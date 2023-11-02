What entrepreneurial excellence means for Chicago's household and home goods industry

The home goods industry has quietly served as a great breeding ground for entrepreneurs and families who rely on kitchen appliances, products and furnishings to transform a home into a warm and welcoming home.

Furthermore, every family is constantly looking for new and creative ways to cook food, care for their loved ones, build their own nests, and establish their own lifestyle. Within the home furnishings industry, innovation and inspiration are the catalysts driving growth in today’s ever-evolving marketplace.

Entrepreneurs in the household goods sector face many challenges. They must be constantly willing to adapt to the times, refusing to be set in their ways. They must be willing to take risks, with an innate sixth sense for understanding consumer wants and needs, taking the knowledge gained throughout their careers, and continually applying it to new ventures, never letting themselves get complacent. . They also have deep connections to their local communities, with generous hearts who are always ready to give back.

Bill McHenry, new International Housewares Association (IHA) board member from Cary, embodies these qualities. He leveraged his extensive experience in sales and marketing at Fortune 100 companies such as Nestlé, 3M, and Philips to establish Vizteer in 2009.

Crystal Lake-based manufacturer, Vizteer, prioritizes making “cool” home, kitchen and gift items. McHenry’s commitment led her to Europe to discover innovative home goods brands, which are now available in retailers like Macy’s, World Market and Cooper Hawk. McHenry’s global search aligns with his aforementioned “sixth sense” for identifying consumer desires.

In addition to his entrepreneurial endeavors, McHenry is a proponent of "positive thinking" and shares inspirational posts on LinkedIn. Along with the IHA board, McHenry currently serves on the board of Holiday Heroes and the national board of A Gift of Adoption. She also served on the board of CASA McHenry County, advocating for abused and neglected children.



















































McHenry’s philanthropy extends from IHA’s The Inspired Home Show to donating Vizetier products to local charities. These products are sold in charity-owned resale shops or at events to further their missions and programs. McHenry’s generosity extends far beyond Vizteer’s innovation and success and leaves a lasting impact on the communities around it.

Another entrepreneur making a splash in the home and home goods space is Lauren Greenwood, an Arlington Heights native and co-founder/president of YouCopia, a Chicago-based storage and organization company since 2007.

Similar to Vizteer, Ucopia set a simple goal: create products that help consumers organize their homes and make them go “woo hoo!” Feeling. After initially launching with a spice organizer called SpiceStack, Ucopia has developed a full product line of kitchen organization products, from freezer to pantry.

Gaining significant national and international attention with numerous appearances on mainstream lifestyle programs, YouCopia’s products are praised for being practical, versatile and well-designed. At The Inspired Home Show, of which Greenwood and Eucopia are longtime exhibitors, guests often comment on their line of stylish RollDown™ egg holders and dispensers.

Following Ucopia’s “feel good, do good” efforts, they have committed to donating up to $100,000 to various charities, with $3 donated for every product purchased. Consumers choose one of three causes (happy homes, empowering women, healthy planet) they want to donate directly to from their purchase. In addition to Ucopia’s philanthropic efforts, Greenwood served as a young professional board member for the Franciscan Outreach homeless shelter and food pantry from 2013 to 2020 and has lobbied state legislators regarding police accountability reform and funding for vital community services. Traveled with the Community Renewal Society to speak with. ,

The accomplishments of McHenry and Greenwood will inspire any entrepreneur to follow their instincts and their dreams. And their stories are not unique to members of the International Housewares Association.

Almost every company started with an idea. Almost everyone wanted to bring happiness and inspiration into their lives, businesses and customers. Almost all are looking for the most innovative ways to meet the growing needs of their retail and consumer customers. And isn’t this the definition of entrepreneurial excellence?

Derek Miller is President and CEO of the International Housewares Association, the 85-year-old voice of the housewares industry. The not-for-profit, full-service association sponsors the world’s leading exhibition of products for the home, The Inspired Home Show, IHA’s Global Home + Housewares Market, held March 17-19, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Will go. For more information, visit housewares.org.

Source: www.dailyherald.com