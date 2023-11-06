What is actually impacting the market? – AgFax

Cotton modules are lined up in a gin yard. ©Debra L. Ferguson

After months of repeated challenges, our biggest fear was that the market would break support in the 80s. How fitting it would be to do this Halloween week. It appears that sellers were scared off by dire technical signals and the geopolitical environment that could have dire consequences. As a result, the market closed below 80 cents for the first time since June after three consecutive days of triple decline. The month of October was not very good as cotton prices fell six cents to close at 79.62 on Friday, the third consecutive time it closed below 80 cents.

What is strange, and most worrying, is that last week’s decline came when there were more positive news than negative. This makes one wonder what is actually impacting the market. As expected, the Fed did not raise interest rates at its meeting last week. Even Chairman Powell’s post-meeting comments were unspecified, somewhat encouraging after several previous meetings. He said the economy is growing at a good pace, while employment gains have slowed since the first of the year. There was no mention of future rate increases but equally no mention of eliminating them. This gave stocks their best week this year and weakened the dollar, both of which should have boosted prices.

Another unknown sign of this market was its muted reaction to the best week of export sales of the marketing year. Last week, 457,000 bales were sold and China bought 324,000 bales. Range growth in sales of this volume was predicted in the past. Instead, prices gained a modest 36 points. We will need several more weeks to sell in high volumes as total sales commitments are still two million bales lower than last year.

Where to go from here? Well, chart-wise the break of support at 81 cents directs the next level of support to be around 77 cents. It is no surprise that managed funds are largely responsible for the October price decline, reducing their net long position from approximately six million bales to the current 2.5 million. Of course, we’re in the middle of roll period, with Legacy Roll ending last week and GSCI Roll starting on Tuesday. As these big financial houses adjust their positions, the market often becomes lopsided. Worryingly, unlike other roll periods, Open Interest has increased significantly, which suggests that new shorts are entering the market. Our expectation remains that managed funds, now flush with cash, will be asked to reverse this if the USDA seriously reduces foreign production in Thursday’s WASDE report. Nevertheless, an advance over 90 cents is almost impossible, with much more productive selling ahead of it. Those expecting such a move would be better advised to lower expectations and consider the mid-80s as a more realistic price target.

Keep in mind the first notice day for December futures contracts is November 24th. Thus, anyone who has forward contract-based December positions that have unfixed bales has until November 21 to either fix or roll them as most traders require action three days before FND. Currently, the December-March spread and roll will cost 250 points.

Source: www.agfax.com