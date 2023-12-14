What impact are Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea having on global trade?

LONDON (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea during the Israel-Hamas war, raising concerns about the impact on the flow of oil, grain and consumer goods through the key global trade artery. Has increased.

Ships tied to Israel have been targeted, but the threat to trade increased this week as a Norwegian-flagged oil tanker was attacked and missiles fired at a ship carrying jet fuel headed for the Suez Canal, where the world About 10% of trade passes through. Through.

Here’s what to know about the recent attacks and the impact on global shipping:

Who is attacking ships in the Red Sea and why?

The Houthis are Iranian-backed rebels who swept through their northern stronghold in Yemen in 2014 and captured the capital Sanaa, sparking a war against a Saudi-led coalition seeking to restore the government.

The Houthis have sporadically targeted ships in the region over time, but attacks have increased since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

They have used drones and anti-ship missiles to attack ships and in one case used a helicopter to seize an Israeli-owned ship and its crew.

In recent days, they have threatened to attack any ship that they believe is either going to or coming from Israel. This has now apparently extended to any ship, given this week’s attacks, with the Houthis also trying to persuade ships via radio to alter course closer to the area under their control.

“The numerous attacks coming from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen threaten international navigation and maritime security, amounting to a serious violation of international law,” the EU’s foreign policy office said on Wednesday. Houthi “interference with navigational rights and freedoms in the Arabian Peninsula, especially the waters around the Red Sea, is unacceptable.”

Why is the Red Sea important?

At the northern end of the Red Sea is the Suez Canal and at the southern end is the narrow Bab el-Mandeb strait that leads into the Gulf of Aden. It is a busy waterway where ships pass through the Suez Canal to transport goods between Asia and Europe.

A huge amount of Europe’s energy supply, such as oil and diesel fuel, comes from the waterways, which represent 80% of the world’s commercial fleet, said John Stoppert, senior manager of environment and trade at the International Chamber of Shipping.

Similarly, food products like palm oil and grains and everything else are brought in on container ships, which is the majority of the world’s manufactured products.

How are Houthi attacks affecting business?

Some ships linked to Israel have apparently begun taking the longer route around Africa and the Cape of Good Hope, said Noam Redan, senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. He said the journey increases from about 19 days to 31 days depending on ship speed, rising costs and delays.

Global oil markets have shrugged off the recent attacks. Prices have fallen and the market is more concerned about weak demand in major economies.

The biggest immediate impact of the Houthi rebellion is the increase in insurance costs.

Munro Anderson, head of operations for Vessel Protect, said the attack and attempted attack this week reflects the growing threat to ships in the Red Sea and represents a “significant disruption” to commercial shipping in the region, which is vulnerable to warfare at sea. Assesses and provides risk assessments. Insurance backed by Lloyd’s, whose members form the world’s largest insurance market.

“The latest incident reflects a further degree of instability facing commercial operators within the Red Sea, with rates likely to continue rising in the short to medium term,” he said.

Insurance costs for ships sailing through the Red Sea have doubled, adding hundreds of thousands of dollars to the most expensive ship voyages, said David Osler, insurance editor at Lloyd’s List Intelligence, which provides analysis for the global maritime industry. Can.

For Israeli shipowners, they have risen even higher — up to 250% — and some insurers won’t cover them at all, he said.

He said while shippers are charging a so-called war risk fee of $50 to $100 per container on customers bringing everything from grain to oil to things they buy from Amazon, it’s such a low fee that it makes sense for consumers. Prices should not increase, he said. ,

Osler expects insurance costs to continue rising, but he said that should the situation get very bad – such as the loss of multiple ships – prices would rise significantly and some shipowners would reconsider moving to the region.

“Right now, it’s just an inconvenience that the system can handle,” he said. “Nobody likes to pay millions of dollars more, but you can live with it if you have to.”

Can the Houthis block the Red Sea?

Experts say that’s unlikely. The Houthis have no formal naval warships with which to carry out the encirclement, relying so far only on helicopter-borne strikes and harassing fire. Meanwhile, US, French and other coalition warships patrol the area, keeping the waterway open.

Still, the strikes are troubling the shipping industry, and “this is not being taken lightly,” said the shipping chamber’s Stoppert. But “you will still see a lot of trade going through the Red Sea because it is a very important supply line to Europe and Asia.”

He said the Houthis’ area of ​​influence in the waterway is also limited.

“I don’t think there is any possibility of the Houthis stopping transportation through the Red Sea,” he said. This is simply not how the shipping industry works. That’s not how we respond to threats like this. We will do everything possible to mitigate any such risks and keep the business running.”

Stoppert said this has been demonstrated with the closure of parts of the Black Sea in other conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine.

He generally does not see a threat to shipping or the closure of Red Sea routes, but “if it comes up as a possibility, I think we will see a much stronger response from navies in the region.”

McHugh reported from Frankfurt, Germany. Associated Press writer John Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates contributed.

