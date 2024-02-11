What investors with $6.5 trillion in cash should do while waiting for a Fed rate cut

Investors have stopped tracking inflation data and are parking more cash in money-market funds as the Federal Reserve weighed on expectations of interest rate cuts over the past two weeks.

Investors held a record $6.48 trillion in U.S. money-market funds as of the end of January, according to Crain’s data, with balances rising on enthusiasm in December as the Fed eased its policy stance.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for the first time tempered expectations of an aggressive rate cut at a policy meeting in late January and indicated a rate cut in March was unlikely. A few days later he told 6.6 million viewers in a CBS News “60 Minutes” interview that the central bank would move cautiously on rate cuts because inflation was not yet under control.

“They’ve really put a big loss on this,” said Deborah Cunningham, chief investment officer of global liquidity markets at Federated Hermes. Federated Hermes Group had money-market assets of $560 billion as of December 31. “The market got ahead of itself in November and December.”

Earlier optimism about lower interest rates, possibly as early as March, helped push US bond funds towards positive returns in 2023.

Still, many benchmark bond indexes were back in the red in February, with the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y climbing to 4.186% on Friday, the highest since mid-December.

“The equity market may not be paying attention to this, but the bond market is certainly listening to Powell,” George Catrambone, head of fixed income at DWS Group, said in a phone interview.

“Powell took away the punch bowl in January, but it was needed,” he said. “They need to avoid a resumption of inflation.”

With that backdrop, Catrambone called next Tuesday’s scheduled release of the consumer-price index for January the “main event” of the week, particularly a strong January jobs report and data showing that the U.S. economy expanded in the fourth quarter. Has increased by 3.3%.

Seasonally adjusted CPI for the fourth quarter came in at a 3.3% annual rate on Friday, underscoring the progress the Fed has made in bringing down price pressures from a peak of more than 9% this cycle. Still, the cost of living remains above the central bank’s 2% target.

“I think the Fed is happy with the progress on inflation so far, but we need to see more,” Catrambone said. With that backdrop, he remains a proponent of investing in the front-end of the Treasury yield curve, especially as rates on the 6-month Treasury bill BX:TMUBMUSD06M have been above 5% for nearly a year.

“Although the bar for cutting is high, the bar for lifting is even higher,” Catrambone said.

S&P 500 milestone

The cautious tone in the bond market has been largely missing from US stocks in recent weeks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA and the S&P 500 index both on a record-setting spree for the start of 2024, and the Nasdaq Composite Index not far behind. Is.

Adam Hetes, global head of multiasset at Janus Henderson Investors, said it could be tempting to stay in cash, especially last year when recession concerns were looming for so long.

“Investors are now expecting a Goldilocks scenario, a situation where the economy continues to grow but inflation continues to decline,” Heits said. Along the way, they’ll likely need to digest “hot and cold economic news.”

“Investors also focused on the recession’s crystal ball and turned to cash, attracted by higher rates,” Heits said. But by avoiding stocks, investors would have missed out on about 23% of the S&P 500’s advance over the past 12 months, according to FactSet data.

“Cash is king for short-term liquidity needs, but having excess cash can be toxic for long-term financial planning,” Hetes said.

To that end, he favors a more traditional 60:40 allocation to stocks and bonds, especially given the higher yields available in intermediate-term fixed income to offset any upside that could lead to “perfection.” “Priced” equities may flare up.

The S&P 500 SPX closed above 5,000 points for the first time on Friday, up 1.4% for the week, closing at a record 5,0526.61, according to Dow Jones Markets data.

The Dow finished less than 0.1% higher for the week at 38,671.69, while the Nasdaq rose 2.3% for the week at 15,990.66, just 0.4% below its previous record from November 2021, according to Dow Jones Markets data.

Meanwhile, cash held in money-market funds has been earning about 5% for several months, with yields on 1-month Treasury bills BX:TMUBMUSD01M and 3-month BX:TMUBMUSD03M yielding about 5.38% as of Friday. FactSet.

With a new “reality check” in markets around expectations of a rate cut this year, Cunningham at Federated Hermes said it is not hard to imagine money-market funds achieving a $7 trillion balance.

