As Generative AI has become ubiquitous among big tech, companies are not only spending money to develop AI models but also to help their customers go through difficult times. In one such effort, in June, Amazon’s cloud unit invested a hundred million dollars to help its customers develop and implement solutions through the new Generative AI Innovation Center.

At the recent AWS re:Invent AIM we caught up with Mr. Alaprolu, Global Head, to learn about the ins and outs of the recently launched Innovation Center.

“Thinking, identifying and building a solution that proves value and meets needs is what the team does.” Pointed out Elaprolu. The project has attracted more than 1,000 customers across all industries since it launched five months ago.

Elaborating on AWS customers, he mentioned that the customer base consists of both global enterprises and public sectors. For example, the Singapore Ministry of Education is a customer.

Alaprolu also mentioned that AWS is helping its customers understand what to build and how to build it at the enterprise level. “It’s no longer just based on chatbot style applications, but is becoming embedded in the core of the enterprise,” he elaborates.

Delving deeper into geography, Alaprolu noted that generally, the US remains relatively high on the list. This is a trend commonly seen in the past.

But generative AI has seen a different beginning. “What is different this time is that the heat has started across the entire country, not just one active geography,” the industry veteran said. We’re supporting customers in all regions, including Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East – places where we don’t typically see leaps in emerging technology.

Amazon has been at the forefront of AI, he highlighted, citing examples of AI at Amazon through retail, AWS and Alexa. “GENAI is new. But in our view, this is an extension and not a completely radical thing. It’s just that till now you have been able to predict, but now you can create. But very few companies know what this means for them,” he said.

a broad spectrum

Speaking about companies moving towards generative AI under industry pressure, Ila said, “Maybe in the beginning, it was a lot of experimentation. Now, you can think of two ways of how companies are leveraging hardware.”

The first is how a business process can be improved and optimized by bringing in generic AI. For example, Bridgewater Associates is the world’s largest hedge fund manager. They have investment analysis, which requires intensive mathematics. “The company is leveraging Amazon’s Bedrock and Anthropic’s cloud model to simplify many things that used to take weeks and now take several hours. They have also created investment portfolios that allow junior analysts to advance quickly. It’s an internal optimization of what you’re already doing, said Alaprolu.

In terms of cost time reduction, you may see customers who are building new capabilities that did not exist before. “This is another area where we see a lot of customers,” the AWS employee said. He cited the example of Lonely Planet building a solution for personalized itinerary planning to give their customers a much better experience than what they were doing before with manual clicking and dragging. “So it’s a wide spectrum of how companies are evolving,” Alaprolu said in conclusion.

staged dissection

Building and maintaining a customer base of over 1,000 customers in less than six months is not an easy task. AWS is following a strategy that is helping them work with many enterprises.

“The first step we take there is to work with business leadership and technical leadership to understand their vision for their business, pain points and opportunity areas. Then we work backwards from there to identify what we can do now with AI and methods that are still traditionally valid. Then we analyze the business impact to check positive returns,” Alaprolu revealed.

He further explained that this process is done at the table with the customer, rather than AWS going in and doing its work. “Then we move on to understanding their environment, data, technical capabilities and different needs. If you’re operating in a regulated world, you have to meet compliance arrangements,” he said.

Once Alaprolu’s team knows the details, they build that solution. This usually takes about 4-8 weeks on average. AWS then demonstrates the value of that solution with customer data, keeping its users in mind. “It gives them a lot more confidence now because it’s not just theory anymore,” said Alaprolu.

