is included in an adverse action notice?

The Fair Credit Reporting Act requires creditors to include the following information in adverse action notices, regardless of whether the notice is given orally, in writing, or electronically:

The name, address, and phone number of the credit reporting agency that provided the report is used to determine adverse action.

Reason(s) for refusal.

A statement explaining that the credit reporting agency has not made an adverse decision and will not explain why the decision was made

Consumers are informed of their right to receive a free copy of their report from the credit reporting agency if they request it within 60 days.

Notice of the consumer’s right to dispute the accuracy of information provided by a credit reporting agency.

The consumer’s credit score, if it was used to make the decision

Why did I receive an Adverse Action Notice?

A creditor may deny your credit application for a number of reasons, but some of the most common reasons include:

How to respond to adverse action notice

You do not need to respond to the adverse action notice because it is simply a document stating that you have been denied credit. But, if you disagree with the decision and want to dispute it, you can contact the credit reporting agency that provided the information.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you can do after receiving an adverse action notice:

assess the situation. Unless you fully understand why you were denied credit, you may be rejected again if you submit another application. So, before doing anything else, read the adverse action notice to assess your credit status. Regardless of how the creditor gives notice, it must list the reasons for the adverse action.

Check your credit report. The adverse action notice only gives you a general idea of ​​why you have been denied credit. To see the full picture and know where you stand in terms of your credit health, you can request a free copy of your credit report from the same bureau that your creditor used.

You can also request a free credit report from all three major credit bureaus once per week. The adverse action notice will also provide contact information for the credit reporting agency that provided your credit file.

file a dispute. Once you receive a copy of your free credit report, review it thoroughly to check for any inaccuracies that may have led to the adverse action. You can usually file a dispute with the credit reporting agency online, by phone, or by mail to correct the information.

You can also hire a credit repair service that will submit credit disputes to the credit bureaus on your behalf. You can find our guide on the best credit repair companies here.

Take steps to improve your reputation. If your credit application is rejected for a valid reason, take steps to improve your credit score before submitting another application. You can work on your credit status by paying bills on time, reducing your credit utilization ratio, paying off debts and avoiding unnecessary credit applications. It may also be worth your time to look into a credit builder loan. You can find our guide to the best credit builder loans here.

If there is any information on your credit report that is lowering your credit score, such as a delinquency or several hard inquiries, you may have to wait until they are older than those on your credit report.

Another often overlooked way to improve credit is a good-faith adjustment, which involves reaching out to creditors and requesting the removal of a negative mark due to a one-time oversight or hardship. “Despite not being guaranteed, many creditors may consider a good-faith adjustment, especially if you have a generally positive payment history,” said John Browning, financial advisor and founder of Guardian Rock Wealth.

Resist Rejection: The credit card provider that declined you may have a process for contesting your decline. This works best if you have additional information to add to your application, such as an unknown source of income.

If you believe your credit application was denied for reasons beyond your financial information, such as your race, gender identity, or nationality, you can also report credit discrimination to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or FTC. .

Adverse Action Notice in Employment

Adverse action, in the context of employment, is anything that can negatively affect your employment status but is commonly used during the hiring process. If an employer decides to take adverse action against you, federal law requires that they give you an adverse action notice by mail, electronically, or verbally to inform you that you are being barred from employment because of negative findings in your background. Will not be kept. check.

Here’s an example of what adverse action in employment might look like: MetaApple Inc. informed its candidate Jessica that she would not be hired as a software engineer because a background check revealed she had a drug conviction. Has been charged with a felony related to and is behind it. Multiple credit card payments.

Adverse Action Notice FAQ.

Employers typically send pre-adverse action notices to inform a job candidate that a negative finding in their background check may result in adverse action. A pre-adverse action notice gives the candidate an opportunity to review the information in their consumer report, identify any inaccuracies, and resolve the issues before officially taking adverse action.

With a pre-adverse action notice, the employer usually provides a copy of the background check and will give you time to review the documents they sent. If you find any inaccuracies, collect any evidence that will help support your contention. Once you have gathered the clear information needed to explain the negative findings, contact your employer for instructions on how to send the information.

No, an adverse action notice will not negatively impact your credit score or appear on your credit report. However, if the lender applies harder inquiries when determining your eligibility for a credit application, your score may temporarily drop a few points.

