What is a joint annuitant? , SmartAsset

A joint annuitant is a person who benefits from an annuity contract along with the primary annuitant throughout his or her lifetime. They are often the primary annuitant’s spouse or partner, but may also be someone else named in the contract. On the death of the primary annuitant, the joint annuitant becomes eligible to receive annuity payments, thereby ensuring a predictable income flow. It may be helpful to work with a financial advisor when creating an estate plan to ensure that your assets are completely protected.

How does a joint annuity work?

Joint annuities operate as a contract purchased from an insurance company. They are committed to regular income payments to two individuals, usually until the last remaining annuitant dies. Payments can begin immediately or be deferred to a later date.

The role of a joint annuitant extends beyond simply guaranteeing financial stability. For example, an elderly couple may have limited sources of income after retirement. If the primary annuitant dies, and the annuitant has a surviving spouse as a joint annuitant, that spouse may continue to receive payments. In this sense, having a joint annuitant can help secure that loved one’s financial future.

There are some general steps involved in setting up a joint annuity:

Research and choose your provider: Research reputable insurance companies or financial institutions that offer joint annuities and compare their products, fees and terms.

Research reputable insurance companies or financial institutions that offer joint annuities and compare their products, fees and terms. Select Annuity Type: Decide what type of joint annuity you want (for example, immediate or deferred, fixed or variable), based on your financial goals and risk tolerance.

Set your contribution amount: Determine how much you and your joint annuitant (spouse, partner, etc.) want to contribute to the annuity.

Determine how much you and your joint annuitant (spouse, partner, etc.) want to contribute to the annuity. Specify payment options: Select payout options such as joint life, survivorship, or other options available that determine how payments will be distributed during and after the lifetime of both annuitants.

Understand the terms and conditions: Review and understand the rules, fees and any penalties associated with combined annuities, including withdrawal limitations and surrender charges.

Review and understand the rules, fees and any penalties associated with combined annuities, including withdrawal limitations and surrender charges. Annuity Fund: Transfer the agreed amount to the joint annuity account, following the provider’s instructions for funding.

Receive confirmation and documentation: Once the annuity is established, obtain confirmation of the contract, and keep copies of all documents for your records.

Once the annuity is established, obtain confirmation of the contract, and keep copies of all documents for your records. Monitoring and Review: Review the joint annuity contract regularly, understand performance, and make adjustments as needed to suit your financial objectives.

Advantages and disadvantages of being a joint annuitant

Here are five common benefits of being a joint annuitant:

Constant Income: If one annuitant dies, the surviving joint annuitant continues to receive income payments, ensuring financial support for the surviving spouse or partner.

Potential Tax Benefits: In some cases, combined annuities may provide tax advantages, such as tax-deferred growth or preferential tax treatment on distributions.

In some cases, combined annuities may provide tax advantages, such as tax-deferred growth or preferential tax treatment on distributions. Heritage Conservation: It can serve as a means to provide for heirs or beneficiaries by ensuring continuity of payments to the surviving annuitant.

Spouse Coverage: Provides a way for spouses or partners to secure a reliable income source that supports both individuals during retirement.

Provides a way for spouses or partners to secure a reliable income source that supports both individuals during retirement. Possibility of overpayment: Joint annuities can offer higher payouts than single-life annuities due to the pooling of life expectancies.

And, here are five common drawbacks:

less payment: Joint annuities typically offer lower payout amounts than single-life annuities because the insurer considers the life expectancies of both annuitants.

Complexity in Beneficiary Designation: In some cases, beneficiary designations may be limited or changed due to the joint nature of the annuity.

In some cases, beneficiary designations may be limited or changed due to the joint nature of the annuity. Limited Flexibility: Joint annuities often have limited flexibility in changing or modifying the terms of the contract after purchase.

Costs and Fees: Their fees or charges may be higher than other investment options, which will impact overall returns.

Their fees or charges may be higher than other investment options, which will impact overall returns. Dependence on other annuitants: The lives of both annuitants are financially linked, and any financial decision or change should consider both parties.

How Annuity Contracts Work

Annuity contracts are agreements between an individual (or individuals in the case of joint annuities) and an insurance company. They involve an initial investment, and in return, the individual is promised regular income payments immediately or in the future.

You should research the terms and limitations of each type of contract. For example, fixed annuities can provide you with financial predictability, but they can’t account for inflation because those payments typically don’t increase. However, you may have other options available to help keep pace with inflation.

Before investing in a joint annuity, consider the financial needs, health status, longevity expectations, and personal preferences of both annuitants to make sure this type of annuity suits both parties’ goals and circumstances.

Tips for Retirement Planning

A financial advisor can help you properly prepare for retirement, help you determine how much you need and then offer solutions to help you get there. Annuities may be just one part of the puzzle. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be difficult. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with three verified financial advisors serving your area, and you can have a free introductory call with one of their advisors to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

You can also use a retirement calculator to help you estimate how much money you might need when you retire.

