December 16, 2023
What every leader needs to know about carbon offsets


Many companies have begun to consider carbon offsets and credits as a way to support their net zero goals as their target years get closer and closer. As things stand, the carbon credit market is too small to bear the brunt of reducing companies’ impact on the environment. However, the voluntary carbon market has the potential to channel billions of dollars into climate solutions over the coming decade. Here, the authors provide a primer for leaders to learn about the carbon credit market. What is the best way to participate in the market? Which types of credit are considered to be of the highest quality and thus have the lowest reputational risk? Who are the players when it comes to standards and regulation? The authors answer these questions and outline five characteristics of high-quality carbon credits, as well as their co-benefits.

In the absence of government regulations requiring dramatic reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that cause climate change, a growing number of companies are adopting “net zero” targets. More than a third of the world’s 2,000 largest public companies have declared net zero targets, according to the Net Zero Tracker, a database compiled by a collaboration of academics and nonprofits. These targets typically include public commitments to reduce GHG emissions through measures such as process modification, product improvement, fuel switching, transition to renewable energy, investment in carbon removal projects – and purchasing carbon offsets to offset their remaining emissions. Also includes a pledge to reduce it to zero. Known as carbon credits. Carbon credits are financial instruments where a buyer pays another company to take some action to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, and the buyer gets credit for the reduction.

Source: hbr.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

'Escape from Tarkov Arena' expected to release next week after tease

‘Escape from Tarkov Arena’ beta launches tomorrow

December 16, 2023
Did anyone win Mega Millions? Check Numbers for Friday, December 15, 2023

Did anyone win Mega Millions? Check Numbers for Friday, December 15, 2023

December 16, 2023

You may have missed

'Escape from Tarkov Arena' expected to release next week after tease

‘Escape from Tarkov Arena’ beta launches tomorrow

December 16, 2023
Did anyone win Mega Millions? Check Numbers for Friday, December 15, 2023

Did anyone win Mega Millions? Check Numbers for Friday, December 15, 2023

December 16, 2023
3 things you need to know if you buy Archer Aviation stock today

3 things you need to know if you buy Archer Aviation stock today

December 16, 2023
Meet the Boring Stock That's Absolutely Crushing Amazon The Motley Fool

Meet the Boring Stock That’s Absolutely Crushing Amazon The Motley Fool

December 16, 2023
Thinking of raiding your emergency fund to buy Christmas gifts? Here's why this is actually a terrible idea

Thinking of raiding your emergency fund to buy Christmas gifts? Here’s why this is actually a terrible idea

December 16, 2023
Taylor Swift: How she became part of this year's economic story

Taylor Swift: How she became part of this year’s economic story

December 16, 2023