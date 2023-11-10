What happened to NFTs? – BBC News

By Joe Tidy

cyber reporter

4 minutes ago

Image source, 20th Century Animation

Homer turns himself into an NFT in a futile attempt to get rich on the latest episode of The Simpsons

When Homer Simpson comes up with a get-rich-quick scheme it usually ends badly.

The hapless father turns his son Bart, and then himself, into NFTs to make millions in the latest episode of The Simpsons.

It all goes wrong when Homer learns from a floating pizza cat that “the NFT craze is over”.

The episode has been widely praised by NFT fans and skeptics alike, as it successfully poked fun at a side of the crypto world that exploded a few years ago but has become much quieter now.

So is the floating pizza cat right, and are NFTs really dead?

Well analysis shows that the once frenzied Non Fungible Token market recently fell to its lowest level ever, with October being dubbed “Floptober”.

But some people think there is hope.

NFTs are digital tokens of ownership that are usually purchased with cryptocurrencies.

They’re often images or videos attached, but owning an NFT doesn’t usually mean the buyer gets the copyright to the photo. Anyone can view it online and even copy and save it, but only the buyer has the status of being the official owner of its token. The proof is imprinted on the blockchain’s uneditable record – a giant spreadsheet of transactions published online.

According to researchers at Dapp Radar, the value of NFT transactions has reached its lowest level since the NFT market peaked.

Trading volume – the amount of money in sales across the industry – has fallen 89% since the beginning of 2022.

At that time it was $12.6 billion (£10.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2022, and now it is just $1.39 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

Image source, Getty Images

image Caption,

Jimmy Kimmel and Paris Hilton are showing off their Bored Ape NFTs in January 2022

And the industry is contracting. Last month Yuga Labs – creator of the Talisman Bored Ape NFT – announced an unspecified number of redundancies.

Bored Ape Yacht Club is one of its most famous series. Its NFTs once sold for millions of dollars, promoted by celebrity buyers including talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and media personality Paris Hilton.

Despite near-daily tweets in January and February 2022 to promote her collection, Paris Hilton has not posted on Twitter about an NFT since October 2022.

According to the NFT price floor website, the minimum value of the Bored Ape NFT (the value of the cheapest one in the collection) peaked in early May 2022, when it was worth approximately $268,000 (144 Ethereum coins). Now it has come down to $56,000.

US collector and artist Taylor Whitley was forced to sell six of his seven prized Bored Ape NFTs as the offers he was receiving were getting worse and worse.

“I didn’t really want to sell, but the market is really bad, so it made sense for me to do so. I think the NFT market could go even lower,” he told the BBC.

image Caption,

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs see significant drop in sales value

Last month, Taylor sold his most valuable app, Bored, for $212,000, after turning down better offers for it.

If he had sold his NFTs at the peak, he could have got at least 10 times more. This stunned him, but as a beginning investor he still made incredible profits. Their most recent sale is a 1,000x return on their initial $200 investment.

For every Bored Ape NFT, there are millions of other smaller brands and artists in the industry.

Angie Taylor from Scotland was selling her NFT artwork for up to $8,000 per item, but now gets around $600.

She had to go back to her pre-NFT job as a part-time tutor.

Image source, Angie Taylor

image Caption,

Angie Taylor is part of the crypto art community and creates and sells her NFTs in digital galleries

“I’m still selling small pieces here and there, but I have to do a day job as well. I can’t survive without anything else now,” she says.

But she always thought the bubble would burst.

“I kind of made a budget to do this because I thought, this is a boom and bust situation,” she says.

It’s clearly a buyers’ market, and there are plenty of happy buyers out there who are making the most of the downturn.

Adam (known online as Little Fish) recently acquired a crypto punk artwork NFT for $663,000.

Europe’s full-time crypto investor admits it’s a huge sum, but thinks he got a deal with his CryptoPunk #3609.

After all, its seller had rejected a $1.18m offer a year earlier.

image Caption,

Adam posted online that he believed “it’s a real gem in the long run”.

He says, “It was because of the recession that I bought it. People are desperate. In winter time you can buy summer clothes cheaply.”

Adam believes that summer will come again for NFTs and when it does he will “enjoy” it.

Their analogy towards seasonal changes is similar to the current state of the cryptocurrency market.

Digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) have not recovered from various crashes in 2022 that saw the coins’ value drop and then stabilize in what many are calling crypto winter.

There are recent signs of a thaw, with Bitcoin rising to $34,000 per coin, but growth has stalled, and is no closer to $70,000 in late 2022.

Although NFTs are a different product, they are built on the same blockchain technology as cryptocurrencies, and the assets of many of the biggest NFT buyers are in lock-step with the cryptocurrency. When crypto is worth more – they have more to spend on NFTs.

The biggest NFT investor so far is Vignesh Sundaresan – better known as Metakovan.

His record-breaking $69 million purchase of an NFT by American artist Beeple was one of the big catalysts that sent the market soaring in March 2021.

“There’s still a long way to go before we can look back and see whether, you know, it was a good buy or not,” Mr Sundaresan says. “It was certainly a lot of money, but it was not a significant part of my estate.”

Mr Sundaresan still believes the future is bright for NFTs as art collectibles, but he thinks the bull days are over.

He says, “Everything happens very fast in crypto, and I think the next phase of NFTs will not be about the price. People who are speculating are taking a huge risk because it’s not even that “Supply is limited.”

Vignesh is critical of an industry that took advantage of the speculative frenzy and left many people out of pocket.

“I haven’t seen any good sustainable businesses around NFTs,” he says.

image Caption,

Pudgy Penguin Cuddly toys are being sold in toy stores in the UK and US

However, one NFT business that seems to be bucking the trend is Pudgy Penguins – a brand that recently started selling soft toys based on its NFT characters.

Each toy sold provides royalties to the holder of the corresponding Pudgy Penguin NFT.

Allowing NFT owners to earn money through intellectual property appears to be a trend that is potentially reviving interest in the products. According to the NFT floor price website, Pudgy Penguin has maintained a floor price similar to its peak in January 2023.

Other new ways buyers are being offered increased incentives include subscriptions to special events, physical versions of NFTs, and eliminating artist royalties.

The British NFT entrepreneur known as Pranksy believes that experimentation is the key to improving the market.

“I predict that a very small number of innovative individuals and brands will be able to achieve mainstream adoption,” he says.

He predicts the market will rise once again, but acknowledges it is unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels seen.

Additional reporting by Liv McMahon

Source: www.bbc.co.uk