What happened to Eduardo Saverin after The Social Network?

Social Networks Eduardo Saverin’s role in creating Facebook and his dismissal from the company have been inaccurately portrayed; He was fired due to his unavailability and failure to complete tasks. However, he had a successful career as an entrepreneur.

Eduardo Saverin founded Aporta, B Capital and invested in Jumio among other successful business ventures. He also had some unsuccessful ventures, such as Quickie.

Saverin controversially renounced his US citizenship in 2011 to avoid paying $700 million in taxes. His net worth has increased massively since then, with an estimated value of $10.8 billion, primarily due to his ventures and his two percent ownership of Facebook.

Social Networks It shows how Facebook became a revolutionary social media sensation when Mark Zuckerberg first came up with the idea in 2003, but it doesn’t show what happened to his partner and friend Eduardo Saverin after he was fired from the company. Played by Andrew Garfield in the film, Saverin gives his startup money to Facebook and becomes fully involved in the business. However, creative differences between Saverin and Zuckerberg led to tensions within the company. Once Shawn Parker came into the picture, Zuckerberg followed his advice more than Saverin’s. This led to Saverin’s dismissal from Facebook, the end of his friendship with Zuckerberg, and a lawsuit.

Saverin’s role in creating Facebook is one of the biggest Social Networks Gets wrong about what actually happened. It was because of Severin’s unavailability that he was fired from Facebook. Zuckerberg tasked Saverin with funding the site, founding the company, building a business model, and signing off on a revamp of Facebook under Delaware law, in which he failed on all counts because he could not be contacted. could. He was let go primarily because his unavailability was hurting the company’s progress, but also after everything that happened during his tenure with Facebook, Severin built a very successful career as an entrepreneur,

Eduardo Saverin founded Aporta and invests in various start-ups

Severin launches B Capital, Quickie and Jumio

real life Eduardo Saverin had several successful business ventures. After getting into trouble with Facebook. Other companies he co-founded include Aporta, an online donation portal that allows people to donate money to thousands of Mexican non-profit organizations via credit card without the bureaucracy. He also founded B Capital, a venture capital firm that supports entrepreneurs in the information technology sector. Saverin also invested in Jumio, an online company that automates the online identity verification process, which helps protect customers from incoming fraud and potential identity theft.

Not every venture of his was successful. Every entrepreneur has a few things in mind, like investing in quickies in Severin’s case. Quiki was an automated video production company that allowed its users to turn pictures and videos from their camera roll into movies that they could share online. Following its acquisition by Yahoo in July 2013, Quickie was one of the products that the company discontinued in November 2014.

Saverin controversially renounced his US citizenship in 2011

Saverin renounced his citizenship to avoid $700 million in taxes

Brazilian native Eduardo Saverin caused some controversy in 2011 when he renounced his US citizenship. Saverin had actually been living in Singapore since 2009, but he renounced his US citizenship shortly before Facebook’s initial public offering, which would have made him a multi-billionaire. by doing this Helped Saverin avoid $700 million in capital gains taxes, Should Saverin re-enter the country, he will be forced to pay his back taxes and could be subject to a 30 percent tax on any future U.S. investments (via CBS News). Severin has not returned since, and for very obvious reasons it appears that he probably will not return pending any urgent issues for the rest of his life.

Real Eduardo Saverin Hugely Increases His Net Worth in the Years After Facebook Lawsuit

Saverin’s net worth is estimated to be $10.8 billion in 2023

Eduardo Saverin’s investments as an entrepreneur have made him a very rich man. Since he sued Facebook — he reached a settlement with terms that have not been disclosed — he has seen his net worth increase by $10.8 billion. Because the terms of the agreement have never been disclosed, no one knows whether Saverin’s high net worth came primarily as a result of the money for which Facebook was liable. Saverin has also made some business-savvy moves like closing a $140 million seed deal in Asia through B Capital.

Saverin still owns Facebook shares even after suing the company, and the site is currently valued at about $815 billion. Severin owns two percent of the company i.e. He has earned approximately $1.6 billion from Facebook alone, Since Saverin has a net worth of $10.8 billion, Facebook probably proved to be his most fruitful venture, but certainly not the only one that made him one of the richest billionaires on the planet.

