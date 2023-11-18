What Elon Musk has said about Ilya Sutskever, the center’s chief scientist, in OpenAI’s leadership turmoil

There was a sudden, dramatic leadership change at OpenAI. A key figure at the center of the turmoil is also a big reason why Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no longer friends with Google co-founder and former CEO Larry Page.

On Friday, OpenAI announced that co-founder and CEO Sam Altman has been fired by the board of directors, and Chief Technology Officer Mira Muratti will serve as interim CEO. The creator of the AI ​​chatbot ChatGPT claimed, without providing details, that Altman “was not consistently forthright” with the board.

It also said that another co-founder, Chairman Greg Brockman, would be removed from that role while remaining at the company. But Brockman then indicated that he would step down.

This meant that there was only one remaining member of the main founding group behind OpenAI: Ilya Sutskever, the company’s chief scientist. A Russian-born Israeli-Canadian, Sutskever is a leading expert in deep learning, a subset of machine learning. He is also on the board of OpenAI.

“Last night, Sam got a message from Ilya asking to talk on Friday at noon,” Brockman said. wrote Friday late night on X. “Sam attended a Google Meet and the entire board was there except Greg. Ilya told Sam he was being fired and that the news was going to be out very soon.”

According to anonymous sources who spoke to Bloomberg, the issue of AI safety was at the center of this altercation, with Altman and Sutskever disagreeing on how quickly to commercialize generic AI products and the steps needed to minimize potential public harm. Be picked up.

Musk’s tussle with Google over Suitskever

Musk has a history with both OpenAI, which he was instrumental in starting, and with Sutskever, whom he persuaded to join OpenAI as co-founder and chief scientist in 2015 rather than stay at Google. did. In the episode of November 9 Lex Friedman PodcastMusk explained how important Sutskever was in the success of OpenAI.

Musk said, in 2015, he worked hard to recruit Sutskever to OpenAI, which he then envisioned as an open-source nonprofit that would act as a counterweight to Google’s prowess in artificial intelligence. Musk has long warned about the potential dangers of AI.

Meanwhile, Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of DeepMind, which Google acquired in 2014, was trying to convince Sutskever that Google was the best place for him.

“There was mostly Demis on one side and me on the other side, both of them were trying to recruit Ilya, and Ilya kept going back and forth,” Musk said. “Eventually he agreed to join OpenAI. She was one of the toughest recruiting battles I’ve ever had, but she was really the key to OpenAI being successful.

Musk described himself as “the key mover behind OpenAI”, in the sense that it was created because of discussions I had with [Google cofounder] Larry Page was when he and I were friends.

He described staying at Page’s house and talking to him about AI security.

“Larry didn’t care about AI safety, or at least not at that time,” Musk said. “At one point they called me a speciesist for being pro-human. And I say, ‘Okay, Larry, what team are you on?’”

Musk said he was concerned that Google had acquired DeepMind and “probably has two-thirds of all the AI ​​researchers in the world.” They had basically unlimited money and accounts, and the guy in charge, Larry Page, didn’t care about security.

When Friedman suggested that Musk and Page could be friends again, Musk responded, “I would like to be friends with Larry again. Actually the breaking of friendship was caused by OpenAI, and especially I think the key moment was the recruitment of Ilya Sutskever.

Musk called Sutskever “a good person—smart, good heart.”

Disappointment with OpenAI

Musk left OpenAI’s board in 2018 after a power struggle. Over the years he has expressed disdain for its direction under Altman, particularly after OpenAI accepted an investment of billions from Microsoft and moved away from its non-profit status.

Altman has called Musk a “jerk”, but has also acknowledged his role in the recent founding of OpenAI.

He said, “Elon was definitely a talent magnet and attention getter, and he also had some real superpowers that were extremely helpful to us in those early days.” in good company Podcast in September.

Musk, for his part, Tweeted Earlier this year, “OpenAI” was created as an open source (which is why I named it “Open” AI), non-profit company that served as a counter to Google, but now “It has become a closed-source, profit-maximizing company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not exactly what I intended.”

