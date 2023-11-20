What happens when a founder leaves?

People will be talking about the explosion in OpenAI for years. ChatGPT itself – a product of OpenAI – could not have concocted such a wild story as the one that emerged over the weekend.

OpenAI’s board of directors on Friday fired a co-founder, Sam Altman, as chief executive, saying he was “not consistently forthright in his communications” with the board. On Sunday, the board rejected pressure to withdraw Altman. A few hours later, Microsoft announced that it was hiring him and another founder, Greg Brockman, to lead a new advanced AI research team.

By Monday morning, OpenAI was openly in chaos. More than 700 of the organization’s 770 employees signed a letter saying they could leave to join Altman unless the four-person OpenAI board resigns, The Times reports. . Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI’s board member and chief scientist, who organized Altman’s ouster, posted on Monday, “I deeply regret my participation in the board’s actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we have built together and I will do everything I can to bring the company back together.”

There’s a lot to talk about here, including the apparent disagreement between Altman and the OpenAI board over how to conduct artificial intelligence research so that AI doesn’t destroy the human race. But I want to focus on what finance people call the key-man problem.

What happened at OpenAI is an extreme case of an old concern in business, which is that some companies are surprisingly vulnerable to the departure of key personnel.

In mining companies, key assets are securely in the ground. On railroads, most of the value is in tracks, trains, switching equipment, rail yards. But in many new economy businesses, such as tech and media companies, the most important asset may be deciding when to get up and brush your teeth in the morning. Poof – the price is gone.

OpenAI’s board “didn’t fully appreciate the key person risk,” Columbia Business School professor Patrick Bolton told me.

The fancy term for this issue is “indivisibility of human capital.” Think of the Declaration of Independence, which says people are endowed with “certain unalienable rights” and “these include life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Entrepreneurs could potentially raise more money for new ventures if they could credibly commit to never quitting. But that would be a surrender of freedom. You can’t do this even if you want to.

Businesses have come up with solutions that protect the freedom of individuals while at the same time giving investors the assurance they need to give companies a lot of money. One of these is a non-compete agreement. An employee who signs one of these is free to leave, but cannot go to work for a competitor in the same field doing the same work in a certain area for a certain period of time.

Sam Altman was not bound by a non-compete agreement because, for one thing, such agreements are banned in California, with only a few exceptions, including agreements in connection with the sale of a business. Such partial restrictions may soon become national standards. In January the Federal Trade Commission announced it would consider a rule to “prevent the unfair use of non-compete clauses and other clauses or agreements that may unfairly limit workers’ mobility.” It says such a rule “could raise wages by nearly $300 billion per year and expand career opportunities for nearly 30 million Americans.”

I understand what California and the FTC are trying to do. Two years ago, I wrote about how non-compete agreements have been abused to trap workers and suppress the wages of middle- and low-level workers, such as fast-food restaurant workers.

For high-level executives like Altman and Brockman, there is a strong argument for non-compete agreements. If executives can walk out the door (or be pushed out) at any time, it’s hard to understand why investors would want to stake their money in the company. Bloomberg reported in October that OpenAI was in talks to sell shares to existing employees at a price that would value the total company at $86 billion. This will definitely not happen now.

The US Chamber of Commerce objected to the FTC’s proposed rule regarding non-competition agreements, citing its economist John McAdams, who wrote in a research paper for the FTC in 2019 that non-competition agreements are effective against certain types of investments. Can solve the ‘holdup’ problem. (e.g., training, information sharing) among employees.” When holdups occur, employers “put off making some investments in their workforce, knowing that employees will be able to leave the job later and justify the value of the investment.”

However, this is not the end of the story. The downside of noncompete agreements is that they leave smart people like Altman out on ice, Evan Starr, an associate professor at the University of Maryland, told me. This is bad for innovation and reduces the benefits of increasing investment security, he said. Starr pointed me to a paper by Lian Shi of Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business, published this year in the journal Econometrica. After weighing the pros and cons, she found that the optimal policy is not much different from California’s.

Another way to deal with the problem of indivisibility is to prevent key employees from going to a start-up or competitor by telling them that if they go, they will take trade secrets with them, which is against the law. The idea is to enforce a principle in law called inevitable disclosure, which says that when people walk out the door they can’t erase what’s on their minds – and so it’s not fair to let them pass to a rival. Is. But using the inevitable disclosure doctrine to prevent someone from being hired is not easy, and California does not recognize this doctrine at all.

A highly unusual governance structure has complicated matters at OpenAI. Guardian is a non-profit organization. The plan was to finance their work from future profits from a for-profit limited partnership. Directors of a non-profit organization are also not allowed to hold shares for profit. But this created an inherent tension between nonprofits and for-profit centers, not to mention Microsoft, a major OpenAI investor; Altman; And other employees, not all of whose interests were exactly in line.

Surprisingly, Microsoft, which has invested more than $13 billion in OpenAI, learned about Altman’s exit only a minute before its announcement, The Times reports. Finally, Microsoft’s money came into focus when its CEO, Satya Nadella, brought Altman and Brockman on board.

Mira Muratti, who took over as interim CEO for a few days after Altman was ousted, posted Monday morning, “OpenAI is nothing without its people.” Amidst the ongoing confusion and infighting, this is a statement that is clearly true.

Outlook: Aichi Amemiya and Jeremy Schwartz

“The U.S. economy is more resilient than we previously expected,” Nomura senior U.S. economists Aichi Amemiya and Jeremy Schwartz wrote in a note to clients on Friday. At the same time, he wrote, “the pace of tightening of loan conditions has been slower than we expected.” But he still expects “slow credit tightening will eventually weigh on business investment and employment, leading to a recession in the medium term.” He said he now expects a “mild” recession to start in the second half of 2024 rather than the current quarter.

Today’s thought

“They didn’t have a maternity leave policy. So over the summer I had my baby, and then when classes started again for the next academic year, I taught a full load. I didn’t get any tuition relief from the birth of my first child.”

– Brigitte Madrian describes her experience at the University of Chicago Business School in the late 1990s in a podcast with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, released May 19, 2021.

Source: www.bing.com