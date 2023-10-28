What hasn’t ‘Diablo 4’ fixed in Season 2?

diablo 4 blizzard

I’m enjoying Diablo 4 Season 2 a lot. My Druid is already the second highest level character I’ve made since launch, well behind my Necromancer from last season, thanks to the XP boost and the fact that…I’m having more fun playing.

Changes to leveling, loot, and activity in Diablo 4 have made things a lot more fun, and yet there are some glaring gaps in the game that need filling even with these positive changes.

heltids are lame and bad – Now we can see how mundane the Helltides are with the new Blood Harvest Zone way More fun and full of objectives to complete. Helltides are almost completely devoid of meaningful activities, farming for the best chests costs too much, and searching for locations absent of them is very annoying, as is losing currency upon death or when they reset. Is. Additionally, they’re on a rotation with long gaps between them, so you can’t farm things like Living Steel currency or Forgotten Souls whenever you want.

They also get upset sometimes. There are instances where the Cinder drop rate is too low, or things like Living Steel chests are not appearing, and you have to actually quit your instance and return. This needs to be fixed asap. But overall, Helltides really has a lot to learn from Blood Harvests.

diablo 4 rob

re-rolling cost – Yes, Diablo 4 now lets you hide money from Whisper Cache. I have 100 million gold, barely there, I’m trying to farm them on purpose, probably more than I will ever spend. But now they’ve added Forgotten Souls to the re-rolling cost, which is a tough limiting factor, can only be crafted from the limited offering Helltides, and from what I’ve seen, actually hurts when destroying items. Not visible at all. Despite the game giving us so much money it somehow made the system worse.

loadouts – While Diablo 4 is supposed to flip a switch and let us return all Paragon points at once, it’s really, really annoying to have to switch just to make a fly, because it changes the skill and the Paragon board. And overall there is a complete honoring process for both. Gear swapover. We have loadouts for cosmetics but none for actual manufacturing. I know this was a conscious decision because Blizzard wanted you to “commit” more to a build, but in practice, it doesn’t feel very good and the loadout would mean a more diverse and more fun game, and farming Have to create more drives for alternative builds that are easier to switch to.

diablo 4 blizzard

Cosmetics – They’re just as bad as last season. The store is full of amazing, extremely expensive cosmetics. The free battle pass set is garbage. The new owners only have one non-horse cosmetic to farm, a single normal crown. The game has completely thrown cosmetics earned in the game out the window, at least for armor and weapons, in favor of 10x more micro transactions. This is treating the game like League of Legends or Overwatch, whereas unlike those games, it is a looter, and getting good looking armor and weapons should be a part of that.

There’s more, but this is a good start. I hope many of these are addressed in the future, even if there were really serious gains this season.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,