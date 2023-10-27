What ‘Geek Companies’ Naturally Understand About Business Success

Geeking out, business style. getty

Think “geek” and images of programmers sitting at a workstation always come to mind. Or an astrophysicist reviewing a space observatory feed. Or maybe a die-hard Star Wars fan. But it turns out that business leaders can be geeks themselves too – welcome to the age of business geek,

“A group of business geeks, many of them working in what we commonly call techspace, have come up with a better way to run a company,” says Andrew McAfee, principal research scientist at MIT. “It is better in two ways. First, it leads to excellent performance. Second, it creates a work environment in which there is a high level of autonomy and empowerment.

McAfee explores this new breed of geek in his latest book, The Geek Way: The Radical Mindset that Drives Extraordinary Results, which points to culture as the ultimate multiplier of business performance. “Over the years, I’ve noticed how much geeks pay attention to [such as Netflix CEO Reed Hastings or Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos] “We were paying attention to the culture,” he says. His ideal was a flow state in which employees had constant freedom to dream up new ideas.

But why was an open and autonomous culture, as McAfee describes, unique to tech-driven companies? Of course, we know from the early days of Silicon Valley in the 1980s and 1990s (okay, Seattle too) that technology-driven enterprises have been hotbeds of hyper-opportunity not seen in the rest of the post-industrial world.

It cannot be only technology that drove such developments. Market expectations for these companies are also off the charts. Many of the tech entrepreneurs and CEOs I’ve met over the years know where the action is, but they just can’t sustain themselves with the five percent annual growth that traditional companies would happily jump on. Technology companies, because of their relatively low barriers to entry – they usually need only skilled developers and computing power to build their empires, rather than factories and machines – can be quickly crushed by nimble competitors. For many people, this is a 20% annual increase or death.

That’s why an innovative culture, autonomy, and yes, fun workplaces are so important in this sector, and it’s something that successful technology companies have learned to nurture, no matter how big they grow. Culture is a competitive differentiator.

McAfee says it is no longer appropriate to identify these more motivated companies as “tech” companies, as this cultural mindset has spread to other sectors such as advertising, media, entertainment, and even auto manufacturing. “Geek companies” is a better nickname, he said. Geek companies still have flaws, he warns – they make big strategic mistakes, and they don’t have enough diversity. They believe that the important thing is that there are no guarantees of the future – they can rise and fall just like an industrial age company. Still, geek companies tend to be top performers compared to more rigid or less-motivated businesses. Culture matters.

Yet, as McAfee writes, “many companies have Model 1 norms” – another term for Industrial Age culture. Two-thirds of executives responding to a 2017 Harvard Business Review survey said their companies were burdened with too much bureaucracy, and only one percent felt bureaucracy-free. In such a culture the emphasis is on “control others; Try to win and minimize losses; and suppress negative emotions,” he explains, noting that these “are corrosive because they create a culture of defensiveness and indecisiveness.” Model 1 “strangles out the very things that business leaders Remain firm.”

McAfee says that in a high-performance geek company, there is an emphasis on “sharing information and being receptive to argument, reevaluation, and changes in direction.” “In the long run, winning requires experimenting, taking risks, and making bets, not all of which will be successful.” Openness “holds a special place among the great geek paradigms: it is a distributed self-correcting mechanism.”