President Javier Meili has promised painful economic “shock therapy” in Argentina, where inflation is nearly 150%.

Argentina’s new President Javier Meili took office on Sunday and warned in his first speech that a “shock therapy” program would come to end hyperinflation and save the country’s struggling economy.

He is scheduled to unveil the details of this “shock therapy” later this week, and although the public may not welcome the idea, the markets themselves are curious and are expecting the economy to moderate when he makes his presentation. Will give a “firm kick”. The plan, according to Reuters.

On Sunday, outside economists confirmed plans for tough spending cuts to stem the country’s worst economic crisis in two decades and reduce inflation, which is nearing 150%. Yet he warned that the situation will get worse before it gets better.

“There is no money,” he said repeatedly in his first speech, promising to take tough decisions even if it meant pain for the country. “The challenge we face is huge.”

Analysts said Miley, who won over voters with a “chainsaw” economic plan to cut state spending and eliminate deep deficits, needs to navigate this difficult conversation. His election victory has sent stocks and bonds soaring in recent weeks.

“The biggest risk in the coming days is that the signals will not be strong enough,” consultancy Ecogo said in a note. “Signals should include a strong fiscal kick and a clear signal of willingness to carry out structural reforms.”

Miley and economy chief Luis Caputo are expected to announce a package of economic measures as early as this week, with investors expecting a devaluation of the peso, now subject to currency controls, public spending cuts and possible privatization.

Economist Gustavo Ber said, “It will be important for the new administration to quickly restore confidence.” He further said that in view of the possible economic crisis and further rise in inflation, the government needs social and legislative support.

Consulting firm GMA Capital Research said, “The macroeconomic picture is dire, to say the least. Although inflation has already reached its highest level in thirty years, everything suggests that the worst is yet to come.” Still to come.”

Analysts estimate Miley will have to rebuild the central bank’s depleted reserves, estimated at $10 billion (€9.3 billion), avert a looming recession, bring down the 40% poverty rate and liaise with the International Monetary Fund. The failed $44 billion program must be restarted.

His first weeks could set the stage for his presidency.

“The exit from this situation will require the new government to act quickly and end capital controls as soon as possible,” said Lautaro Mochet, an economist at the Freedom and Progress Foundation.

Morgan Stanley said in a report that without a strong economic program, Argentina may need to sharply weaken its exchange rate, currently about 365 pesos per dollar, which could lead to a doubling of the dollar’s value.

“FX adjustment seems inevitable,” the investment bank said in a note issued on December 7, adding that it could weaken to 700 per dollar. “An economy without a credible economic program may need to compensate with weaker FX to attract investment.”

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, Argentina’s central bank announced on Monday morning that it is restricting access to the dollar at the official exchange rate until President Miley’s administration announces details of the promised shock therapy program. .

The country’s Economy Minister Luis Caputo is expected to unveil details of the plan on Tuesday.

