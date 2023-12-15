What every leader needs to know about carbon offsets

Many companies have begun to consider carbon offsets and credits as a way to support their net zero goals as their target years get closer and closer. As things stand, the carbon credit market is too small to bear the brunt of reducing companies’ impact on the environment. However, the voluntary carbon market has the potential to channel billions of dollars into climate solutions over the coming decade. Here, the authors provide a primer for leaders to learn about the carbon credit market. What is the best way to participate in the market? Which types of credit are considered to be of the highest quality and thus have the lowest reputational risk? Who are the players when it comes to standards and regulation? The authors answer these questions and outline five characteristics of high-quality carbon credits, as well as their co-benefits.

In the absence of government regulations requiring dramatic reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that cause climate change, a growing number of companies are adopting “net zero” targets. More than a third of the world’s 2,000 largest public companies have declared net zero targets, according to the Net Zero Tracker, a database compiled by a collaboration of academics and nonprofits. These targets typically include public commitments to reduce GHG emissions through measures such as process modification, product improvement, fuel switching, transition to renewable energy, investment in carbon removal projects – and purchasing carbon offsets to offset their remaining emissions. Also includes a pledge to reduce it to zero. Known as carbon credits. Carbon credits are financial instruments where a buyer pays another company to take some action to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, and the buyer gets credit for the reduction.

Source: hbr.org