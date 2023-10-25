What happens if you overpay your credit card?

It’s easy to accidentally overpay your credit card. Card issuers often don’t reflect the new balance after a payment until it’s complete, so you could accidentally pay twice. Or maybe you have autopay but still schedule payments manually. Whatever the reason, overpayments result in a negative balance on your card – and you have a few options about it.

CNBC Select explains what you can do if you overpay your credit card, the consequences and how to avoid negative balances.

If you find your credit card balance negative, you generally have two ways to deal with it:

wait it out. There is no penalty for overpaying your credit card. If the negative balance is not significant and you use the card regularly, you can simply spend Statement credit upon purchase. Once you spend it, you’ll use your regular credit line again.

There is no penalty for overpaying your credit card. If the negative balance is not significant and you use the card regularly, you can simply spend Statement credit upon purchase. Once you spend it, you’ll use your regular credit line again. request a refund. If you have overpaid by a large amount, you may want to get the money back. The process for requesting a refund for overpayments varies by issuer, but you can usually complete it online. When the issuer receives your request, they have seven business days to send you the funds. Note that even if you don’t ask for a refund, the issuer will try to give you a refund if you’ve had a negative balance on your card for more than six months.

Does overpaying on your credit card affect your credit?

Luckily, overpaying on your credit cards won’t affect your credit score.

You probably know that carrying a balance on your credit card affects you. Credit utilization ratio – or how much of your credit line you are using. And if you’re using more than 30%, your credit score could be affected.

Having a negative balance on your card obviously won’t increase your credit utilization ratio, but it won’t help it either. Even if you have a million dollars in negative balance on your card (to use an extreme example), your utilization can’t go below 0%, so there’s no benefit to carrying a negative balance.

Overpaying your card still puts you at risk

Most of the time, a negative credit card balance won’t cause any problems. However, if the amount is significant, your credit card issuer may suspect fraud. Overpayment may be a sign of money laundering or someone may be trying to get a refund for stolen items.

In this situation, your credit card company may freeze your account. Luckily, you can usually clear this up by contacting the issuer.

How to Avoid Negative Credit Card Balances

Overpaying with a credit card can be inconvenient. If you want to avoid any errors in paying your card bills, there are some strategies you can try.

Check Recent Payments

Some credit card issuers make it easy to see if you’ve made a payment recently. If you have a card like With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, tracking your payments should be simple. While Chase typically doesn’t update your current balance immediately, it displays the most recent scheduled payment in the card statement when you check the app. You can also tap “View Payment Activity” under Card Details to see all your recent payments and whether they have occurred or not.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

$50 annual Ultimate Rewards hotel credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery shopping (except Target, Walmart, and Wholesale Clubs), all other 2X points on travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. That’s $750 when you redeem it through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.





21.49% – 28.49% convertible on purchases and balance transfers

Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater







With a credit card like the Capital One Venture Capital One shows your scheduled payments at the top of the Recent Transactions section and often updates your available credit immediately after making a payment. This makes it easy to see how much credit you have available – and how much you still owe.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is independently collected by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer prior to publication.

5 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months of account opening



N/A for purchases and balance transfers



$0 on Transfer APR, 3% of each transferred balance that is posted to your account on promotional APR that Capital One may offer you





If your issuer doesn’t make this information so easy to find, you can always go and check your transactions as your payment will also be displayed here.

set up autopay

Perhaps the easiest way to avoid overpaying is to “set it and forget it” by signing up for autopay. With this feature, payments will be made automatically and you can choose to pay off the entire balance every month. Just don’t forget you have it, otherwise you risk a negative balance by manually scheduling additional payments.

Sign up for account alerts

Autopay isn’t for everyone. If you want to control how much you pay and when you pay, it’s up to you to monitor your credit card balances and due dates. Luckily, your issuer can still help you with that task if you set up account alerts. Depending on what you choose, you’ll get credit card notifications about your balance, payments due and more. Typically, you can set up an alert online or through the credit card app when you sign in to your account.

ground level

Overpaying your card is an easy mistake to make. Fortunately, most of the time, this is only a minor inconvenience and should not have any negative consequences. Plus, you can always request to get your money back. That said, try not to pay too much to avoid waiting for a large amount of money to be returned to you Checking accounts – or even getting your credit card locked due to suspicious activity.

Why Trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions about their money. Each credit card guide is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products, While CNBC Select earns commissions from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all of our content without input from our own business team or any external third parties, and we are proud of our journalistic standards and ethics.

Editorial Note: The opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are solely those of the Select editorial staff, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

