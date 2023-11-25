What if Avalanche (AVAX) had the market cap of Solana (SOL)?

In the speculative market, the mismatch between fundamentals and the market’s perception of value creates opportunity. Cryptocurrency investors can benefit from spotting oddities and creating positions accordingly.

Interestingly, Avalanche (AVAX) has one of the largest Total Value Locked (TVL) in DeFi, suggesting an asymmetry in its market capitalization. In particular, this becomes stronger when compared to Solana’s (SOL) high market capitalization and low TVL.

It is important to understand that value investing involves many nuances, and investors must consider many factors when fundamentally evaluating projects. However, Feinbold chose TVL as a benchmark to provide insight into potential price asymmetry in the cryptocurrency market.

in this context, coin perspective shows that if Avalanche had Solana’s $24.4 billion market cap, AVAX would be priced at $66.71. Considering the price of $20.75 per AVAX at press time, this would result in an increase of 222%.

Avalanche (AVAX) vs Solana (SOL) Market Cap. Source: coin perspective

Avalanche and Solana’s TVL to measure market cap

Both competitors are aiming to meet the same demand for layer-1 blockchains for decentralized apps (dApps), decentralized finance, and Web3. Therefore, we can use the total value locked in Avalanche and Solana to detect potential disparities on market cap.

Solana’s TVL increased by 73.19% in one month to $620.2 million, giving it the 8th highest value. DefiLlama, Notably, the Avalanche still has a TVL of over $652.17 million, thanks to a small monthly increase of 22.37%.

This means that investors are locking $32 million more value in the Avalanche ecosystem of 346 protocols compared to Solana’s 115 protocols.

Total value locked for each chain. Source: DefiLlama

To put another perspective, AVAX’s capitalization is $16.81 billion less than that of SOL, while the former has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion. Essentially, Avalanche has 11.75 market cap for every TVL, while Solana has 39.88 mcap/TVL. Looking at this metric alone, AVAX may be 3.4 times cheaper than SOL at the time of publication.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com