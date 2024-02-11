What does your birth number say about your destiny in February 2024 - Hello! India

Sanjay B Jumani and Anish S Jumani

Start with your date of birth.

If you were born on a double-digit date, reduce the date to a single digit by adding the digits involved. For example: If you are born on 12th of the month, your radix number is 1 + 2 = 3.

Numerology for February 2024

1

There’s an opportunity to take advantage of missed opportunities! Financially, a new chapter may emerge, offering you a chance to revive with new enthusiasm. Stay busy, and avoid both excessive stress and laziness. Learn to strike a proper balance between work and rest and make your back health a priority.

2

There will be many opportunities to fulfill your travel desire in the coming year. However, be careful as expenses can add up; Balance this by finding innovative ways to increase your income. Sometimes a hobby can grow into a profession, providing the added bonus of finding joy in your work.

3

The coming time suggests a financially secure month for you. Your inherent preparedness towards potential challenges is characteristic of your personality, so you can handle obstacles efficiently. Showcase your work and you can get ahead of others; This is an opportune time to pursue your long-term aspirations or see significant growth in your current career.

4

Expect growth in your professional life and be prepared for a slight increase in expenses, so spend less and save more. Focus on long-term financial goals and resist impulsive actions while recognizing their broader impact. Look for opportunities that keep you busy and revisit unfinished tasks, completing them with new interest.

5

This month you may be inclined towards intellectual activities. You will have to invest a good amount of time in matters related to relationships. On the financial front, you may decide to spend wisely, but incorporate practicality and discipline in your life. Your peak days are expected to last until March 20th.

6

February brings good prospects for you! Financially, you are ready to remain on solid ground, however, exercise caution and resist temptation. For those who are considering a new home, starting a new venture or looking for a job change, significant progress is on the way. This year may be favorable for long term investors.

7

Keep a low profile and attend to your responsibilities. This period may bring some challenges for you, so try to maintain balance. Be wary of others taking advantage of your compassion and prioritize your health; Your resilience will help you bounce back. There are chances of economic progress.

8

Living within your means can limit imagination. Go ahead and take important decisions this month. Your hard work, diligence, constant perseverance and patience will now bear fruit, your pockets will be filled. Short-term investments will not benefit you, rather you will lose out in the long run.

9

This is not the most favorable phase for you. However, after every storm there comes a moment of calm. Opportunities for career advancement will open after February 19! Turn your attention towards alternative treatments like yoga, pranayam and exercise. This will help you focus more and that is the need of the hour!

Disclaimer: These qualities are general and it is not necessary that all the above symptoms are true for you. Your zodiac traits can also influence the characteristics of some of your primary numbers.

It is adapted for the web from a story originally published in the February 2024 issue of Hello! India. Get our copy of the latest issue right here!

Source: in.hellomagazine.com