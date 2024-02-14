What is Alaskapox? Recent deaths draw attention to viruses seen in small animals

What is Alaskapox? A recent death has drawn attention to the virus being seen in small animals.

Advertisement

For nine years, health officials in the US state of Alaska have been aware of an unusual virus that causes rare, relatively mild illnesses in the Fairbanks area.

But the death of a person in a recent case in another part of the state has drawn new attention to the so-called Alaskapox virus.

Here’s some background on the virus:

What is Alaskapox?

Alaskapox belongs to a family of brick-sized viruses that can infect animals and humans. These bugs, known as orthopoxviruses, cause skin lesions or smallpox. Each has its own characteristics, and some are considered more dangerous than others.

Smallpox is probably the best-known, but other members of the family include camelpox, cowpox, horsepox, and monkeypox – formerly known as monkeypox.

Alaskapox was discovered in 2015 in a woman living near Fairbanks, Alaska. It has been found primarily in small mammals, including red-backed voles and shrews. But health officials say pets like dogs and cats can also carry the virus.

Seven people, all in Alaska, have been infected with it in the past nine years.

What are the symptoms of Alaskapox?

People with Alaskapox develop one or more bumps or pustules on the skin, as well as joint or muscle pain and swollen lymph nodes.

Almost all patients had mild illnesses that resolved on their own after a few weeks.

But people with weakened immune systems may be at risk for more serious disease.

How is Alaskapox spread?

Officials believe Alaskapox is spread by contact with infected animals.

There has been no documented case of it spreading from one person to another. But other viruses in the same family can spread when one person comes into contact with another person’s sores, so Alaska health officials are advising anyone with an Alaskapox sore to cover it with a bandage.

What happened in the latest case?

Alaska health officials are aware of seven people infected with Alaskapox since the virus was discovered, but the latest case marks the first time someone has died from it.

The elderly man, who lived on the Kenai Peninsula, was being treated for cancer and his immune system was weakened by the medications he was taking. In September, he noticed a red wound under his right armpit and visited doctors due to fatigue and burning pain over the next two months.

He was hospitalized in November and died last month, according to last week’s bulletin from Alaska public health officials.

The man lived in a remote wooded area and did not travel. Authorities said a stray cat that hunts small animals was repeatedly scratching him and one scratch was in the man’s armpit area.

How can you protect yourself and your pets?

Health officials believe Alaskapox is a rare disease with relatively mild symptoms in most cases.

That said, there may be a risk of infection in wildlife. Health officials say the best way to keep pets and family members safe is to maintain a safe distance and wash your hands after going outside.

Advertisement

Also, try not to keep wildlife as pets.

Source