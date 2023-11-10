What ended the market rally?

A multi-pronged strike in the markets

The S&P 500 was headed for a ninth straight day of gains on Thursday after investors were hit with a double whammy: a weak auction for 30-year Treasury bonds and more hawkish words from Fed Chairman Jay Powell, which prompted a selloff. -Discounts in stocks and bonds.

The winning streak snapped – which would have been the index’s longest since 2004 – was a reminder that inflation and global growth concerns remain high, especially given the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Stock futures are pointing to another weak start this morning.

Powell has not ruled out the possibility of raising rates. The slow jobs report released last week led many on Wall Street to speculate that the Fed would stop raising borrowing costs. Not so fast, the central bank chief suggested at an event organized by the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

He highlighted the “just falsehood” generated by fluctuations in inflation data, and reiterated that the door remains open to further interest rate hikes. (Speaking of doors: Powell appeared to lose his temper when climate change protesters interrupted his speech, issuing abuses As soon as he was taken out of the stage.)

“If it becomes appropriate to tighten the policy further, we will not hesitate to do so.” The central bank’s goal of getting inflation to its 2 percent target “is not convincing,” Powell said.

Another shock came from the auction of 30-year Treasury notes. The scheduled event ended shortly before Powell was due to speak, with little interest from investors. Long-term government bond yields rose on weak demand; Bond yields rise when prices fall.

Wall Street is also on high alert for hackers. This was revealed on Thursday He The US unit of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, considered the world’s largest financial institution, was hit by a ransomware attack, which had a widespread impact on bond markets. (It’s not clear whether that was enough to make up for Thursday’s disappointing Treasury auction.)

The bank was unable to settle several large transactions, including US Treasury bonds, throughout the day, according to Bloomberg. (Security experts suspect Lockbit, a cybercrime group.) To limit market disruptions, the bank placed trade settlement details on a USB drive, and asked a messenger to deliver it to customers so they could To close the transaction.

Such cyber attacks have been increasing recently. Still, security experts found the impact of the outage surprising. “It’s not often we see a major bank hit with a ransomware attack this devastating,” Alan Liska of cybersecurity firm Recorded Future told Reuters.

What’s going on over here

JPMorgan Chase’s settlement with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has been approved. A federal judge greenlighted a $290 million settlement that will resolve claims that the bank ignored warnings about the disgraced financier. The settlement closes a chapter in Epstein’s ordeal, which has focused on the role of big banks in enabling his conduct for nearly two decades.

Las Vegas escaped a potentially crippling labor strike. Unions representing hospitality workers agreed to a new contract with Wynn, the only holdout among the city’s big three casino operators, just hours before they were scheduled to walk off the job. The stoppage of work on the eve of major events to be held there from next week would have affected the city’s economy.

AstraZeneca has joined the anti-obesity race. The drugmaker said it has licensed a pill from China’s Accogene, which could pay it up to $2 billion if certain trial targets are met. The pill could eventually compete with Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drugs that have largely boosted that company’s fortunes.

Facebook’s parent company is reportedly ready to make a comeback in China. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta struck a deal to sell a lower-priced version of its Oculus virtual reality headset through video game giant Tencent. With this, American tech companies will again be able to do business in China after being out of the country 14 years ago.

Will the most consequential senator become the spoiler?

The news Thursday that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin would not seek re-election was another blow to Democrats. The conservative lawmaker has been a thorn in the side of progressives, even though he was key in passing some of President Biden’s biggest legislative accomplishments.

What’s worse for Biden is that Manchin says he is still considering a presidential run — potentially costing him the presidential support he needs to win re-election.

Manchin has been one of the most powerful lawmakers in the Biden era. Senators had a large role in shaping legislation, often working with mainstream Republicans. Despite proclaiming to protect his home state’s coal industry, few were more significant than the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest investment in clean energy in American history. (Perhaps it was because of Manchin that this bill got its name.)

But progressives have accused Manchin of holding Biden back, forcing the president to make less aggressive spending on green energy and social programs.

He was probably the only Democrat to hold on to his Senate seat, Given that Donald Trump won West Virginia by about 39 percentage points in 2020. (Still, Manchin was trailing his potential Republican opponent, Governor Jim Justice.)

Democrats, who already face an uphill battle to retain their razor-thin Senate majority, now face additional pressure to protect Jon Tester of Montana and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, whose states Trump carried in 2020. Had won. The party’s only (low) chances of flipping Republican-held Senate seats are in Texas and Florida.

Will Manchin snatch support for Biden’s re-election bid? In his announcement Thursday, Manchin said he wanted to “see if there’s any interest in organizing the middle and creating a movement to bring Americans together.”

If he runs as a third-party candidate — teaming up with the billionaire-backed No Labels group — he could draw voters away from Biden. That said, it would be expensive for Manchin to run, especially this late, and it’s highly unlikely he would win.

women’s football score is huge

The National Women’s Soccer League announced a four-year broadcast rights deal on Thursday worth $60 million a year, 40 times more than the competition’s last deal it signed with CBS Sports in 2020. The huge surge in value reflects the resiliency of live sports broadcasting and the growing interest of consumers and investors in the league – a remarkable turnaround after teetering on the brink of collapse a few years ago.

The new deal is with CBS Sports, ESPN, Amazon and Scripps Sports. The involvement of mainstream sports broadcasters is not unlike a decade ago, when most of the league’s games were broadcast for free on YouTube. But attendance at games is now breaking records, and media groups hope they can convert that excitement into viewership numbers.

Professional women’s sports leagues are more established than ever before. The WNBA also signed a new deal this year with Scripps Sports’ Ion TV network reportedly worth $60 million annually, and also airs games on ESPN. “This isn’t the old days, where if you wanted to watch women’s sports, you had to wade through millions of backdoor channels to find content,” NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman told The Wall Street Journal.

And big-name investors are paying more to be part of the NWSL Three years ago, the price of admission to build a new club was about $2 million to $5 million. But this year, it cost about $50 million to start a new franchise and the league will expand to 14 teams next year.

Investment firm Sixth Street bought the rights to launch a new franchise in the Bay Area this year for about $53 million. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, along with several Hollywood celebrities like actors Natalie Portman and Jessica Chastain, are major investors in Angel City FC, a franchise based in Los Angeles.

Could capturing carbon from the sky be beneficial?

Few green technology breakthroughs have attracted as much funding and scientific investigation as direct air capture.

These massive installations that pull greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere have become the preferred technology of energy and financial giants – BlackRock said this week it is investing $550 million in Occidental Petroleum’s carbon-capture projects – the Department of Energy and green tech start-ups Will invest.

Now in the spotlight is Heirloom Carbon Technologies, which recently opened the first commercial capture plant in the country. The plant, located in California, can absorb and remove up to 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, which is equivalent to the exhaust of about 200 cars. Brad Plummer of the Times visited the plant and reported on the discussion around, and skepticism behind, direct air capture.

The idea of ​​using technology to suck carbon dioxide from the sky has gone from science fiction to big business. Hundreds of start-ups have emerged. In August the Biden administration awarded $1.2 billion to several companies, including Heirloom, to help build large direct air capture plants in Texas and Louisiana. Companies like Airbus and JPMorgan Chase are spending millions to buy carbon removal credits to meet corporate climate promises. Critics say many of the artificial methods of removing carbon dioxide from the air are wildly expensive, in the range of $600 per ton or more, and some fear they could distract from efforts to reduce emissions. Environmentalists are wary of oil companies investing in the technology, fearing it could be used to prolong the use of fossil fuels.

