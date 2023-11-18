What Donald Trump becoming president means for your wallet – and how it could change if he wins again

©Shutterstock.com

There’s less than a year left until the 2024 presidential election — and the economy is going to be a top issue for most Americans. According to a recent poll conducted by Fox Business, half of Americans say their financial situation is worse than it was three years ago during the last presidential election.

The presidency of Donald Trump had a significant impact on the collective wallets of people across the United States. From tax reforms to trade policies, his administration implemented various measures that directly affected the financial landscape. As we analyze the implications of a potential second term for President Trump, it is important to consider the implications of his first term and an intermediate Biden presidency.

Trump’s tax policy

One of the most notable changes during Trump’s tenure was the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The purpose of this legislation was to stimulate economic growth by reducing corporate tax rates and providing tax relief for individuals.

While the tax cuts benefited many Americans, the distribution of these benefits was a subject of debate. Many critics argue that the rich and corporations benefited disproportionately from the tax cuts, while the middle class received a comparatively modest cut.

“When Trump was president, he signed a tax law that lowered taxes for most people and businesses. “This meant people were able to keep more of their money before paying taxes to the government,” says Ashley Akin, certified public accountant and contributor at MakeGood. “Rich people and companies saved the most money.”

Akin explains that the government was forced to borrow more money to cover these tax cuts. If Trump becomes president again, we may see more tax cuts.

“This may be good for wealthy people and companies, but everyday people probably won’t be able to save as much, especially if the cost of things continues to rise,” he said.

Tax reforms also brought changes to deductions and exemptions. The standard deduction was increased, simplifying the tax filing process for many individuals. However, some deductions that were previously available, such as the state and local taxes (SALT) deduction, were limited, affecting residents of high-tax states such as California and New York.

Trump’s trade policy

Another area where Trump’s presidency had a direct financial impact was trade policy. His administration took an aggressive stance on international trade, advocating fair deals and protecting American industries.

Imposing tariffs on goods imported from countries like China led to trade tensions and retaliatory tariffs. While this approach was intended to protect American jobs and industries, it increased prices for consumers and disrupted supply chains.

“If Trump wins again, he could make more changes to the way the US buys and sells things with other countries,” says Akin. “The prices of things like stocks can change a lot and affect how much money you save. But, what exactly happens will depend on new laws and other things going on in the world at that time.

Stock market performance under former President Trump

There was a lot of ups and downs in the stock market during Trump’s presidency. The market initially reacted positively to the promise of tax cuts and deregulation, leading to record highs. However, uncertainties related to trade policies and geopolitical tensions created a period of instability. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these fluctuations, leading to a market decline followed by a strong recovery.

It’s important to note that while stock market performance can impact individual investment portfolios, its direct impact on the wallets of everyday Americans is less pronounced unless they have significant stock market investments.

Job market performance under Trump

The impact of Trump’s economic policies on the labor market was the subject of much debate. Unemployment had reached record lows before the pandemic, partly due to the administration’s focus on deregulation and job creation.

However, critics argued that the job growth was a continuation of the upward trend from the previous administration rather than a direct result of Trump’s policies. The pandemic-induced economic downturn led to a rise in unemployment, challenging the notion of a long-term recovery under Trump’s presidency.

Medicare during the Trump administration

Medicare, the federal health insurance program for Americans age 65 and older, experienced some changes during the Trump presidency.

One of the notable changes was the expansion of telehealth services. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration took steps to expand telehealth services, making it easier for Medicare beneficiaries to access virtual healthcare appointments. This change increased convenience and improved access to care, especially for people in rural or disadvantaged areas.

However, the Trump administration also proposed significant changes to Medicare funding. One proposal aims to reduce Medicare spending by implementing a single payment system for certain services, known as the International Pricing Index (IPI) model. The Administration also proposed expanding the scope of services covered by Medicare Advantage plans, allowing greater flexibility in providing additional benefits beyond the traditional Medicare program.

Trump on student loan file

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program was established to forgive federal student loans for borrowers who work in public service jobs for 10 years while making qualifying payments.

However, under the Trump administration, the program faced scrutiny and underwent changes that made loan forgiveness more challenging to obtain. Eligibility criteria became stricter, and many borrowers found themselves ineligible or faced delays in loan forgiveness.

Another notable change was the repeal of some protections for student loan borrowers. In 2017, the Trump administration rolled back Obama-era rules intended to protect borrowers from the predatory practices of loan servicers. This left many borrowers with fewer options for recourse in case of abuse or unfair treatment.

Biden presidency so far

As we consider the potential impacts of a second Trump term, it is important to acknowledge the changes that have occurred during Joe Biden’s presidency. Biden’s economic agenda focuses on raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations while providing relief for the middle class.

Proposed policies include expanding health care coverage, investing in infrastructure, and promoting renewable energy. These measures could potentially offset some of the effects of Trump’s policies, especially in terms of wealth distribution.

However, Trump’s second term will likely continue the path set during his first term. Tax policies and trade relations will likely remain the main focus. Trump has expressed his intention to further lower taxes, particularly for middle-income families, and to continue his tough stance on trade with China. The outcome of these policies will depend on various factors, including the global economic outlook and political dynamics.

What is coming in 2024?

The financial impact of any presidency extends beyond direct policies. Factors such as global economic trends, technological advancements, and unexpected events like the COVID-19 pandemic can significantly impact personal finances.

While presidential policies undoubtedly have an impact, the complexity of the global economy means it is challenging to attribute all financial changes to a single individual or administration.

As we consider the potential implications of Trump’s second term, it is important to recognize the interconnectedness between his policies, the Biden administration’s current actions, and external economic factors. Only by understanding this complex web can we get a clear picture of how our wallets may be affected in the future.

