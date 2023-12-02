The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released its latest data on consumer inflation on Thursday, which showed it has continued to decline. The Commerce Department reported that prices remained unchanged from September to October, That compared to an increase of 0.4 percent a month earlier.

Headline inflation fell year-on-year to 3 percent, Bringing the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index to its lowest level in two and a half years. Excluding movements in food and energy prices, the core PCE index fell to 3.5 percent in October from 3.7 percent the previous month.

What effect is low inflation having on the stock market?

Latest inflation data was good news for investors PCE is the preferred index for Federal Reserve policymakers. Which until recently had been implementing aggressive rate hikes to bring inflation back to its target of 2 percent. Investors now see it more likely that the Fed will raise borrowing costs, With the possibility that policymakers could start cutting interest rates by mid-2024.

The result helped create even more volatility in the markets, Which has made tremendous profits in 2023, which has helped them complete their best month of the year. Last month the Dow rose 8.8 percent, the S&P 500 rose 8.9 percent and the Nasdaq rose 10.7 percent.

Optimism America will avoid recession

There is also optimism among economists and market analysts that the US will likely avoid a recession and a sharp rise in unemployment. Which has historically increased offending rates. The Fed raised interest rates from near zero to their highest level in two decades in March 2022, raising rates 11 times.

While the labor market appears to be softening with the unemployment rate rising to 3.9 percent, the data shows it is still strong. Other economic data on consumer confidence and economic growth are This boosted sentiment that the Fed will achieve the ‘soft landing’ it is aiming for, Where inflation reaches its target without putting the US economy into recession.

Source: en.as.com