by all accounts, Napoleon Bonaparte Marie Joseph Rose Tascher de la Pagerie was very fond of it. Not enough to let her change her name to Josephine, but hey. Love looks different to different people.

Mary, who served as the broad-stroke inspiration for Josephine, the character played by Vanessa Kirby in Ridley Scott. Napoleon, Was born on 23 June 1763 to a sugar plantation owner. The family business changed their lives in many ways — for one, the sugar market was a lot like the NFT market in the late 1700s, when people started creating NFTs, six weeks later, in which everyone Was making too much product, and there was no money in it. Additionally, with a functionally unlimited supply of sugar and a collection of toothbrushes in the “not at all” range, young Mary’s teeth reportedly looked like a series of tiny, high-priced dominoes.

But this did not stop her from marrying Alexandre François Marie, the son of her aunt’s lover, because her first choice (her elder sister) had died and her second choice (her younger sister) was 12 years older. The couple had two children, as well as a contentious separation due to Alexandre’s numerous affairs, and when Alexandre was beheaded by guillotine on July 23, 1794 they decided to go their separate ways on a permanent basis.

In 1795, she met Napoleon Bonaparte, a military man six years her junior who, upon seeing her letters, was fascinated by Marie’s mouth full of still-rotting teeth. He started calling her “Josephine” and the name stuck. They became engaged in January 1796 and married two months later, the numbers on the license being falsified to make the age difference appear smaller.

Napoleon Bonaparte’s occasionally happy life and wife

Image via Sony Pictures

Which brings us back to where we started: Napoleon really liked his wife. He talked about this a lot. What he did not like was the fact that she could not provide him with an heir, a fact that became even more of an issue as the young commander amassed more and more power. When he assumed the title of Emperor in 1804, he named his wife Empress of France, despite both he and Josephine having had a largely illicit affair – including as Napoleon and Josephine’s lady-in-waiting. Also included was the intermediate affair, which ended in Josephine’s capture of Napoleon. Act and Napoleon responded “Well then why don’t you make me a child?” Of course, we’re interpreting.

The continued lack of a bouncing baby Napoleon prompted His Majesty to take drastic action. In November 1809, he took his wife out to a nice dinner and gently explained that he really wanted to get someone pregnant. Josephine tearfully understands, and the couple organize a divorce party – not the kind your aunt keeps throwing at the same dive bar whenever she’s lonely, this is more of a funeral for their marriage. Both read statements of dedication to each other. Honestly, it seems like it was probably pretty useless.

Napoleon remarried to Marie-Louise of Austria two months later, but spoke openly about how he was basically marrying a baby oven. It wasn’t particularly romantic. In 1811 his son Napoleon II was born.

By 1814, Josephine was living comfortably in a palace outside Paris, enjoying the luxuries afforded by her titles. After Napoleon was in exile, she approached the Emperor of Russia and asked for permission to live with her former husband on the island of Elba. Shortly after making the request, Josephine died of pneumonia at the age of 50.

When Napoleon received news of Josephine’s death, he was so distraught, he reportedly locked himself in his room for two days without food, companionship or a fresh large hat. He lamented that he loved his first wife, but did not respect her. He was so devastated that it took him almost five years without fleeing into exile and attempting to overthrow the French government. If you know about Napoleon, you’ll understand that this was a pretty dramatic stretch for that guy. Was.

It is clear that the French king and military mastermind continued to think about his first wife for the remainder of his relatively short life, right up to the moment of his death. Lying in bed on May 5, 1821, the deposed leader said fatally, “France, the army, the army at the head, Josephine,” then he died.

Source: wegotthiscovered.com